Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice is one of those deliciously simple concoctions that’s perfect for when you’re at the bottom of your refrigerator, or you haven’t had time to run to the grocery store lately. With a few well-chosen pantry items, you’ve got a delicious and easy dinner. If you have a food processor for the ginger and garlic, all the better!

From Good to Great Fried Rice

Over the years, I’ve learned that there are just a few tiny, seemingly inconsequential steps that separate “meh” fried rice from epic fried rice. Frying the ginger and garlic low and slow and then adding the rice to stir-fry everything together is a very crucial step.

And you’ve got to really let the rice fry. That means spreading it out in one layer and letting those grains toast ever so gently from the high heat of the wok.

Similarly, I’ve found that pouring the raw beaten egg directly over the rice rather than pre-scrambling is the secret to Cantonese banquet-style fried rice with the perfect little bits of fried egg perfectly distributed throughout the rice.

Trust me, I’ve eaten many a pan of soggy, lame-o fried rice (self-made) before eating bowls of deliciously perfect fried rice (also self-made!). Good fried rice is a sign of one’s culinary coming of age––at least in my mind!

The addition of shrimp may be frowned upon by some, but my grandma tells me that ginger fried rice is *particularly* good with shrimp. Being the good granddaughter that I am, I threw a handful into this recipe. And shrimp fried rice in any context tends to be pretty great. Obviously.

Try this ginger garlic fried rice, guys. You’ve probably got half the ingredients, and it’s bursting with ginger-y, garlicky goodness!

Recipe Instructions

Heat your wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat. Quickly stir-fry the shrimp until they’re just cooked. They should be pink, but ever-so slightly translucent. Avoid overcooking them (you will be adding them back to the wok later). Transfer them to a bowl and set aside.

Add ¼ cup oil to the wok and heat over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry until fragrant (the color will darken, but the ginger will not necessarily become crisp).

Next, add the garlic. It should be lightly toasted; if it’s still white in color, it needs more cooking time. In total, it will take about 10 minutes time to cook the ginger and garlic.

Next, turn the heat up to high and add the cooked white rice to the wok.

Stir-fry the rice so the ginger/garlic mixture is evenly distributed. Spread the rice out in one layer so it can evenly toast. Occasionally stir-fry the rice and re-spread it. Next, season the rice with the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 3-5 minutes.

Next, pour the eggs evenly over the rice, and stir-fry quickly to distribute.

The egg will coat the grains of rice, and you’ll have egg throughout instead of large clumps. If you’d prefer to pre-scramble the eggs and then stir them in at this step, you can do that too.

Add the shrimp…

And the scallions…

Stir-fry to combine…

And serve this aromatic Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice!

Chili oil is especially encouraged for this Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice.