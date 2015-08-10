The Woks of Life

How to Make Chili Oil – An Essential Chinese Recipe

If you hang around our blog, it doesn’t take long to realize that we are kind of obsessed with all things chili oil and hot sauce.

From sriracha, to spicy bean paste, to chili oil, and, of course, the famous “lady sauce,” as we call it, spicy sauces and oils show up in our fried rice and noodle recipes so often that my dad had to point out, “hey, you know there are people out there who may not like chili oil,” a statement my sister and I met with blank stares before piling more red chili oil into our bowls.

My philosophy is that pretty much everything can be improved with some hot sauce. A plate of noodles or a bowl of fried rice just isn’t as good without some delicious chili oil on top. Pot of gumbo boiling on the stove? Needs something……oh yeah MORE HOT SAUCE.

Which brings me to the current issue at hand:  how to make chili oil at home. If you go to any Chinese restaurant (in the US or in China) worth their salt and ask for chili oil, they will bring out a deliciously fragrant, dark red, viscous chili oil that could make even a piece of shoe leather taste good.

Since living in China, we’ve tried to approximate these tasty chili oils at home with only limited success. There was some secret that we just weren’t getting–a trifecta, if you will, of key elements and perfectly executed conditions that would lead us to the perfect chili oil recipe.

Well. After a few experiments in the kitchen (we’ve still got the mediocre jars of chili oil at the back of the fridge to prove it), I think I’ve created the perfect chili oil. All the more reason for you who want to learn how to make chili oil. The secret is to infuse the oil with aromatics first, then pour it over ASIAN crushed chili flakes. These flakes are brighter red and have fewer seeds than your run-of-the-mill Italian crushed red pepper flakes, which tend to be roasted longer and darker (pouring hot oil over them results in a burnt, dull-flavored chili oil, and no one wants that).

We’ve used this chili oil recipe for fried rices, noodles, noodle soups, and in cold cucumber salads, and it has a magical ability to elevate EVERYTHING. In fact, every time we eat it, we still engage in silent, solemn head-shaking, in awe of how good it tastes. One of our favorite recipes for using this chili oil is our Sichuan Spicy Red oil wonton and I’m sure you will be happy after you give it a try!

And the best part? Homemade chili oil is actually extremely simple to make.

You KNOW you want some.

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to read up on the spices used in this and other recipes and where to purchase the peppercorns and red chili pepper, check out our Dry Spices and Condiments ingredients page. For the sister recipe to this how to make chili oil recipe, you should also click here for our Chiu Chow Chili sauce!

You’ll need:

Heat the oil, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, and Sichuan peppercorns in a small saucepan over medium high heat. When the oil starts to bubble slightly, turn the heat down to medium or low heat. The ideal heat should be about 225 to 250 degrees F so as not to burn the oil and spices. Caution that the oil and spices can burn really easily, so it’s best to get a candy thermometer to monitor the oil temperature.

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the oil cook for 30 minutes like this. If you start to see that slight bubbling die down, periodically turn the heat back up to medium-high, then back down to low if it gets too hot.

When the oil is done cooking, the seeds and pods should be darker in color, but not blackened (that means they burned, which results in subpar chili oil). Let the oil cool for 5 minutes if it is too hot – the temperature should still be 225 to 250 degrees F. In a separate heat-proof bowl, measure out the crushed red pepper flakes and salt.

Remove the aromatics from the oil using a slotted spoon, strainer, or a fine mesh strainer if you have one.

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

Slowly pour the oil over the red chili flakes, and stir well.

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

So if you ever wondered how to make chili oil, it’s as simple as that!

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

When completely cooled, transfer to a jar, and store in the refrigerator. The hot chili oil will keep for up to 6 months when stored this way (always remember to use a clean spoon to dip into the jar!)

How to Make Chili Oil, by thewoksoflife.com

Since this post, we have also added Homemade Chiu Chow Chili oil to our collection of spicy chili oil. The addition of garlic, soy sauce and other spices to chili oil results in yet another additive variation that must be tried! But if you want convenience, then, check out the ready made version of Chiu Chow Chili Oil on our Chinese Sauces and Oils Ingredients page.

How to Make Chili Oil - An Essential Chinese Recipe
 
Want to know how to make chili oil at home? Check out this easy, flavorful spicy chili oil recipe. Homemade spicy chili oil is great over rice, noodle dishes, and in salads.
Ingredients
  • 1½ cups oil (ideally a vegetable, peanut, or grapeseed oil...light olive oil is fine, but it has a tendency to set in the fridge)
  • 5 star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick, preferably cassia cinnamon
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • ¾ cup Asian crushed red pepper flakes (Sichuan chili flakes are the best)
  • 1 - 1½ teaspoons salt (to taste)
Instructions
  1. Heat the oil, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, and Sichuan peppercorns in a small saucepan over medium high heat. When the oil starts to bubble slightly, turn the heat down to medium or low heat. The ideal heat should be about 225 to 250 degrees F so as not to burn the oil and spices. Caution that the oil and spices can burn really easily, so it's best to get a candy thermometer to monitor the oil temperature.
  2. Let the oil cook for 30 minutes like this. If you start to see that slight bubbling die down, periodically turn the heat back up to medium-high, then back down to low if it gets too hot.
  3. When the oil is done cooking, the seeds and pods should be darker in color, but not blackened (that means they burned, which results in subpar chili oil). Let the oil cool for 5 minutes if it is too hot - the temperature should still be 225 to 250 degrees F. In a separate heat-proof bowl, measure out the crushed red pepper flakes and salt.
  4. Remove the aromatics from the oil using a slotted spoon or fine mesh strainer. Slowly pour the oil over the chili flakes, and stir well. When completely cooled, transfer to a jar, and store in the refrigerator. The oil will keep for up to 6 months when stored this way (always remember to use a clean spoon to dip into the jar!)

 

388 Comments

  1. Monica says

    Hi
    I am an Indian but I am fan of chilli Oil which we get here in Sichuan restaurants @ Hongkong.
    I am in love with it.
    I tried your recipe it is perfect when it comes to taste and color, however its been a week the chillies are still crisp inside the oil, I am not sure why?
    Or may be the one I eat in the restaurants has soft chilli in it and I like that version.I also check your recipe of HOMEMADE CHIU CHOW CHILI SAUCE, but I am sure if I can also add fresh chillies with the dry ones eliminating garlic and other ingredients .
    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Monica, if you like the soft chili, would definitely recommend the Chiu chow chili sauce! Sounds like you’re quite the connoisseur, so encourage you to experiment and see what you like! Good luck :)

      Reply

  2. Lance says

    I love this stuff, and have been making a 500ml batch every month or two for the last two years. I use it in Indian curries, Sichuan dishes, and just about anything else that needs some zip.

    I just reread the recipe tonight, and have a few suggestions, based on my experience (and my love of this oil):

    The cooking temperatures of the oil suggested above are too low. Using a digital thermometer, one wants to heat the oil and the aromatic spices at between 280 and 300 degree F. At above 305, things start to bubble — which is too high. Thirty minutes or so at 290-300 F brings the peppercorns to a nice dark maroon color without burning (definitely not as dark as the peppers in the picture above). Go too low on the temperature, and you miss the flavor extraction. When the kitchen is filled with an overpowering aroma of anise, you are about done.

    Use the brand of Sichuan pepper flakes suggested. I have tried other brands available at my oriental food market, but getting the best Sichuan chili flakes makes a difference. Before infusing the oil, I also usually add to the pepper flakes about a teaspoon or two of finely ground Sichuan pepper (I like Sichuan cooking!).

    And one typo above, that may confuse some people — Kaitlin mentions using “grape seed oil”. That confused me a few years ago, since I had never heard of it. What she certainly means is “rape seed oil”, which is commonly known as Canola oil. That is what I usually use.

    Thanks for the recipe. It has spiced up my cooking.

    Reply

    • rklw says

      No, grape seed oil is definitely a thing, and that’s what she means. But thanks for the hot take.

      And one microaggression above, that may confuse some people — Lance mentions going to the “oriental food market”. That word has been unacceptable since more than a few years ago. What he certainly means is “Asian grocery store,” which is otherwise known, simply, as a grocery store. That is what nonracists use.

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        Thanks for the clarification on the grapeseed oil, rklw. Yes, my sister talked about grapeseed oil, which is available at most supermarkets today.

        On the word “oriental” being a microaggression, I try to look at the intention behind statements, and I don’t think Lance had any negative intent! While ‘oriental’ is an outdated word, we try not to jump to negative conclusions and get offended. :)

        Reply

        • Lance Owens says

          Sorry to cause offense with my out of date term. I grew up in Asia, now over fifty years ago; my father spent most of his adult life in Asia. When I came back to the West as a young man, the place I had lived was commonly called the East, the Orient . I still respectfully think of it as the East, relative to this strange place I live, which calls itself the West. And I prefer the food I grew up with there, in Asia, however it be geographically described.

          That aside, look at the temperatures when cooking this oil.

          Reply

          • Lance says

            Maybe I should add, I live in a community with many people who identify as East Asian, or Southeast Asian, or Han Chinese Asian, or Muslim Central Asian, or Tibetan, or Indian, or Pakistani, or Indonesian. We all shop together at the huge and amazing megamarket in our community, which is named “The Oriental Market.” That is the big name on the huge building. It is my favorite store. We seem to share elements of a culinary tradition, however it be named.

