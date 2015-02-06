The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Coconut Curry Chicken

Coconut Curry Chicken

Judy
by:
98 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This Coconut Curry Chicken recipe is beyond easy. You can literally start cooking before the prep work even starts. I don’t know why it took us this long to publish our coconut curry chicken recipe. It’s one of my absolute favorite meals.

Curried chicken is a quick, crowd-pleasing one-pot dinner that’s great for a weeknight. Not only is it fast, but it also has depth of flavor that makes it seem like you’ve been at the stove for much longer.

There are many curry chicken recipes out there, but more often than not, I think the chicken is over-cooked. I made adjustments to correct this problem. Most Chinese curry chicken recipes do not use coconut milk, but I myself like the addition. My mother started adding it to her curries after eating at a great hole-in-the-wall Malaysian restaurant in Flushing, and we’ve been doing it ever since. Coconut really adds richness and a lovely aroma to the curry sauce.

Another favorite curry dish we discovered at a Malaysian restaurant is Beef Rendang which has some unique and awesome flavors!

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Curry Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over low heat, and immediately add the curry powder. Let it cook in the oil for 1-2 minutes, making sure not to burn it. In the meantime, dice the onion and smash the garlic. Add them to the pot, turn the heat up to medium, and give everything a stir.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the coconut milk and water (or chicken broth). Bring to a boil. While you’re waiting for that, dice the tomatoes and prep the potatoes. Add them both to the pot and season with salt, then add the sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the chicken thighs into chunks and season with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked through, add the chicken to the pot and give everything a stir. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve your coconut curry chicken with steamed rice!

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.50 from 10 votes

Coconut Curry Chicken

This Coconut Curry Chicken recipe is beyond easy. You can start the cooking process before doing any prep! Perfect for a fast and satisfying weeknight meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Coconut curry chicken
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 large onion (diced)
  • 3 cloves garlic (smashed)
  • 14 ounces coconut milk (400 ml)
  • 2 cups water or chicken broth (475 ml)
  • 2 plum tomatoes (diced)
  • 2 medium potatoes (peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks)
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • salt and white pepper (black pepper may be substituted)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over low heat, and immediately add the curry powder. Let it cook in the oil for 1-2 minutes, making sure not to burn it. In the meantime, dice the onion and smash the garlic. Add them to the pot, turn the heat up to medium, and give everything a stir.
  • Stir in the coconut milk and water (or chicken broth). Bring to a boil. While you’re waiting for that, dice the tomatoes and prep the potatoes. Add them both to the pot and season with salt, then add the sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through.
  • Cut the chicken thighs into chunks and season with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked through, add the chicken to the pot and give everything a stir. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve with rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 328kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 22g (34%) Saturated Fat: 14g (70%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Sodium: 672mg (28%) Potassium: 751mg (21%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 220IU (4%) Vitamin C: 13.8mg (17%) Calcium: 66mg (7%) Iron: 6.1mg (34%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

98 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments