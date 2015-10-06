The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Main Dishes » General Tso’s Cauliflower

General Tso’s Cauliflower

Published: Last Updated:
By 134 Comments

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

We were starting to think cauliflower recipes were beginning to go out of style, or perhaps that people had exhausted all of the cauliflower recipes they could think of (cauliflower pizza dough, cauliflower dips, cauliflower soup, etc., etc.), but, then again, that really would never happen right?

After all, cauliflower is the new kale.

So enter General Tso’s cauliflower.

I know this is technically not a new recipe, because how could a dish with healthy cauliflower combined with the popular General not already exist? Sounds improbable, but indeed some brave soul pioneered the combination.

Well, our story is that a good friend of mine invited us over to his house for an Indo-Chinese meal, and he drummed up excitement by saying I would be “pleasantly surprised.” Now the other twist is that my buddy became a vegetarian years ago and moved on to become a full blown vegan. I wasn’t sure what to expect, and, truthfully, I was hoping he wasn’t going to serve me up alfalfa sprouts, beans, and salad.

I was pleasantly surprised when he served up delicious dishes of noodles, rice, curried eggplant and yes, General Tso’s cauliflower! He jokes around with us that we are obsessed with our blogging so I didn’t disappoint him when I said, “I’m going to blog that recipe!” Here it is, although slightly varied, since I decided not to blanch the cauliflower before frying, and instead of going with a shallow fry, I went for the deep fry.

We use cornstarch in the marinade to keep the cauliflower moist. Coating the florets in rice flour mixed with sesame seeds produces that crispy coating that everyone loves in General Tso’s Chicken!

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

I know what some people will ask: “hey, Bill, can you bake this recipe? The answer is that I have no idea, but one of these days I will try. Hopefully one of our intrepid readers tries it first and lets the rest of us know! For now, the healthy spin of this General Tso’s cauliflower recipe is that it is a meatless meal to serve your vegetarian and vegan guests. And trust me, you won’t be disappointed either.

So for now, we’ll just call it vegan, healthy, and even gluten free, if you use Tamari instead of soy sauce. And when someone suggests a way to get a nice crispy cauliflower from baking it in the oven, I’ll update the post and add the official hot-button word, “skinny” and call it Skinny General Tso’s cauliflower!

Here you go for all of you vegans and vegetarians who want to get in on the General Tso action. Enjoy this one!

For the cauliflower:

For the sauce:

Cut the cauliflower into 1- to 2-inch florets.

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the cornstarch, baking soda, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, water, and ¾ cup of rice flour in a large bowl until it forms a batter. Toss in the cauliflower and fold together until the cauliflower is well coated. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of rice flour over the cauliflower, and stir until everything is sticking to the cauliflower. There should be no more batter at the bottom of the bowl. If there is, just add a little bit more rice flour.

Next, sprinkle the toasted sesame seeds evenly over the cauliflower.

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil to 375 degrees in a cast iron pan or small pot. Fry the cauliflower in batches until light golden brown and crunchy (about 3 minutes), and transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger, and let fry for 15 seconds. Add the garlic and dried red pepper. Stir for 10 seconds. Add the Shaoxing wine, and immediately add the sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sugar, and water (or chicken stock). Turn the heat down to low, letting the entire mixture simmer.

If you fried the cauliflower in advance and want the pieces to be extra crispy, re-fry the cauliflower in batches for about 20 seconds or until golden brown, and drain on paper towels. Add the cornstarch slurry gradually to the sauce while stirring constantly, and let simmer for 20 seconds. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon.

Add the cauliflower and scallions, and toss the entire mixture until everything is well-coated in the sauce.

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your General Tso’s cauliflower with lots of rice!

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

And even if your General Tso’s cauliflower gets a little soft after sitting, it’s still good just like General Tso’s Chicken!

General Tso's Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.85 from 20 votes

General Tso’s Cauliflower

General Tso's cauliflower is the vegetarian version of the beloved Chinese American dish, General Tso's Chicken. Our General Tso's cauliflower is as good as the original.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: general tso's cauliflower
Servings: 6
Calories: 350kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the cauliflower:

For the sauce:

Instructions

  • Cut the cauliflower into 1- to 2-inch chunks. Mix the cornstarch, baking soda, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, water, and ¾ cup of rice flour in a large bowl until it forms a batter. Toss in the cauliflower and fold together until the cauliflower is well coated. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of rice flour over the cauliflower, and stir until everything is sticking to the cauliflower. There should be no more batter at the bottom of the bowl. If there is, just add a little bit more rice flour.
  • Next, sprinkle the toasted sesame seeds evenly over the cauliflower. Heat the oil to 375 degrees in a cast iron pan or small pot. Fry the cauliflower in batches until light golden brown and crunchy (about 3 minutes), and transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger, and let fry for 15 seconds. Add the garlic and dried red pepper. Stir for 10 seconds. Add the Shaoxing wine, and immediately add the sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sugar, and water (or chicken stock). Turn the heat down to low, letting the entire mixture simmer.
  • If you fried the cauliflower in advance and want the pieces to be extra crispy, re-fry the cauliflower in batches for about 20 seconds or until golden brown, and drain on paper towels. Add the cornstarch slurry gradually to the sauce while stirring constantly, and let simmer for 20 seconds. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon.
  • Add the cauliflower and scallions, and toss the entire mixture until everything is well-coated in the sauce. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 350kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 660mg | Potassium: 316mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 20IU | Vitamin C: 46.9mg | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Suan Ni Bai Rou (Sliced Pork with Garlic Sauce)
Cantonese Poached Chicken (Bai Qie Ji)
Chiles Rellenos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *






This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

134 Comments

  1. Ali says

    Hi,
    Should the “batter” for the cauliflower be like pancake batter? Mine was very dry and crumbly so not sure if I missed something or if this is the correct consistency.

    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Ali, it should be dry and crumbly and not as wet as pancake batter – more like a pancake batter that is too thick. So just add a splash of water to it until it is not dry and crumbly but clings to the cauliflower.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables