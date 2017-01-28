1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

The Chinese year of the Rooster is the tenth year of the 12-year-cycle of Chinese Zodiac animals, finishing in 10th place in the race to the Heavenly Gate. The old Chinese story behind this was that the Jade emperor ordered a race to select the 12 animals to be his personal guards. The animals arrived in the order of the cycle.

People born in the Year of the Rooster were born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029.

Though be careful, our Gregorian calendar does not line up perfectly with the Chinese lunisolar calendar. If you were born in January or February (generally, the Chinese New Year begins in late January or early February), check the Chinese New Year dates from your birth year to determine your correct zodiac sign!

If you’re a Rooster, read on for a few more details!

Rooster Personality

These are self-confident individuals, with clear ambitions for the future and the dedication and honesty to see them through.

Along the way, they always welcome progressive ideas and ways of thinking, but they do take care with perfectionist and conservative tendencies that most often manifest as stubbornness and independence.

They won’t hesitate to go it alone if they feel they’re on the right path.

Look for: Ox or Snake are best; also ok with Tiger or Dragon

Be careful around: Rat, Rabbit and Horse

Chinese Zodiac Elements

Chinese astrology assigns each year with one of the five elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Earth, and Fire). When you combine these five elements with the 12-year cycle of animal signs, you get a 60-year cycle.

Each of those elements have associated meanings. Here they are on a rather simplistic level:

Wood: creativity, imagination

Fire: passion, adventure

Metal: persistence, ambition

Water: agility, eloquence

Earth: patience, stability

To find your Chinese element, look at the last number of your birth year:

For birth years ending in 0 or 1, your element is metal.

For birth years ending 2 or 3, your element is water.

For birth years ending in 4 or 5, your element is wood.

For birth years ending in 6 or 7, your element is fire.

For birth years ending in 8 or 9, your element is earth.

Again, though, remember that the Chinese calendar and the regular Gregorian calendar do not line up perfectly. If you were born in January or February, check to see which Chinese year you were actually born in!

Full Zodiac Animal chart

