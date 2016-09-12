Hunan Pork and Tofu Spicy Stir Fry

Hunan Pork and Tofu is a classic dish served at many Hunan restaurants throughout China and the US. Hunan-style food, like Sichuan food, features chilis and spice as a core flavor, and has really taken off in popularity in recent years as more Chinese immigrants and visitors have made their way into all parts of America. Common variations are simply Hunan Pork and Hunan Tofu, but why not have the best of both worlds with Hunan Pork AND Tofu?

Hunan-style food incorporates fermented black beans in many dishes, including Hunan Steamed Fish with Salted Chilies, (an under-appreciated dish on our blog, I must say). On the topic of fermented black beans, if you’re looking to dip a toe in the water rather than steam up a whole fish, one of our favorite condiments is Lao Gan Ma or “Lady Sauce” as Sarah and Kaitlin dubbed it long ago, as you can see here in our very first post. Our nickname may be questionable, but the combination of fermented black beans and hot chili sauce infused in oil is uniquely delicious and something you must try!

One other note about Hunan Pork or most Hunan dishes you’ll likely encounter is the amount of oil used in each dish. Hunan style, like Sichuan-style Chinese cooking, incorporates significant amounts of oil. It’s not surprising that dishes may contain up to ½ cup of oil! This Hunan Pork and Tofu recipe also uses a liberal amount of oil (6 tablespoons), but you’ll notice that it’s lacking the strong/visible greasiness that you might see in Chinese restaurants. As always, we encourage our readers to experiment, so if you enjoy that restaurant-style flavor and consistency, increase the oil from 2 tablespoons to ¼ cup in the step where you fry the chili bean paste!

So what are you waiting for?

You’ll need:

For the pork and marinade:

10 ounces pork, sliced ⅛-inch thick

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

For the rest of the dish:

In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of water to the pork slices and massage until the pork absorbs all of the water. Next, add the oil and cornstarch, mix thoroughly until the pork is coated, and set aside.

Heat your wok over high heat, and spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the wok to evenly coat the surface. Add the tofu slices to the wok in one layer, and let them sear.

Don’t move them for a least 1 minute! Tilt your wok so the oil reaches the tofu on all sides. Add more oil if needed.

After another 1 to 2 minutes, the tofu should be browned, and it should not stick to the wok. You may have use a metal spatula to loosen the pieces slightly. Turn down the heat, and carefully flip all of the tofu slices. After the tofu is golden brown on both sides, transfer to a plate. They should be much easier to handle now.

Over high heat, add another 2 tablespoons of oil to your wok. When the wok just starts to smoke a bit, immediately add the pork. Spread the pork around the wok using your metal spatula, and let the meat sear for 20 seconds on one side. Stir fry for another 15 seconds, and scoop out the meat into your marinade bowl. It should be about 80% cooked.

Using the same wok, turn the heat to low, and immediately add 2 tablespoons oil, the minced ginger, the spicy chili bean paste (dou ban jiang), and the white parts of the scallions. Stir this mixture into the oil and let it fry at low heat for 15 seconds to infuse the oil and bring out a rich red color.

Next, add the garlic, black beans, red bell peppers, and the rest of the scallions. Turn the heat to high, and give everything a good stir-frying for 45 seconds. The red pepper will sear and add more natural red color to this dish!

Add the pork and juices from your marinade bowl and the tofu back to the wok. Next, spread 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, add the sugar, and continue to stir-fry for 15 seconds. Be gentle so you don’t break up the tofu.

After another 15 seconds of stir-frying, spread the hot chicken stock or water around the perimeter of the wok to deglaze it. Continue to stir fry for another 30 seconds, being sure to spread the liquid to the sides of the wok to further deglaze it. (Notice we did not add salt or soy sauce, since the combination of the spicy bean paste and the fermented soybeans is quite salty.)

At this point, you can continue to stir-fry the dish until most of the liquid is reduced, or add the water and cornstarch to thicken any standing liquid. Plate this Hunan Pork and Tofu and enjoy with rice!