The Chinese Year of the Tiger is the third year of the 12 year cycle of Chinese Zodiac animals. The old Chinese story behind this was that the Jade emperor ordered a race to select the 12 animals to be his personal guards. The animals arrived in the order of the cycle.

People born in the Year of the Tiger were born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.

Though be careful, our Gregorian calendar does not line up perfectly with the Chinese lunisolar calendar. If you were born in January or February (generally, the Chinese New Year begins in late January or early February), check the Chinese New Year date (the day the year changed from old to new) against your birthdate to determine your correct zodiac sign.

If you’re a Tiger, read on for a few more details!

Tiger Personality

These are powerful individuals: authoritative, brave, and self assured with a strong moral compass and belief system.

They enjoy competition, or even fighting for a cause, but can sometimes struggle with their emotional and sensitive natures that allow them to be so passionate—sometimes becoming moody or intense.

When crossed, the combination of sensitivity and authority can make for a terrifying combination! They can sometimes find the more lighthearted or fickle animals of the zodiac silly or tiresome.

Compatible with: Rooster or Dog but Dragon, Horse, or Pig are best

Be careful around: Snake, Monkey

What to Expect in 2022, the Year of the Water Tiger:

The year of the water tiger has different things in store for each of the Chinese zodiac signs and people of different elements. Either way, it won’t be a dull year. The tiger’s go big or go home mentality may influence many of us, creating drama and ups and downs.

Generally, however, this will be a year for gaining back some strength and vitality after a hard-working and often tiring 2021 (year of the metal ox).

Chinese Zodiac Elements

Chinese astrology assigns each year with one of the five elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Earth, and Fire). When you combine these five elements with the 12-year cycle of animal signs, you get a 60-year cycle.

Each of those elements have associated meanings. Here they are on a rather simplistic level:

Wood: creativity, imagination

To find your Chinese element, look at the last number of your birth year:

For birth years ending in 0 or 1, your element is metal.

For birth years ending 2 or 3, your element is water.

For birth years ending in 4 or 5, your element is wood.

For birth years ending in 6 or 7, your element is fire.

For birth years ending in 8 or 9, your element is earth.

Again, though, remember that the Chinese calendar and the regular Gregorian calendar do not line up perfectly. If you were born in January or February, check to see which Chinese year you were actually born in!

Full Zodiac Animal chart

