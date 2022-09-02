This Smashed Asian cucumber salad recipe is light, refreshing and perfect for the summer. It’s also packed with flavor from a zingy dressing, garlic, and cilantro. Plus, it only takes 10 minutes to make!

Note: This recipe was originally published in June 2015. We’ve since updated it with higher resolution images, clearer instructions, additional thoughts, and metric measurements. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy!

The Benefits of Cucumber

In our family, I’m the resident whacky Chinese medicine enthusiast. I drink the elixirs (check out Sarah’s experience from way back when here), do acupunture, read the most books, and enjoy the healing powers of a good Chinese foot massage.

So I’ll start this recipe by saying, everyone knows that cucumber salad is a great summer dish. But do you know about its health benefits?

According to TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), cucumber cleanses and detoxifies, it helps reduce high blood pressure, and, with its “cooling” element, also eases the internal heat of the body. In short, eat plenty of cucumber when it’s in season!

In the U.S., you might find a Greek salad, a dill pickle here and there, and perhaps a pitcher of cucumber water.

But people in China take eating cucumbers to a whole new level. For example, we Americans would probably enjoy an ice cream cone (or gnaw on a turkey leg if you’re at Disney World) when visiting a park or a zoo.

But in China, you can see people crunching on cucumbers as they walk around, ride the train, or take a rest on the Great Wall. It’s an everywhere, anytime snack. Fruit peddlers peel them for you and they’re only RMB 1.00 (16 cents) a piece. A bargain!

This Asian cucumber salad is also a popular appetizer/cold dish (凉菜) on most restaurant menus. Not only is it so easy to whip up, it’s crunchy, crispy, and healthy. We make this on a weekly basis when we have cucumbers in the garden, because it’s so simple and refreshing!

Asian Cucumber Salad: Recipe Instructions

Make the salad dressing by combining the salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved.

Wash the cucumbers and pat them dry with a clean towel. On a cutting board, lay a large knife flat against the cucumber, and smash it lightly with your other hand. The cucumber should crack open and smash into four sections.

Repeat along its full length. Once the whole cucumber is completely open (usually into 4 long sectional pieces), cut it at a 45-degree angle into bite-sized pieces.

NOTE! If you prefer to omit the chili oil, heat up a tablespoon of oil in a pan and drizzle it over the cucumber. Seems weird, but in Chinese cooking, uncooked vs. cooked oil have different flavors and are treated as such!

In a large bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing, garlic and chili oil (or cooked plain oil), and toss it well. Serve, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and cilantro.

