Home » Recipes » chinese pork recipes » Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl

Published: Last Updated:
By 107 Comments

The Rice Bowl To End All Rice Bowls. The Clay Pot Rice Bowl That Launched A Thousand Ships. The rice bowl that needs only fifteen short minutes of cooking time before you’re happily scarfing it down.

This Clay Pot Rice Bowl is actually somewhat similar to a Korean bibimbap, in that you get those slightly crispy bits of rice at the bottom of the pot. You basically steam it with a bunch of Chinese charcuterie (cured pork belly and Chinese sausage), whip up a quick sauce, and stir it all together with fresh green onion. The salty, savory sausage and pork belly flavor the rice, and when you’re stirring that glorious mess together, it’s like…Helen of Who? If Agamemnon had this rice bowl, that whole Trojan War debacle could probably have been avoided. 

The key to the short cooking time in this Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice is soaking the rice for an hour beforehand (by the way, this recipe was written by my mom. I happen to just be writing the whole intro/preface/lead-in today).

Just put the rice and water into your pot and walk away for an hour. Read a magazine, get some errands done, binge-watch a few episodes of The Mindy Project. By the time you come back, the process of making this Hong Kong style clay pot rice bowl is incredibly simple. As for the main punch-you-in-the-face-with-flavor ingredients, i.e. the cured meats…you can find them at your local Chinese grocery near the butcher’s section. Look for a dark-colored, cured pork belly and regular dried Chinese sausage, or “lap cheung.” Although pretty much anything in that cured meats section would probably work for this. You can buy a bunch and keep it–vacuum packed–in your fridge for a few months.

For other similar recipes check out Chicken and mushroom clay pot rice and if you don’t have a clay pot, you can use your rice cooker for ribs and rice or just use a normal pot! And now on to the recipe,

Okay. Brace yourself.

You’ll need:

Soak your cup of rice in (exactly) a cup of water in your clay pot for an hour (see bottom of the post for instructions on making this in your trusty rice cooker).

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

After it’s been soaked, put the pot over medium heat and bring it to a boil. When it’s boiling, put the cured meats on top of the rice (don’t stir at this point. Just plop ’em in.). Also check out Judy’s recipe for homemade cured pork belly – it’s easy-to-make and totally worth the effort! Cover the pot, turn the heat down to the lowest setting, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauces, fish sauce, sugar, and white pepper.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

After the ten minutes have elapsed, uncover the pot and pour the sauce evenly over the rice. Cover it back up and simmer for another 3 minutes.

After that, uncover the pot, slice up the meats, and add them back to the pot along with your chopped scallion.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

Add more soy sauce if you like!

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

And now, the best part. Stir everything together.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

Jeez Louise. For once, my shoddy photography kind of did the dish justice.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.com

You can also make this clay pot rice bowl dish in a rice cooker. Just add the rice, water, and meat to the rice cooker, press the button, and cook normally. When the rice is done, take the meat out and slice it. Add it back to the rice along with the sauce and the scallions. It’s an easier method than the clay pot, but the clay pot is what gets the crispy rice bottom thing going.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl by thewoksoflife.comLet us know what you think in the comments below! If you’re looking for more dishes involving the life-giving grain that is rice, check out our Vegetable Fried Rice or our Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice.

HONG KONG STYLE CLAY POT RICE
 
Hong Kong Clay Pot Rice bowl is made with Chinese sausage and cured pork belly. This Cantonese clay pot rice bowl has a layer of crispy rice at the bottom!
Ingredients
  • 1 cup long grain rice
  • 1 cup water
  • a 3-inch piece of cured pork belly
  • 1-2 links of sweet Chinese sausage
  • 1 tablespoon regular soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned soy sauce (you can substitute this with a bit more regular soy sauce as well)
  • ½ tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • A pinch of sugar
  • A pinch of white pepper
  • 1 scallion, chopped
Instructions
  1. Soak your cup of rice in (exactly) a cup of water in your clay pot for an hour. After it's been soaked, put the pot over medium heat and bring it to a boil. When it's boiling, put the cured meats on top of the rice (don't stir). Cover the pot, turn the heat down to the lowest setting, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauces, fish sauce, sugar, and white pepper. Uncover the pot, and pour the sauce evenly over the rice evenly. Cover it back up and simmer for another 3 minutes.
  3. After that, uncover the pot, slice up the meats, and add them back to the pot along with your chopped scallion. Stir everything together. You can also add more soy sauce, to taste!
  4. You can also make this dish in a rice cooker. Just add the rice, water, and meat to the rice cooker and cook normally. When the rice is done, take the meat out and slice it. Add it back to the rice along with the sauce and the scallions!

 

107 Comments

  1. dippy says

    Seeing lots of comments about alternative cooking vessels- this recipe works perfectly with an enameled cast iron dutch oven. It retains enough heat to crisp the rice at the bottom, so IMHO the best alternative.

    Great recipe!

  2. marils says

    Question. Could I make this recipe in a glazed bean pot or glass casserole with a lid? (I don’t have a Chinese clay pot, yet, and have read some clay pots contain significant amounts of lead). .

    • Judy says

      Hi Marils, I have not tried it, but I think a glass casserole dish should work. Or you can just use a regular thick bottomed pot or cast-iron cookware. Just know to control the heat level accordingly.

  3. Kenn says

    Can you please tell me where you got your clay pot for this recipe I’m trying to sort something it’s really hard to find them thank you

    • Judy says

      Hi Kenn, if you live near a big city, try a Chinese restaurant supply store. I know many Asian markets carry it too. The last resort can be Amazon.com, but it’s a lot more expensive.

  7. Holly says

    I recently discovered your website and I am obsessed. All of your recipes look excellent, and they are laid out in a wonderfully accessible way. I have a Japanese clay pot I bought many years ago but never used, and I want to pull it out to make this! But…is it worth the effort if I make it without meat? Do you have any recommended substitutions? I’m okay with fish.

  8. Stephanie says

    My husband and I have made this recipe numerous times and it’s super easy and delicious.

    Question though – if we were to double the recipe in a larger clay pot, do we just double the cooking time as well? Or are we better off making two small pots?

    • Bill says

      Hi Stephanie, doubling the cooking time is not necessary. It takes more time for the larger pot of rice and water to come up to a boil but after that, the cooking time is very close – maybe slightly longer for the double batch. Happy cooking!

  9. Riceman says

    I’ve made this dish about 8 times with different variations and it always turn out delicious! I usually triple the recipe and have used smoked chicken, shrimp, beef, spinach, grated ginger, garlic, fish, Chinese broccoli, bok choy, sesame oil, shiitake mushrooms, poached egg as substitutes or as additions. The recipe is simple to execute and allows for your creative hunger to give it your own signature! Memories of growing up…comfort food indeed! This recipe ROCKS!

