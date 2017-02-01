The Woks of Life

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans

Judy
by:
51 Comments
Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Listen up, people! Don’t let the words, “pork trotters” (also known less delicately as pig’s feet) deter you from reading this post!

While it may be hard to believe, this porky extremity is actually a well-known Asian beauty secret. It’s very likely one of the reasons why many Asians have mastered looking much younger than their actual age! Specifically, it’s one of the reasons why Chinese women don’t shy away from hunkering down with a plate of braised pork trotters.

Before the recipe, I’ll tell you about a memorable encounter: once while brunching at dim sum, I saw an old Chinese couple sitting next to us. They each ordered a big bowl of braised tendon––nothing else––picked their bowls clean, paid for them, got up, and left. They came specifically for that one dish and one dish only.

But I wasn’t surprised one bit and quickly ordered a bowl for us. You see, it’s a well-known, age-old fact passed down from grandparents, to parents, to me, and from me to my girls that eating these foods are are good for the joints and skin, because they are loaded with collagen!

I don’t have to tell you that the beauty industry spends millions on advertising to sell collagen as the fountain of youth in beauty creams. What they won’t tell you is that instead of rubbing collagen onto your face, you can go straight to the source with some delicious pork! Asians can’t get enough. Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, and Koreans all enjoy a good pig foot–braised, boiled, served up in a soup, you name it.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Of course, the debate is still out as to whether eating collagen technically does help us stay young, but generations of beauty advice can’t all be for nothing, right? Let me just say that my mother LOVES this dish, and she looks great for her age–smooth silver grey hair and all!

Braised Pork Trotters: Recipe Instructions

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

After your soybeans have been soaked overnight, prepare your pork trotters. Have your butcher cut them into large chunks. Rinse them thoroughly, and place them in a pot filled with enough water to completely submerge them. Bring the water to a boil, letting it boil for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat, drain and rinse the pork trotters clean. Pat them dry, and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over medium low heat. Add the ginger, the white parts of the scallions, the star anise, Chinese cinnamon stick, bay leaves, dried hot chili peppers and dried tangerine peel.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Let everything infuse for a few minutes, taking care not to let the aromatics burn. Now, carefully add the pork trotters, and brown them on both sides.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Time to drain the soybeans. Add the soybeans, along with the rock sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and water. Stir thoroughly, and cover. Let the pork trotters braise for 70-80 minutes on low heat until tender.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Be sure to stir periodically to prevent sticking. Towards the end of the cooking time, add salt to taste. Don’t prolong the cooking too much. In this case, “falling off the bone” is not what we want.

If there is still too much liquid at the end of your cooking time, just turn up the heat and cook off the liquid to the right consistency. You’ll want some thickened sauce at the end. Garnish with the green parts of the scallion, and serve.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans

Braised pork trotters with soybeans is a tasty, textural delight of a Chinese dish. Our recipe offers easy and clear instructions for how to make it!
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • After your soybeans have been soaked overnight, prepare your pork trotters. Have your butcher cut them into large chunks. Rinse them thoroughly, and place them in a pot filled with enough water to completely submerge them. Bring the water to a boil, letting it boil for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat, drain and rinse the pork trotters clean. Pat them dry, and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over medium low heat. Add the ginger, the white parts of the scallion, the star anise, cinnamon, bay leaves, dried hot chili peppers and dried tangerine peel. Let everything infuse for a few minutes, taking care not to let the aromatics burn. Now, carefully add the pork trotters, and brown them on both sides.
  • Time to drain the soybeans. Add the soybeans, along with the rock sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and water. Stir thoroughly, and cover. Let the pork trotters braise for 70-80 minutes on low heat until tender. Be sure to stir periodically to prevent sticking. Towards the end of the cooking time, add salt to taste. Don’t prolong the cooking too much. In this case, “falling off the bone” is not what we want.
  • If there is still too much liquid at the end of your cooking time, just turn up the heat and cook off the liquid to the right consistency. You’ll want some thickened sauce at the end. Garnish with the green parts of the scallion, and serve.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

