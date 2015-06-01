The Woks of Life

Fried Pork Chops with an Asian Twist

Fried Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried pork chops with gravy is a beloved traditional Southern dish, but what if we made something similar with Asian flavors? This has been on my mind ever since we had dinner at The Olde Pink House restaurant in Savannah, the third stop on our road trip (scroll down for photos, and also check out our stay in Annapolis eating crab cakes)!

Southerners definitely know how to eat! Pork dipped in flour and fried until crispy, served with collard greens and a large spoonful of gooey mac and cheese on the side. It’s comfort food at its best, and you can’t go wrong with tradition right?

Every once in a while, adding some Asian flavors into the mix is a most excellent idea, and I know my better half would concur. So here it is, my version of Fried Pork Chops…the perfect Southern/Asian fusion comfort food!

Fried Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to go Asian all the way, then there is always the Peking Pork Chops or the Cantonese favorite, Salt and Pepper Pork Chops!

Fried Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a large cast iron pan to 350 degrees F. Make the dredge by combining the flour, pepper (both kinds), and salt in a shallow bowl. Dredge each pork chop with the flour mixture. Place the pork chops in the oil 2 at a time to fry for about 4 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown. Place your fried pork chops on paper towels to drain. Serve with greens and iced tea!

Fried Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Pork Chops with an Asian Twist

Fried pork chops and greens. Is there anything better? Here's our version of Fried Pork Chops with an Asian twist. They're the perfect fusion comfort food!
Prep Time1 hr 15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 4
Calories: 506kcal
Ingredients

You’ll need:

  • 4 pork shoulder chops (about 3/4 inch thick, washed and pat dry)
  • 2 cups oil (for frying)

For the marinade:

For the flour mixture:

Instructions

  • Place pork chops in a bowl, add all of the marinade ingredients, and mix well. The cornstarch should provide some body to the marinating liquid so the flavors stick to the chops. Set aside for at least 1 hour.
  • Heat the oil in a large cast iron pan to 350 degrees F. Make the dredge by combining the flour, pepper (both kinds), and salt in a shallow bowl. Dredge each pork chop with the flour mixture.
  • Place the pork chops in the oil 2 at a time to fry for about 4 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown. Place on paper towels to drain. Serve with greens and iced tea!

Calories: 506kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 90mg | Sodium: 983mg | Potassium: 543mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

And here’s a little more on our trip to Savannah!

On the way to Savannah, we spent a day and a night in Charleston. After a few frantic phone calls, we found a room in the Indigo Inn which is perfectly located in the center of town (with convenient parking too boot!).

Charleston is a great place to walk around for a day, shop, and eat. There are plenty of restaurants and bars serving all kinds of food, including southern fare at Poogan’s Porch like fried green tomatoes and southern fried chicken.

TWOL-char-sav-7

TWOL-char-sav-8

TWOL-char-sav-9

TWOL-char-sav-6

TWOL-char-sav-5

We visited Middleton Place, which was definitely worth the half day we spent there. Be prepared to do some walking, since the grounds were beautiful but vast. Lucky for us, we visited in the spring and the weather was still cool and pleasant. We also stopped by the plantation restaurant in the afternoon for a coffee and a slice of–my favorite–Southern pecan pie. In all honesty, long touristy walks in parks, museums, and, yes, plantations, are infinitely better with a piece of pie and a cup of coffee waiting at the end.

TWOL-char-sav-1

TWOL-char-sav-2

TWOL-char-sav-3

TWOL-char-sav-4

We also spent a half day driving around the historic district of Savannah and walking through the local farmer’s market at Forsyth Park. After that, we had an early dinner at The Olde Pink House Restaurant, a landmark restaurant in the middle of Savannah’s historic district, and the home of the Southern fried pork chop special that inspired this dish.

TWOL-char-sav-10

The next morning, we had a delicious brunch at Papillote, easily the best breakfast of our trip. It was highly rated on Yelp, and we would definitely recommend it. Without Yelp, Judy and I probably would have gone hungry for most of the trip! After a quick morning visit to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, we were on the road again to Florida and Key West!

TWOL-char-sav-12

TWOL-char-sav-11

18 Comments

  2. Banana Splits says


    This was PHENOMENAL! Me and my family enjoyed it immensely! I love that *all* of your recipes *always* work. Like every time. Thank you for making me an amazing cook. I *love* your site!!

    Reply

  3. ccj says

    I marinade my quick fry pork chop Asian style overnight ( soy sauce, vinegar, shao Xing wine, five spice powder and more garlic as well as a bit of cornstarch.) I them fry them after dusting them with sweet potato starch in my Le Creuset enameled iron fry pan using peanut oil. Problem is that sometimes the coating sticks to the frying pan. The marinade is delicious but it is best when the coating is intact. I also f ry my shrimp dipping it in egg, then sweet potato flour but it does not stick. Is it because the marinade on the pork chop ? Should I dry the pork chop before dipping it on the sweet potato starch or should I use all purpose flour? My mother always used sweet potato starch ( the fine version) for frying. My husband was diagnosed with gluten enteropathy, so, I switched to sweet potato starch for frying.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi ccj, My guess is that when your pan/pot is not hot enough, the meat will stick. Make sure the pot gets nice and hot before you add the oil and then the pork. Happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for sharing CCJ––a coating of sweet potato start sounds like it would create a really nice crust. Sounds like an interesting idea. In general, you’re going to want to dry off your shrimp/meat/other protein a bit before putting the first layer of coating on. That’s going to prevent it from falling off. With the shrimp, try drying them out really well with paper towels, coating them in one layer of potato starch, THEN egg, THEN the 2nd coating of potato starch.

      Let us know how it goes!

      Reply

  4. Little Cooking Tips says

    This is post is so beautiful Bill! Here in Europe we call such pork chops Schnitzel. Yes it may sound a bit funny to non-Europeans perhaps:)
    The dish looks amazing, and the marinade is very interesting, a different approach for us used in the classic versions.
    Thanx for sharing this!
    Panos and Mirella

    Reply

  7. Laura says

    These dishes are killing me…..one looks more wonderful than the next. When seeing the recipe for the fried pork chop, I immediately thought of one of my favorite dishes of Peking Pork Chop at a frequently visited Chinese Restaurant here on Long Island.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sabrina, you’re right about that! The Southern fried pork chop gives you a nice black peppery flavor like fried chicken. If you give this this Asian version enough time to marinate, you’ll be rewarded with a nice 5-spice sesame soy flavor blend that is delightful!

      Reply

