The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home Recipes Condiments How to Make Homemade Chiu Chow Chili Sauce

How to Make Homemade Chiu Chow Chili Sauce

Kaitlin
323 Comments
Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

As you’ve undoubtedly seen, we’ve returned, friends, to the mystical realm of Chinese condiments—i.e. SAUCE. Now that we’ve conquered the elusive Homemade Chili Oil and Ginger Scallion Oil (I believe the terms “elixir of life” and “condiment of the gods” were bandied about by some…), we can move on to more complicated and lesser known sauces. One such concoction is Chiu Chow sauce, which, in a nutshell, is chili oil gone hog wild. Those folks in Chiu Chow China really know what they’re doing!

Developing This Recipe

First, I should say that recipes for Chiu Chow chili sauce are rather limited. A quick Google search rendered relatively few findings—just a handful of variations that left me less than satisfied. So, I turned to a key source in any home cook’s arsenal—the label on the store-bought version.

Our gold standard for study? Lee Kum Kee’s version (if you’re just too lazy to read on, you can buy a jar here). A close study of various ingredients—some more chemical than others—brought me back to a core list of ingredients…

The most vital of those ingredients is the Golden Goose Egg Secret #1 of making delicious Chiu Chow sauce at home: garlic. Lots and lots of it—enough to ward off potential dates within a 10-mile radius. Enough to scare the vampires out of your kids’ nightmares. Yes. That much.

Golden Goose Egg Secret #2 of making delicious Chiu Chow sauce at home is that the key salt component and distinctive flavor profile comes from the addition of soy sauce. Shockingly unorthodox, I know, but it adds that signature dark color and rich, umami flavor.

The New Number 1 Condiment

It’s gotten to the point that Sarah and I have split into 2 sauce factions—Sarah remains determinedly loyal to “lady sauce” our old standby, whereas I have cast caution to the wind and pledged allegiance to this amazingly delicious, garlicky, spicy Chiu Chow oil.

For long-time readers of our blog, yes, this sauce is THAT powerful. “The lady” is no longer my number one main homie. It’s this delightful concoction of garlic, chili, and soy.

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

I think that by now I’ve probably convinced you of it’s awesomeness, so let’s get started, shall we?

Recipe Instructions

Slice the fresh chili peppers thinly. Place into a mortar and pestle along with 2 teaspoons salt. Grind and mix thoroughly with the pestle. You don’t need to form a paste, just break down the peppers slightly.

This is my shortcut for salt-preserved chilies. I’m not really sure if it actually approximates salt-preserved chilies, but it does add really great spice and texture! Set aside and prepare the rest of your ingredients.

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Mince the garlic. I used a garlic press; a food processor also works well. Then again, nothing wrong with old-fashioned elbow grease!

Heat ½ cup of your oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic. Stir and let fry gently until the garlic turns golden yellow in color. However, it should NOT become crisp or fry intensely at all.

You can turn the heat up and down between medium-low and medium-high to slow or expedite the process as need be. If you want to be more cautious about it, the ideal heat should be between 225 to 250 degrees F and you can use a candy thermometer to monitor the oil temperature.

When the garlic is ready (about 30 minutes later, give or take 10 minutes depending on how cautious you’re being), add the salted chilies. Stir and let fry gently for another 5-10 minutes, again watching closely so as not to burn the oil and spices.

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the last ¾ cups of oil to the saucepan to heat through. Too much oil early on in the process makes it more difficult to evenly fry the garlic and chilies, which is why we started with only 1/2 cup.

Now add your Sichuan chili flakes and sugar. Stir to combine.

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Finish off with 2 tablespoons of light soy sauce, and you’ve got a delicious jar of homemade chiu chow oil! (Feel free to re-season with up to a teaspoon of additional salt if needed. You may want to wait until it’s cooled first to get a more accurate read on the flavor.)

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a clean jar. In our experience, the sauce stores well at the coldest part of the refrigerator (e.g., in the way back) for a good 2-3 months. And, of course, always dip into it with a clean spoon/chopsticks to preserve it. If there’s any foul smell or the sound of gas escaping when you crack it open, discard it. But we’re betting it doesn’t last past the 2-week mark!

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Chiu Chow Chili Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Chiu Chow Chili Sauce Recipe

Chiu chow sauce or chao zhou sauce, is a condiment that you'll want to put on everything. A chili oil with lots of garlic, you won't believe how good it is.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Chinese
Chiu Chow Chili Sauce
serves: 40
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 15 fresh chili peppers (e.g., Thai bird's eye chilies but adjust to taste / pepper type) (thinly sliced)
  • 2 teaspoons salt (or to taste)
  • 2 heads garlic (peeled)
  • cups neutral oil (like vegetable or canola)
  • 1 cup Sichuan chili flakes
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Instructions

  • Slice the fresh chili peppers thinly. Place into a mortar and pestle along with 2 teaspoons salt. Grind and mix thoroughly with the pestle—you don't need to form a paste, just break down the peppers slightly. This is my shortcut for salt-preserved chilies. I'm not really sure if it actually approximates salt-preserved chilies, but it does add really great spice and texture! Set aside and prepare the rest of your ingredients.
  • Mince the garlic. I used a garlic press; a food processor also works well. Then again, nothing wrong with old-fashioned elbow grease!
  • Heat ½ cup of your oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic. Stir and let fry gently until the garlic turns golden yellow in color. The goal is to cook off the moisture and allow the garlic to soak up the oil—like a confit. It should NOT become crisp or fry intensely at all. You may need to reduce the heat to medium-low / low. 
  • When the garlic is ready (about 30 minutes later, give or take 10 minutes depending on how cautious you're being), add the salted chilies. Stir and let fry gently for another 5-10 minutes, again watching closely so as not to burn the oil and spices.
  • Next, add the last ¾ cups of oil to the saucepan to heat through. Too much oil early on in the process makes it more difficult to evenly fry the garlic and chilies, which is why we started with only 1/2 cup.
  • Now add your chili flakes and sugar. Stir to combine. Finish off with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and you've got a delicious jar of homemade chiu chow oil! (Feel free to re-season with up to a teaspoon of additional salt if needed. You may want to wait until it's cooled first to get a more accurate read on the flavor.)
  • Transfer to a clean jar. In our experience, the sauce stores well at the coldest part of the refrigerator (e.g., in the way back) for a good 2-3 months. And, of course, always dip into it with a clean spoon/chopsticks to preserve it. If there's any foul smell or the sound of gas escaping when you crack it open, discard it. But we're betting it doesn't last past the 2-week mark!

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 2 1/2 cups sauce. Nutrition info is for 1 tablespoon. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 64kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Sodium: 167mg (7%) Potassium: 11mg Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 50IU (1%) Vitamin C: 0.5mg (1%) Calcium: 3mg Iron: 0.1mg (1%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

