The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Lamb Beijing Lamb Skewers (Yangrou Chuan)

Beijing Lamb Skewers (Yangrou Chuan)

Kaitlin
33 Comments
Jump to Recipe
beijing-lamb-skewers

Some of my only memories from our first trip to Beijing (I was five years old at the time) were of standing in front of a roadside grill joint, waiting for a few of these amazing yangrou chuan or grilled lamb skewers.

Beijing was a different place back then—a lot more of the old and less of the new. I have no memory of shiny malls or enormous skyscrapers, but I do remember the smoke and the smell coming from that makeshift street barbecue.

Yangrou chuan, or lamb skewers, are a quintessential Beijing favorite—a favorite among many lamb-loving Northern Chinese, in fact.

Spicy, crispy, fatty lamb on a stick. That’s basically the gist of it. Many examples of which can be found in our Xi’an Street Food post here.

I decided to make my own at home. After all, it is grilling season.

Beijing Lamb Skewers: Recipe Instructions

We like to use the lamb shoulder chops because they’re a pretty marbled piece of meat, and they don’t cost a fortune.

Simply remove the meat from the bone and cut into small chunks. Don’t trim any of the fat from the lamb. This is what’s going to give you the flavor you’re looking for. Put the lamb in a mixing bowl.

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

In a mortar and pestle (or spice grinder), add the cumin seeds, dried chili flakes, and salt. Pound it all together, cracking the chili flakes and cumin seeds into smaller pieces (you want it to be coarse, not a fine powder).

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Add about half of the spices (the other half will be used for sprinkling after the lamb finishes cooking) to the lamb along with the oil and mix everything together.

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Put the lamb onto the bamboo skewers.

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your grill until searing hot. Place the lamb skewers on the hot grill…

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

And grill until they get a nice char on the outside. What they do in Beijing is continually sprinkle more spices on the skewers.

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a plate and serve your lamb skewers yangrou chuan and watch them disappear in a flash!

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Beijing Lamb Skewers (yangrou chuan) by thewoksoflife.com

Check out our post on Beijinger Beach Weekend and you can see how lamb skewers yangrou chuan and other goodies are really done on the grill in Beijing!

5 from 3 votes

BEIJING LAMB SKEWERS (Yangrou Chuan)

Spicy Lamb skewers over hot coals from a roadside vendor is a classic Beijing street food. Spicy, crispy, fatty lamb skewers with Xinjiang spice is the bomb!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Lamb
Cuisine:Chinese
Beijing lamb skewers on grill with chili flakes
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lamb shoulder chops (450g)
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon dried chili flakes
  • salt (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • bamboo skewers (soaked in water for at least an hour (to prevent them from burning on the grill)

Instructions

  • Take your chops and simply remove the meat from the bone and cut into small chunks. Don't trim any of the fat from the lamb. This is what's going to give you the flavor you're looking for. Put the lamb in a mixing bowl.
  • In a mortar and pestle (or spice grinder), add the cumin, cumin seeds, chili flakes, and salt. Pound it all together, cracking the chili flakes and cumin seeds into smaller pieces (you want it to be coarse, not a fine powder). Add about half of the spices (the other half will be used for sprinkling after the lamb finishes cooking) to the lamb along with the oil and mix everything together.
  • Put the lamb onto the skewers. Heat your grill until searing hot. Grill the skewers until they get a nice char on the outside. Transfer to a plate and sprinkle on the extra spices. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 230kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 86mg (29%) Sodium: 682mg (28%) Potassium: 414mg (12%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 605IU (12%) Calcium: 29mg (3%) Iron: 3.5mg (19%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

33 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments