I’ve partnered with SmartMade™ to create this post! Enjoy.

Okay, some quick facts about this Cashew Chickpea Curry:

It’s perfect for when you’re craving Indian food. I can say that pretty definitively, since I basically have a perpetual craving for curry, rice, and naan.

It’s completely vegan. (But it doesn’t necessarily taste like it is!)

It’s packed with flavor, but it’s also VERY easy to make.

Replacing Rather Than Eliminating!

When it comes to eating well, it’s always easier to swap something rather than banish something. Instead of white rice, try brown rice; instead of dark meat chicken, use white meat; instead of butter, use olive oil.

I don’t know about y’all, but if I were to try and completely cut out, say, carbs, I’d turn into a red-eyed, steam-coming-out-of-my-ears grump monster with zero patience for pretty much anything. This, unfortunately, I know from direct experience.

So when we were asked by SmartMade to come up with a Smart Swap (i.e. an idea to replace a common ingredient with a more nutritious one), we decided to create this Quick Cashew Chickpea Curry recipe, which is DELICIOUS, but also completely vegan.

This recipe has no butter or ghee, and uses cashew milk rather than the normal heavy cream or yogurt for its distinctive flavor and creamy texture.

SmartMade is a series of frozen dinners made with ingredients and cooking methods that are similar to what you’d do in your own kitchen––dishes like Spicy Peanut Chicken and Broccoli, Roasted Vegetables with Angel Hair pasta, and Grilled Sesame Beef and Broccoli. The ingredients are normal, recognizable things that you’d find at the grocery store. Frozen dinners with sad frozen chicken puck, corn puck, potato puck, and brownie puck no more!

But if you do have time to cook, this Quick Cashew Chickpea Curry is everything. It’s spicy, filling, and has a hint of coconut. Thick, ever so slightly sweet cashew milk gives the dish that distinctive creaminess that you’re looking for in a great curry, without the dairy. Oh, and the leftovers are awesome, making for great weeknight dinners or daytime lunches.

All hail the smart swap!

Cashew Chickpea Curry: Recipe Instructions

In a food processor, puree the toasted cashews, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, and coconut.

Add the resulting paste to a pot over medium heat, along with a couple tablespoons of vegetable oil, and fry for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the chickpeas, tomato paste, salt and pepper to taste, and lemon zest, and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring often.

Turn the heat down to low. Add the cashew milk, and bring the curry to a gentle simmer.

Simmer for 15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Serve with steamed basmati rice and toasted naan.

5 from 2 votes Cashew Chickpea Curry This easy, vegan Cashew Chickpea Curry is perfect when you're craving Indian food, and it's packed with flavor. serves: 6 Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 35 minutes minutes Total: 45 minutes minutes Print Ingredients ▢ ½ cup toasted cashews

▢ 1 ½ cups cashew milk Instructions In a food processor, puree the toasted cashews, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, and coconut.

Serve with steamed basmati rice and toasted naan. nutrition facts Calories: 412 kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 50 g (17%) Protein: 16 g (32%) Fat: 19 g (29%) Saturated Fat: 9 g (45%) Sodium: 131 mg (5%) Potassium: 685 mg (20%) Fiber: 14 g (56%) Sugar: 10 g (11%) Vitamin A: 360 IU (7%) Vitamin C: 5.9 mg (7%) Calcium: 95 mg (10%) Iron: 6 mg (33%) nutritional info disclaimer TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

