10-Minute Broccoli Tofu Bowls

Sarah
by:
32 Comments
When it comes to preparing lunches for the week, the name of the game is speed. Having grown tired of $12 salads for lunch, I’ve been almost exclusively making and bringing in lunch to work for the past few months. I’ve actually been able to set up a pretty awesome arrangement with one of my coworkers, in which we each make lunch for each other 2 days/week.

She has a Persian background, and makes fun stews, salads, and egg dishes, and I usually default to my familiar Chinese roots. The dish that I’ve made for us most often is definitely this Broccoli Tofu Bowl (I think I’ve made it at least 5 times. Luckily, said coworker loves tofu as much as I do).

It’s a super-simple recipe––perfect for vegetarians, vegans, and omnivores alike––and served over a white (or brown, if you’re healthy like that) rice, it’s the perfect lunch. Plus, it only takes 10 minutes to make––5 minutes to cut up the tofu, broccoli and garlic, and mix up a quick sauce…and 5 minutes to throw it all together on the stove. If you’re new to the magical substance that is tofu, this broccoli tofu dish is the perfect intro course.

Recipe Instructions

Cut your block of firm tofu into bite-sized cubes and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken or vegetable stock, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and sugar, and set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Cook for a minute, being careful not to let the garlic burn. Add the broccoli, and crank up the heat to high, stir-frying the broccoli for a minute or to, just until it starts to turn a bright green color.

Add the tofu and your stock mixture, tossing everything together gently.

Bring to a simmer, and stir in the cornstarch slurry. Allow to simmer for about 2 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.

Serve this healthy broccoli tofu bowl over steamed rice!

10-Minute Broccoli Tofu Bowls

Healthy broccoli tofu bowls is a a super-simple recipe that takes 10 minutes to make. Perfect for both vegetarians and omnivores, it's a quick and easy meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:tofu bowls
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. firm tofu (450g)
  • 1 cup chicken or vegetable stock (235 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry cooking wine)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 pound broccoli (450g, cut into small florets)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (dissolved in 2 tablespoons water)

Instructions

  • Cut your block of tofu into bite-sized cubes and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the stock, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, and sugar, and set aside.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Cook for a minute, being careful not to let the garlic burn. Add the broccoli, and crank up the heat to high, stir-frying the broccoli for a minute or to, just until it starts to turn a bright green color.
  • Add the tofu and your stock mixture, tossing everything together gently. Bring to a simmer, and stir in the cornstarch slurry. Allow to simmer for about 2 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Serve over steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 241kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Sodium: 647mg (27%) Potassium: 428mg (12%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 705IU (14%) Vitamin C: 101.6mg (123%) Calcium: 198mg (20%) Iron: 2.5mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Reader Interactions

32 Comments

  1. AvatarCorrina says

    4 stars
    Since I’m choosing to eat less meat protein now this recipe fit the bill. Yummy – this tastes just like what you would order in a Chinese restaurant. Easy to prepare and quick to cook. Only changed the quantity of broccoli and tofu, and substituted the cornstarch and sugar. Definitely will make again. Thanks for your recipes :)

