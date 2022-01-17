Chili garlic shrimp is a spicy treat that comes together very quickly. Chop the aromatics, sear some jumbo tiger shrimp in a super-hot wok, combine with our tasty homemade sauce mixture, and voila!

It’s the year of the tiger in the coming Chinese New Year 2022, so what could be more fitting than chili garlic tiger shrimp to serve at your Chinese New Year feast!

What is Chili Garlic Sauce?

Chili garlic sauce is a blend of coarsely ground chilies, garlic and vinegar. It’s always on the table as a condiment at dim sum restaurants.

Mildly spicy (depending upon your tolerance), slightly tangy and fresh tasting, chili garlic sauce goes well with rich dim sum dishes like beef tripe, steamed shrimp rice rolls and even spring rolls.

Many of you may have tried popular Sriracha, which is similar to chili garlic sauce, except made with a smoother consistency.

What are Tiger Shrimp?

Tiger shrimp have a distinct black and white striping, which is how they got their name. Readily available in supermarkets in the freezer section, this large meaty shrimp variety is perfect for cooking dishes with bold flavors and spices.

We call for jumbo shrimp for this dish, and tiger shrimp fits the bill perfectly. Tiger shrimp can grow to giant sizes over a foot long!

We purchase tiger shrimp frozen. Flash-frozen shrimp are often the better buy than the thawed shrimp you see at the seafood counter, because you don’t know how many times that shrimp has been thawed and re-frozen.

Tiger shrimp generally have thicker shells, which makes them a bit easier to peel. They come with the shell on or peeled with the tail shell still on, which is the way we prefer it. Cooking the tail shell in high heat adds a tremendous amount of flavor to the dish.

If you buy shell-on shrimp and peel them yourself, use the shells to make shrimp stock, which you’ll need if you make our Shrimp Pad Thai.

Using Cilantro Stems?

Tell me that you’re not one of those people who throw away cilantro stems, because they’re a big source of flavor!

We love using cilantro stems in sauces and marinades. Cilantro stems are juicer and can be more flavorful than the leaves, which is why we use them in the sauce for this chili garlic shrimp.

If you like a little spice in your life, give this Chili garlic Shrimp a try! If you can’t take the heat, stick with Mom’s Classic Ketchup Shrimp

Chili Garlic Shrimp Recipe Instructions

Rinse the shrimp under running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Peel the shells, leaving the tails on since shells produce extra flavor when seared in the wok.

You can also slice through the back of the shrimp (not all the way through), to make them more plump after cooking. Place the shrimp in a large plate and set aside.





Make the sauce by mixing tomato paste, ketchup, chili garlic sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper and sesame oil.

Heat the oil in your wok until smoking hot. Fry shrimp on both sides for 30 seconds each side. The shrimp should be 80% cooked. Turn off the heat, remove the shrimp from the wok, and set aside on a plate.

Turn the heat to medium-low and leave the remainder of the oil in the wok.

Add the ginger and infuse for 15 seconds.

After 15 seconds, add the garlic and shallot.

Once caramelized (about 1 minute), add the sauce mixture and continue to stir-fry for another minute until incorporated.





Add the chopped cilantro stems and Shaoxing wine.





Next, increase the heat to medium-high, and add the water to thin the sauce. Bring everything to a simmer.

Once the sauce is simmering, add the shrimp and any juices that may have collected on the plate.

Toss the shrimp until they are completely coated in sauce.

Serve, topped with chopped cilantro and scallion.