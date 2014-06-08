The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Appetizers and Snacks » Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways (Bao Zi)

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways (Bao Zi)

Published: Last Updated:
By 86 Comments

carrot ginger buns

Before we start, I’d like to give you a glimpse into the future.

In the future, you’re lifting the cover off of a pan and seeing the plump, happy, soft Chinese pork buns that you’ve just made with your own two hands. You did it, and it wasn’t that difficult at all. It was, in fact, easy. A feeling of complete amazement and a huge sense of personal accomplishment overwhelms you. You go about the rest of your day patting yourself on the back for your brilliance. For you can now make baozi and they can be pan-fried pork buns or steamed pork buns!

Now that you’ve seen the future, you must give this recipe a try. From making the dough, to the filling, to the buns themselves, you can really achieve a big batch of perfect steamed or pan-fried baozi, or buns, in a matter of two hours. These buns can be easily frozen and cooked later, whenever the mood for baozi strikes.

This particular pork bun recipe is for Carrot Ginger Pork Buns and although similar to Sheng jian bao made primarily of pork, this ginger carrot pork filling is…I have to say…one of the best fillings we’ve ever tried. The sweetness of the carrot, combined with the pork and the ginger is just heavenly. Making the dough is no more difficult than assembling a pizza dough. But here’s a tip: we knew someone—a lady from China, no less—who used to make baozi using store bought Pillsbury biscuit dough. This lends your baozi a rich, buttery flavor that isn’t traditional, but actually isn’t half bad. We really prefer to make our own baozi dough, but you can try the Pillsbury method if you’re feeling lazy.

In other news, today is the 1-year anniversary of our blog! Twelve months ago today, we joined the food blogging community and began this entire family adventure. These carrot ginger pork buns are truly worthy of a celebratory anniversary post. If you have a spare couple of hours, make them!

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Step 1: Make the pork bun Dough: Makes about 15 large or 30 small

  • 5 grams instant dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 ½ cups lukewarm water
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling

In a large mixing bowl or mixer with a dough hook attachment, completely dissolve yeast and sugar in the lukewarm water. Add the flour and knead for about 15 minutes. The dough should be pretty soft and not too firm. If it seems dry, add a little more water. Cover the mixing bowl with a damp kitchen towel and let it proof one hour.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

While it’s proofing, make the filling:

Step 2: Make the pork bun filling

Combine the following and mix for a few minutes, until the meat mixture resembles a fine paste, then set aside:

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the grated carrots for a few minutes until they turn color (they shouldn’t be mushy. Cook just until they’re not raw anymore). Let cool completely.

  • 3 large carrots, finely grated (about 4 cups)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Grated Carrot | thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the pork mixture, the cooked carrots, and the following ingredients. Mix for a couple minutes, until the entire mixture resembles a paste.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Step 3: Assemble the baozi

After the dough has finished proofing, turn it out on a clean surface dusted with flour. Knead for 2 minutes to get ride of any air pockets. Roll the dough into a long tube and rip off chunks of dough to make individual dough balls. They should be about the size of a golf ball for larger buns, and about half that size for smaller buns.

Take each dough ball, and with a tapered rolling pin, roll from the edge towards the center, without actually rolling the center of the dough too much. The goal is to flatten the dough into a round circle with a thinner edge and thicker center. The difference in thickness should be about 1:2.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Add some filling to the center of each disk (about 1 ½ tablespoons for the larger buns and 2 teaspoons for the smaller ones).

You can start with a smaller amount of filling until you get the hang of the folding. As illustrated in the video below, the buns are folded with one hand holding the skin and filling, and the other hand pleating the edges of the dough disk like an accordion. As you fold, the goal is to make it all the way around the circle, until you’ve sealed it at the top. You’ll be making about 10-15 folds. That’s it!

Folding Baozi – The Woks of Life from The Woks of Life on Vimeo.

Once the top is closed, a bun is born. Lay the buns on a floured surface while you finish assembling them.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comOnce assembled, let the buns proof under a clean kitchen towel for another 15 minutes before cooking or freezing.

To freeze, lay the buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and put the baking sheet in the freezer. Once the buns are frozen, transfer them to a Ziploc bag, press out as much air as you can from the bag, and freeze for up to two months. To cook, just follow the directions below as if you were cooking them fresh. The cooking times will just be a little longer!

Step 4: Cook the pork buns!

There are 2 ways to cook your baozi: steaming and pan-frying, or “sheng jian.” Both are delicious.

To make steamed pork buns:

I used a double-leveled bamboo steamer. You can use whatever steaming apparatus you normally use (we also have one of these metal multi-level steamers at home). Check our our Chinese Cooking tools page for a more tools we use for steaming.

Here are a few things to remember about steaming your buns:

  1. Boiling water should not directly touch the buns during steaming.
  2. Avoid sticking by brushing oil onto the surface the bun sits on or by laying down some kind of natural nonstick surface. In our case, we used corn husks, cut into little squares. Thin napa cabbage leaves will work too. If using a bamboo steamer, brush the sides of the steamer with oil, as the buns expand and might stick to the sides.
  3. The surface that the buns sit on should not be solid, like a plate for example. This will trap moisture and make the buns soggy. There should be some cross-ventilation.
  4. Make sure the lid is tight so you don’t lose any steam.

Start with cold water, and put your pork buns on the steamer. Turn on the heat to medium. Set the timer for 12-15 minutes for smaller buns and 15-20 minutes for the larger ones. To see if the buns are cooked, press the buns lightly with your finger. If the dough immediately bounces back, they’re done. Keep a close eye on them. Over-steaming will cause the buns to collapse, so cooking time is important.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Once they’re done, turn off the heat, keep the lid on, and let the buns “rest” for about 2 minutes before taking them out. Then eat!

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comTo make pan-fried pork buns:

You’ll need:

Pre-heat a flat-bottomed cast-iron or other seasoned pan over medium heat. Add the oil and swirl it around the pan to coat it evenly. Add the buns to the pan.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Let them cook for a few minutes until the bottoms turn golden brown.

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

Once golden, add the water to the pan and immediately cover with a lid. Turn the heat down to medium low and let the buns steam for 7-10 minutes until all the water is evaporated.

Uncover the lid, and toss the buns around with scallion and sesame seeds. Done!

Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comWe have honestly abandoned non-stick cookware in favor of cast iron cooking  and you will see cast iron pans in a lot of our recipe photos. Check Chinese Cooking tools page where you will find a section on Cast iron cookware.Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comA final note: the best dipping concoction ever: 

We didn’t serve these buns with Chinese vinegar or soy sauce. We served them with our own toasted chili and garlic oil. Raw garlic may not be your thing, but it is here in Beijing, and for good reason. It’s so good with dumplings and baozi!

Chili Garlic Oil by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.comCarrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways by thewoksoflife.com

4.6 from 5 reviews
Carrot Ginger Pork Buns, Two Ways (Bao Zi)
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Carrot Ginger Pork Buns is one of the best fillings we’ve ever made. The sweetness of the carrot combined with ginger makes these pork buns just heavenly.
Author:
Recipe type: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 15 large buns or 30 small buns
Ingredients
For the dough:
  • 5 grams instant dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 ½ cups lukewarm water
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling
For the filling (the pork):
  • 1 cup ground pork
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
For the rest of the filling:
  • 3 large carrots, finely grated (about 4)
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped scallion
  • 2 teaspoons grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon shaoxing wine
If pan-frying the buns, you'll also need:
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • ¼ cup water
  • a small handful of finely chopped scallion (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Instructions
  1. Step 1: Make the Dough: Makes about 15 large or 30 small
  2. For this step, you need: 5 grams instant dry yeast, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 ½ cups lukewarm water, and 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling.
  3. In a large mixing bowl or mixer with a dough hook attachment, completely dissolve yeast and sugar in the lukewarm water. Add the flour and knead for about 15 minutes. The dough should be pretty soft and not too firm. If it seems dry, add a little more water. Cover the mixing bowl with a damp kitchen towel and let it proof one hour. While it’s proofing, make the filling:
  4. Step 2: Make the filling
  5. Combine the following and mix for a few minutes, until the meat mixture resembles a fine paste, then set aside: 1 cup ground pork, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, 3 tablespoons oil, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, ¼ teaspoon salt.
  6. Then heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the grated carrots (4 cups) for a few minutes until they turn color (they shouldn’t be mushy. Cook until they’re just not raw anymore). Let cool completely.
  7. Combine the pork mixture, the cooked carrots, and the following ingredients: 1 cup chopped scallion, 2 teaspoons grated ginger, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and 1 teaspoon shaoxing wine. Mix for a couple minutes, until the entire mixture resembles a paste.
  8. Step 3: Assemble the baozi
  9. After the dough has finished proofing, turn it out on a clean surface dusted with flour. Knead for 2 minutes to get ride of any air pockets. Roll the dough into a long tube and rip off chunks of dough to make individual dough balls. They should be about the size of a golf ball for larger buns, and about half that size for smaller buns.
  10. Take each dough ball, and with a rolling pin, roll from the edge towards the center, without actually rolling the center of the dough. The goal is to flatten the dough into a round circle with a thinner edge and thicker center. The difference in thickness should be about 1:2. Add some filling to the center of each disk (about 1 ½ tablespoons for the larger buns and 2 teaspoons for the smaller ones).
  11. You can start with a smaller amount of filling until you get the hang of the folding. The buns are folded with one hand holding the skin and filling, and the other hand pleating the edges of the dough disk like an accordion. As you fold, the goal is to make it all the way around the circle, until you’ve sealed it at the top. You’ll be making about 10-15 folds. Lay the buns on a floured surface while you finish assembling them. Once assembled, let the buns proof under a clean kitchen towel for another 15 minutes before cooking or freezing.
  12. To freeze, lay the buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and put the baking sheet in the freezer. Once the buns are frozen, transfer them to a Ziploc bag, press out as much air as you can from the bag, and freeze for up to two months (to be honest, they'll even last longer than that). To cook, just follow the directions below as if you were cooking them fresh. The cooking times will just be a little longer!
  13. Step 4: Cook!
  14. There are 2 ways to cook your baozi: steaming and pan-frying, or “sheng jian.”
  15. To steam:
  16. I used a double-leveled bamboo steamer. You can use whatever steaming apparatus you normally use, but remember: 1) Boiling water should not directly touch the buns during steaming 2) Avoid sticking by brushing oil on the surface the bun sits on or by laying down some kind of natural nonstick surface. In our case, we used corn husks. Thin napa cabbage leaves will work too. If using a bamboo steamer, brush the sides of the steamer with oil, as the buns expand and might stick to the sides. 3) The surface that the buns sit on should not be solid, like a plate. This will trap moisture and make the buns soggy. There should be some aeration going on. 4) Make sure the lid is tight so you don’t lose any steam.
  17. Start with cold water, and put your buns on the steamer. Turn on the heat to medium. Set the timer for 12-15 minutes for smaller buns and 15-20 minutes for the larger ones. To see if the buns are cooked, press the buns lightly with your finger. If the surface of the dough bounces right back, then they’re done. Keep a close eye on them. Over steaming will cause the buns to collapse, so cooking time is important.
  18. Turn off the heat, keep the lid on, and let the buns “rest” for about 2 minutes before taking them out and eating.
  19. To pan-fry:
  20. Pre-heat a flat-bottomed cast-iron or other seasoned pan over medium heat. Add a couple tablespoons oil and swirl around the pan to coat it evenly. Add the buns to the pan, and let them cook for a few minutes until the bottoms turn golden brown. Once golden, add about ¼ cup water to the pan and immediately cover with a lid. Turn the heat down to medium low and let the buns steam for 7-10 minutes until all the water is evaporated. Uncover the lid, and toss the buns with scallion and sesame seeds. Done!

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)
Carnitas Tacos with Slow Cooked Pork
How to Make Sticky Rice (Foolproof Method!)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

86 Comments

  1. Libra Purnomo says

    I read that for steamed buns you need to start with cold water – put d buns in and turn on the heat.
    If my steamer could only hold 5buns, does it mean that each time I want to steam the buns – I need to start always with the cold water?
    Thank you so much for your help.

    Reply

  2. Diana Lee says

    Can you recommend any vegetarian fillings, or would just the carrot filling be okay?.
    Would there be any mushroom filling that would be nice?

    Reply

  3. Umi says

    I was able to make 30 large buns over the course of 2 days because I had so much filling leftover from one batch of filling.

    I wasn’t sure whether my carrots were large, so I added a 4th carrot. I think that was too much because the filling was bland.

    The texture of the bun is very nice.

    On a tip from a friend, I used my bread machine to make the dough for me. Made it very easy. I just poured in the flour, salt, yeast and water, pressed the “dough” function, and an hour later my dough was ready to go.

    4 cups of flour in grams is 480 grams, according to the King Arthur Flour website. My doughwas very sticky and I needed to use quite a bit of extra flour to be able to shape it.

    When you use 4 cups of flour, are you also using about 480 grams of flour? (1 cup = 120 grams)

    I would definitely make this recipe again. I might even try different types of filling while keeping the bun as is.

    Reply

  4. chimom says

    I’ve been wanting to make Jian bao so this is perfect, thanks! So funny you mention the Pillsbury biscuits, my mom would do the same here in the states when she would make them in mass quantity to give away. But that Dad back in the ’80s, when you could buy plain biscuits. Not so much anymore, they all seem to have butter or butter flavor, which doesn’t go as well with baozi. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  5. Roxanne says

    I am definitely going to try these since my favourite dumpling is pork and carrot. I know this is an earlier recipe, but I just came across it. Thanks.

    Reply

  6. Elcy says

    OMG! I have FINALLY found the recipe that my grandma used to make! Being an American-born Chinese with immigrant parents and relatives, it’s been impossible to acquire my favorite childhood recipes as NOTHING is ever documented. Recipes are shared by word of mouth or by being in the kitchen (which I was not). The word of mouth recipes also would not have any details on measurements (because nothing was measured) or cooking technique , so I was left with no way to learn how my grandmother cooked her fabulous dishes. I am so thankful for this food blog!!!! I can’t wait to try this recipe, maybe on a day off when I can dedicate my full attention. I have tried to steam and pan fry baozi all in one step like my grandma did and could never even come close to the same outcome. This recipe reveals all…..I am overjoyed!!! Note: the only difference is the meat filling. My grandmother used other ingredients (although similar), but I’m sure this one will be fantastic too!

    Reply

  7. Tais says

    Amazing recipe!! Just had it for dinner here!! The folding still needs practice but I think that is a good excuse to make more soon!! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  8. hong says

    have you tried using your whole wheat mantou dough or substituting some whole wheat in the dough for these dumplings?

    Reply

  9. Nadia says

    Hello,

    I first want to say that I am a BIG fan of your blog. Ever since I discovered your recipes I’ve been given cooking duties a lot more frequently and I have to say your stuff tastes far nicer than so many recipes I’ve tried from chinese cookbooks I’ve purchased. So thanks!!

    My question is I really want to try this recipe but I can’t eat pork. Whilst I’m aware a substitution will change the taste of this dish is it possible to make this with minced prawns instead? And if so should I leave it uncooked as well before assembling? Or is there any other meat/poultry alternative which would be better as well?

    Thank you so much! x

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Nadia,
      We have not tried this dish with other meats yet but I am sure it would work. My first reaction to shrimp in these buns is no, but it may be good. Regardless of what meat you use, you should make the buns with raw meat so it cooks inside the dough for a juicy center!

      Reply

  10. Jen says

    Hi there, first of all thanks for all your work on this site! Been really helpful while away at college but never being taught by my parents.
    On to a quick question: do you know if there’s a name for those baozi with filling made of pork, 韭菜 and glass noodles? I’ve been trying to find a recipe for the filling without any luck!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jen, We all missed your comment and question! The baozi you are referring to may be the ones with chinese chives, eggs, and glass noodles, but I can’t think of the name. I think Judy has it on her list of things to make.

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables