10-Minute Broccoli Tofu Bowls

When it comes to preparing lunches for the week, the name of the game is speed. Having grown tired of $12 salads for lunch, I’ve been almost exclusively making and bringing in lunch to work for the past few months. I’ve actually been able to set up a pretty awesome arrangement with one of my coworkers, in which we each make lunch for each other 2 days/week.

She has a Persian background, and makes fun stews, salads, and egg dishes, and I usually default to my familiar Chinese roots. The dish that I’ve made for us most often is definitely this Broccoli Tofu Bowl (I think I’ve made it at least 5 times. Luckily, said coworker loves tofu as much as I do).

It’s a super-simple recipe––perfect for vegetarians, vegans, and omnivores alike––and served over a white (or brown, if you’re healthy like that) rice, it’s the perfect lunch. Plus, it only takes 10 minutes to make––5 minutes to cut up the tofu, broccoli and garlic, and mix up a quick sauce…and 5 minutes to throw it all together on the stove. If you’re new to the magical substance that is tofu, this broccoli tofu dish is the perfect intro course.

Recipe Instructions

Cut your block of firm tofu into bite-sized cubes and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken or vegetable stock, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and sugar, and set aside.



Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Cook for a minute, being careful not to let the garlic burn. Add the broccoli, and crank up the heat to high, stir-frying the broccoli for a minute or to, just until it starts to turn a bright green color.



Add the tofu and your stock mixture, tossing everything together gently.

Bring to a simmer, and stir in the cornstarch slurry. Allow to simmer for about 2 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.

Serve this healthy broccoli tofu bowl over steamed rice!