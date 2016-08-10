The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice

Kaitlin
69 Comments
Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice is one of those deliciously simple concoctions that’s perfect for when you’re at the bottom of your refrigerator, or you haven’t had time to run to the grocery store lately. With a few well-chosen pantry items, you’ve got a delicious and easy dinner. If you have a food processor for the ginger and garlic, all the better!

From Good to Great Fried Rice

Over the years, I’ve learned that there are just a few tiny, seemingly inconsequential steps that separate “meh” fried rice from epic fried rice. Frying the ginger and garlic low and slow and then adding the rice to stir-fry everything together is a very crucial step.

And you’ve got to really let the rice fry. That means spreading it out in one layer and letting those grains toast ever so gently from the high heat of the wok.

Similarly, I’ve found that pouring the raw beaten egg directly over the rice rather than pre-scrambling is the secret to Cantonese banquet-style fried rice with the perfect little bits of fried egg perfectly distributed throughout the rice.

Trust me, I’ve eaten many a pan of soggy, lame-o fried rice (self-made) before eating bowls of deliciously perfect fried rice (also self-made!). Good fried rice is a sign of one’s culinary coming of age––at least in my mind!

The addition of shrimp may be frowned upon by some, but my grandma tells me that ginger fried rice is *particularly* good with shrimp. Being the good granddaughter that I am, I threw a handful into this recipe. And shrimp fried rice in any context tends to be pretty great. Obviously.

Try this ginger garlic fried rice, guys. You’ve probably got half the ingredients, and it’s bursting with ginger-y, garlicky goodness!

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat. Quickly stir-fry the shrimp until they’re just cooked. They should be pink, but ever-so slightly translucent. Avoid overcooking them (you will be adding them back to the wok later). Transfer them to a bowl and set aside.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add ¼ cup oil to the wok and heat over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry until fragrant (the color will darken, but the ginger will not necessarily become crisp).

Next, add the garlic. It should be lightly toasted; if it’s still white in color, it needs more cooking time. In total, it will take about 10 minutes time to cook the ginger and garlic.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, turn the heat up to high and add the cooked white rice to the wok.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry the rice so the ginger/garlic mixture is evenly distributed. Spread the rice out in one layer so it can evenly toast. Occasionally stir-fry the rice and re-spread it. Next, season the rice with the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 3-5 minutes.

Next, pour the eggs evenly over the rice, and stir-fry quickly to distribute.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

The egg will coat the grains of rice, and you’ll have egg throughout instead of large clumps. If you’d prefer to pre-scramble the eggs and then stir them in at this step, you can do that too.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the shrimp…

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

And the scallions

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry to combine…

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve this aromatic Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice!

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Chili oil is especially encouraged for this Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice.

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

4.90 from 19 votes

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice

Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice a deliciously simple yet aromatic dish. Simple This Ginger Garlic Shrimp fried rice recipe is for garlic and ginger lovers!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 55 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil (60 ml, plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 10 ounces shrimp (280g, peeled and deveined, optional)
  • 2 ounces ginger (55g, minced)
  • heads of garlic (minced, about ¼ cup)
  • 5 cups cooked white rice (cooled)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 4 eggs (beaten)
  • 3 scallions (finely chopped)

Instructions

  • Heat your wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat. Quickly stir-fry the shrimp until they're just cooked. They should be pink, but ever-so slightly translucent. Avoid overcooking them (you will be adding them back to the wok later). Transfer them to a bowl and set aside.
  • Add ¼ cup oil to the wok and heat over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry until fragrant (the color will darken, but the ginger will not necessarily become crisp). Next, add the garlic. It should be lightly toasted; if it’s still white in color, it needs more cooking time. In total, it will take about 10 minutes time to cook the ginger and garlic.
  • Next, turn the heat up to high and add the rice to the wok. Stir-fry the rice so the ginger/garlic mixture is evenly distributed. Spread the rice out in one layer so it can evenly toast. Occasionally stir-fry the rice and re-spread it. Next, season the rice with the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 3-5 minutes.
  • Next, pour the eggs evenly over the rice, and stir-fry quickly to distribute. The egg will coat the grains of rice, and you’ll have egg throughout instead of large clumps. If you’d prefer to pre-scramble the eggs and then stir them in at this step, you can do that too.
  • Add the shrimp and the scallions, stir-fry to combine, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 544kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 63g (21%) Protein: 27g (54%) Fat: 20g (31%) Saturated Fat: 13g (65%) Cholesterol: 342mg (114%) Sodium: 704mg (29%) Potassium: 312mg (9%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 325IU (7%) Vitamin C: 8.6mg (10%) Calcium: 173mg (17%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

