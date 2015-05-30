The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp

Sarah
by:
21 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

So, if you’ve been following our blog for a while, you know that I’m kind of obsessed with pasta––especially pasta with a slightly Asian twist (see my Soy Sauce Butter Pasta with Shrimp and Shiitakes and my sister’s ma la cacio e pepe. We do love our carbs).

My dad actually came up with the idea of a Thai basil pesto a few months ago, and I have to admit…I was skeptical. Thai basil, after all, has quite a different flavor when compared with your run of the mill Italian variety. Also called cinnamon basil, Thai basil is most often used in stir-fries, adding a slightly spicy, fragrant flavor to Thai dishes.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

I should have more faith in my father’s whacky ideas.

Because this Thai basil pesto was legit. Made with walnuts, fresh garlic, fruity olive oil, Thai basil, and lemon juice, it had great flavor––slightly more…cinnamon-y than regular pesto, but super buttery from the nuts. The minute I put this dish on the table, it was GONE within minutes. It was actually kind of scary how quickly it disappeared from the bowl.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta: Recipe Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and cook for 1 minute less than the time recommended on the box. Drain.

Meanwhile make the pesto. In a food processor, add the walnuts and garlic and puree.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the Thai basil leaves, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and run the food processor, gradually streaming in the olive oil until the pesto is thoroughly pureed. Add the Parmesan and puree for another 30 seconds. Set aside.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

In a separate skillet heated over medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, and chili powder.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Sear the shrimp until golden and just cooked through. Do not overcook your shrimp! Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

To the pan, add the cream, pesto and salt and pepper to taste.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for about 1 minute, until thickened slightly. Stir in the pasta and continue cooking for another minute.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve, with the shrimp on top.

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pesto Pasta with Spicy Shrimp

Thai basil pesto pasta recipe is a different take on a classic Italian pesto. Using Thai basil pesto and served with spicy seared shrimp, this Thai inspired pasta is so easy to make.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Thai
Thai basil pesto pasta
serves: 8
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

You’ll need:

  • 1 pound dried pasta (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp (450g, peeled and deveined)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 cup heavy cream (235 ml)

For the pesto:

  • 1/3 cup toasted walnuts
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 1/2 cups thai basil leaves (packed)
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and cook for 1 minute less than the time recommended on the box. Drain.
  • Meanwhile make the pesto. In a food processor, add the walnuts and garlic and puree. Add the basil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and run the food processor, gradually streaming in the olive oil until the pesto is thoroughly pureed. Add the Parmesan and puree for another 30 seconds. Set aside.
  • In a separate skillet heated over medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, and chili powder. Sear the shrimp until golden and just cooked through. Do not overcook your shrimp! Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside.
  • To the pan, add the cream, pesto and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 1 minute, until thickened slightly. Stir in the pasta and continue cooking for another minute. Serve, with the shrimp on top.

nutrition facts

Calories: 580kcal (29%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 34g (52%) Saturated Fat: 11g (55%) Cholesterol: 188mg (63%) Sodium: 849mg (35%) Potassium: 239mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 760IU (15%) Vitamin C: 5.1mg (6%) Calcium: 202mg (20%) Iron: 2.4mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

21 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments