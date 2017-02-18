The Woks of Life

10-Minute Korean Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls

Sarah
by:
67 Comments
Jump to Recipe
10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

When I first discovered the king of cuisines that is Korean food, I never really contemplated the idea of trying to cook it at home. Recreating the many dishes I would enjoy in New York City’s Koreatown seemed like a distant possibility at best.

There were so many unfamiliar ingredients (e.g., kimchi, all those various pastes and sauces, etc. etc.) and such an abundance of dishes (the banchan alone is enough to make any well meaning at home cook throw up their hands and pony up $50 instead) that I didn’t even know where to start.

But as many of you have probably experienced on this blog, those seemingly out-of-reach dishes and recipes are often easier than your overburdened Seamless order history/takeout menu drawer could have hoped. You’re browsing the Internet for a recipe one minute, and the next thing you know, you’re chowing down on a plate of [insert intimidating dish here] and patting yourself on the back for a job well done. 

An Incredibly Easy Korean Recipe

Indeed, after some much needed Internet soul searching, we stumbled upon Maangchi, YouTube authority on demystifying both well-known and obscure Korean foods, and all my Korean cooking prayers were answered. Pretty soon, I was whipping up Soondubu and Kimchi Jigae on the reg, and experimenting with ways to make quick and easy dishes like this one.

One of my absolute favorite dishes to eat at a Korean restaurant is Dubu Kimchi (my sister actually did her own quick recipe for it three years ago, which you can find here–forgive our noob photo quality), which usually consists of pork, kimchi, and maybe some rice cakes and/or noodles, all cooked together in a savory, spicy sauce and served with tofu. 

These Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi bowls conjure up the same flavors, but this dish is also insanely easy to make.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

You only need 8 ingredients, and as you can see from the recipe instructions, which take up all of 5 sentences, you can whip it up a couple Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls in just 10 minutes. 

But don’t get the wrong idea. Just because this recipe is fast doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a ton of flavor. It tastes just as good as any dish I’ve had while crammed into a booth in Koreatown, and The Woks of Life peanut gallery agrees. 

Ok, here’s how to make it!

Recipe Instructions

Heat a wok or skillet over high heat just until smoking. Add the oil, followed by the pork belly, and stir-fry for 1 minute (or until slightly caramelized).

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the onion, kimchi, and sugar, and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the Gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) and cook for another minute.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these pork belly kimchi bowls over steamed medium grain rice, and garnish with chopped scallions.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

4.92 from 12 votes

10-Minute Korean Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls

These Korean pork belly kimchi bowls are made with only 8 ingredients and take 10 minutes to pull together. Though the pork belly kimchi bowls recipe is easy, the flavor is next level.
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Korean
serves: 3
Prep: 3 minutes
Cook: 7 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 8 oz. pork belly (thinly sliced)
  • 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 cups kimchi
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
  • 2 cups cooked medium grain rice
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Heat a wok or skillet over high heat just until smoking. Add the oil, followed by the pork belly, and stir-fry for 1 minute (or until slightly caramelized).
  • Add the onion, kimchi, and sugar, and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add the gochujang and cook for another minute.
  • Serve over rice, and garnish with chopped scallions.

nutrition facts

Calories: 708kcal (35%) Carbohydrates: 53g (18%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 50g (77%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 27mg (1%) Potassium: 254mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 40IU (1%) Vitamin C: 4.3mg (5%) Calcium: 12mg (1%) Iron: 2.8mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

