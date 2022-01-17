The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Fish & Seafood Chili Garlic Shrimp

Chili Garlic Shrimp

by:
43 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chili Garlic Shrimp

Chili garlic shrimp is a spicy treat that comes together very quickly. Chop the aromatics, sear some jumbo tiger shrimp in a super-hot wok, combine with our tasty homemade sauce mixture, and voila!

It’s the year of the tiger in the coming Chinese New Year 2022, so what could be more fitting than chili garlic tiger shrimp to serve at your Chinese New Year feast!

Chili Garlic Tiger Shrimp on White Plate

What is Chili Garlic Sauce?

Chili garlic sauce is a blend of coarsely ground chilies, garlic and vinegar. It’s always on the table as a condiment at dim sum restaurants. 

Mildly spicy (depending upon your tolerance), slightly tangy and fresh tasting, chili garlic sauce goes well with rich dim sum dishes like beef tripe, steamed shrimp rice rolls and even spring rolls. 

Many of you may have tried popular Sriracha, which is similar to chili garlic sauce, except made with a smoother consistency.

What are Tiger Shrimp?

Tiger shrimp have a distinct black and white striping, which is how they got their name. Readily available in supermarkets in the freezer section, this large meaty shrimp variety is perfect for cooking dishes with bold flavors and spices.

We call for jumbo shrimp for this dish, and tiger shrimp fits the bill perfectly. Tiger shrimp can grow to giant sizes over a foot long! 

Frozen tiger shrimp in metal colander
We purchase tiger shrimp frozen. Flash-frozen shrimp are often the better buy than the thawed shrimp you see at the seafood counter, because you don’t know how many times that shrimp has been thawed and re-frozen.

Tiger shrimp generally have thicker shells, which makes them a bit easier to peel. They come with the shell on or peeled with the tail shell still on, which is the way we prefer it. Cooking the tail shell in high heat adds a tremendous amount of flavor to the dish. 

Tiger Shrimp on Plate

If you buy shell-on shrimp and peel them yourself, use the shells to make shrimp stock, which you’ll need if you make our Shrimp Pad Thai.

Using Cilantro Stems?

Tell me that you’re not one of those people who throw away cilantro stems, because they’re a big source of flavor! 

We love using cilantro stems in sauces and marinades. Cilantro stems are juicer and can be more flavorful than the leaves, which is why we use them in the sauce for this chili garlic shrimp.

Plate of aromatics, including cilantro stems, ginger, garlic, and shallot

If you like a little spice in your life, give this Chili garlic Shrimp a try! If you can’t take the heat, stick with Mom’s Classic Ketchup Shrimp

Chili Garlic Shrimp Recipe Instructions

Rinse the shrimp under running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Peel the shells, leaving the tails on since shells produce extra flavor when seared in the wok.

You can also slice through the back of the shrimp (not all the way through), to make them more plump after cooking. Place the shrimp in a large plate and set aside.

  • Slicing through back of tiger shrimp
  • Cutting back of tiger shrimp to make them plump

Make the sauce by mixing tomato paste, ketchup, chili garlic sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper and sesame oil.

Heat the oil in your wok until smoking hot. Fry shrimp on both sides for 30 seconds each side. The shrimp should be 80% cooked. Turn off the heat, remove the shrimp from the wok, and set aside on a plate.

searing tiger shrimp in hot wok

Turn the heat to medium-low and leave the remainder of the oil in the wok.

Add the ginger and infuse for 15 seconds.

Cooking ginger in oil in wok

After 15 seconds, add the garlic and shallot.

Adding garlic and shallot to ginger

Once caramelized (about 1 minute), add the sauce mixture and continue to stir-fry for another minute until incorporated.

  • Adding chili garlic sauce mixture to wok
  • stirring chili garlic sauce in wok

Add the chopped cilantro stems and Shaoxing wine.

  • Stirring cilantro stems into sauce
  • Adding Shaoxing wine to chili garlic sauce mixture

Next, increase the heat to medium-high, and add the water to thin the sauce. Bring everything to a simmer.

Adding water to sauce

Once the sauce is simmering, add the shrimp and any juices that may have collected on the plate.

Adding seared tiger shrimp to chili garlic sauce in wok

Toss the shrimp until they are completely coated in sauce.

Tossing tiger shrimp in chili garlic sauce mixture

Serve, topped with chopped cilantro and scallion. 

Chili Garlic Shrimp
Chili Garlic Tiger Shrimp

Watch Video!

5 from 13 votes

Chili Garlic Shrimp

Chili garlic shrimp is a spicy treat and quick recipe to make—just chop some aromatics, sear jumbo tiger shrimp, and combine with the sauce!
by: Bill
Course:Fish & Seafood
Cuisine:Asian American Fusion, Southeast Asian
Chili Garlic Shrimp
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound jumbo tiger shrimp (or regular shrimp; 15 size, peeled and deveined with the tail shells still on)
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons garlic (finely chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon shallots (finely chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro stems (finely chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1/3 cup water
  • chopped cilantro leaves (for garnish)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Rinse the shrimp under running water and pat dry with a paper towel. You can also slice the shrimp in the back (not all the way through) to make them more plump after cooking.
  • Make the sauce by mixing the tomato paste, ketchup, chili garlic sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper and sesame oil in a medium bowl.
  • Heat the oil in your wok until smoking hot. Fry the shrimp on both sides for 30 seconds each side. The shrimp should be 80% cooked. Turn off the heat, remove the shrimp from the wok, and set aside on a plate.
  • Turn the heat to medium-low, and leave the remainder of the oil in the wok.
  • Add the ginger and infuse for 15 seconds and add the garlic and shallot. Once caramelized (about 1 minute), add the sauce mixture and continue to stir and fry for another minute until incorporated. Add the chopped cilantro stems and then the Shaoxing wine.
  • Increase the heat to medium-high, and add the water to thin the sauce. Bring everything to a simmer.
  • Once the sauce is simmering, add the shrimp and any juices that may have collected on the plate. Toss the shrimp until they are completely coated in sauce. Serve, topped with chopped cilantro leaves.

nutrition facts

Calories: 210kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 7g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 143mg (48%) Sodium: 906mg (38%) Potassium: 210mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 311IU (6%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 69mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

43 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.