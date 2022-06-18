The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Zucchini with Glass Noodles

8 Comments
Chinese-style Zucchini with Glass Noodles

This recipe for zucchini with glass noodles is a variation on a Cantonese recipe that my dad made when Kaitlin and I were growing up, and that his mother made for him. I like using ground pork or chicken, though the original Cantonese version features dried shrimp. 

You don’t often see zucchini in Chinese cooking, but this zucchini recipe is a common dish that you may even encounter on restaurant menus that offer homestyle Cantonese cooking.

A Recipe Ready for Summer Zucchini

Summer is around the corner, which means it’s almost zucchini season! We wanted to blog this recipe in advance of that time, since we all know that when zucchini is coming out of the garden, it can be hard to come up with new ways to cook it. 

This dish is super satisfying as a main dish or side, with dried mung bean vermicelli noodles that soak up the flavor of the chicken stock, oyster sauce, and other seasonings. The zucchini is super tender and sweet. 

Zucchini with Glass Noodles on Yellow Plate

Which Dried Vermicelli?

In the noodle aisle of your local Chinese grocery store, you may find lots of different brands of noodles that have the word “vermicelli” on the label. 

Vermicelli are generally very thin noodles (thinner than angel hair pasta), and there are two main types. The first is rice vermicelli, which is white and looks relatively opaque after cooking. It is used to make stir-fried dishes like our chicken mei fun and singapore mei fun. We also use it in our popular Coconut Curry Noodle Soup recipe. 

What you’re looking for in this recipe, however, is mung bean vermicelli. This type of noodle has a translucent appearance after cooking, which is why it is also referred to as a type of “glass noodle,” or “cellophane noodle.” You may also see similar (albeit usually thicker) noodles made from sweet potato starch. 

One of the most common brands of mung bean vermicelli is Lungkow, which is what we’ve been buying for many years. 

This type of noodle is very absorbent, which is why the recipe calls for 2 cups of chicken stock. It will look soupy at first, but after a few minutes of simmering, the noodles will absorb much of the liquid (and flavor!). You want the dish to be slightly soupy rather than completely dry. 

How to Make the Version with Dried Shrimp:

I’m personally not a huge fan of dried shrimp, so I decided to make this version with ground pork (you can also use chicken). That said, feel free to add dried shrimp to this recipe or use it in place of the ground pork or chicken if you prefer! 

If using dried shrimp flakes, add 2 tablespoons of the shrimp along with the oil, ginger, and scallion whites in the first cooking step. 

You can also use dried shrimp (which are meatier than the shrimp flakes). These need to be rinsed, then soaked in warm water for 15 minutes and drained. You can chop the shrimp if you like, or leave them whole. For even more shrimp flavor, use some of the soaking liquid in place of the chicken stock. 

Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the ground pork, water, Shaoxing wine, and cornstarch. Set aside. 

Soak the dried noodles in a bowl of water for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, combine the chicken stock, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, and dark soy sauce. Set aside.

ingredients for zucchini with glass noodles

In a wok over medium heat, add the oil, ginger, and the white parts of the scallions. Cook for about 1 minute. 

oil, ginger and scallion whites in oil in wok

Increase the heat to high, and add the ground meat and the garlic. Let that cook for another minute, until the meat turns opaque. Then add the Shaoxing wine.

Stir-frying ground meat with scallion and ginger

Stir in the zucchini for 30 seconds…

stirring zucchini into ground meat mixture

Then add the stock mixture you made earlier. Bring to a simmer, then stir in the glass noodles. Simmer uncovered for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced by half and the zucchini is tender. 

  • sauce mixture with zucchini
  • adding glass noodles to zucchini
Zucchini with glass noodles

Stir in the green parts of the scallions and serve immediately! If desired, you can also keep the green parts of the scallions as a raw garnish, as pictured:

Zucchini with Glass Noodles and Ground Pork
Zucchini with Glass Noodles
Zucchini with Glass Noodles

This zucchini recipe is our take on a common homestyle Cantonese dish with glass noodles, which you'll often see with dried shrimp. Our version uses ground pork or chicken, though you can add dried shrimp if desired!
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Zucchini with Glass Noodles and Ground Pork
serves: 4
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

For the ground meat:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3.5 ounces dried mung bean vermicelli (glass noodles)
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oil (any neutral oil)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (finely minced)
  • 2 scallions (chopped; white and green parts separated)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 pound zucchini (about 2 to 3 small to medium zucchini; cut in half lengthwise, then sliced on an angle into thin strips)
Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the ground pork, water, Shaoxing wine, and cornstarch. Set aside.
  • Soak the dried noodles in a bowl of water for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, combine the chicken stock, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, and dark soy sauce. Set aside.
  • In a wok over medium heat, add the oil, ginger, and the white parts of the scallions. Cook for about 1 minute.
  • Increase the heat to high, and add the ground meat and the garlic. Let that cook for another minute, until the meat turns opaque. Then add the Shaoxing wine.
  • Stir in the zucchini for 30 seconds, then add the stock mixture you made earlier. Bring to a simmer, then stir in the glass noodles. Simmer uncovered for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced by half and the zucchini is tender.
  • Stir in the green parts of the scallions and serve immediately, or serve garnished with raw scallions—whichever you prefer.

Tips & Notes:

To add dried shrimp flakes, add 2 tablespoons of the shrimp along with the oil, ginger, and scallion whites in the first cooking step. 
You can also use dried shrimp (which are meatier than the shrimp flakes). These need to be rinsed, then soaked in warm water for 15 minutes and drained. Chop or leave them whole. For more shrimp flavor, use some of the soaking liquid in place of the chicken stock. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 250kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 20mg (7%) Sodium: 376mg (16%) Potassium: 522mg (15%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 289IU (6%) Vitamin C: 22mg (27%) Calcium: 43mg (4%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

DINNERWARE

If you like the beautiful yellow bowl we used in this post, check out Musubi Kiln, a company that sources traditional handcrafted tableware from Japanese artisans. Here’s the link to the bowl itself.

For 5% off your purchase, use coupon code: THEWOKSOFLIFE

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. Jon Smith says

    5 stars
    I’m always on the lookout for gluten-free recipes that our daughter can eat.
    You guys should start indicating this!
    This disk looks delish and we’ll put it on for this week.

    Reply

  2. holly C says

    i dont have any asian grocery stores near me-what can i substitute the Shaoxing wine with?
    this recipe (as do all of yours!) looks delicious!!!

    Reply

  3. Alan Sommerman says

    Sounds really delicious. I am a fan of wok dishes that don’t require taking ingredients out then putting them back in. How could I reheat any leftovers?

    Reply