The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork – 肉沫茄子

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork – 肉沫茄子

Published: Last Updated:
By 34 Comments

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Lately, we’ve turned to posting quite a few “home-style” dishes. Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork (肉沫茄子) is another one of those easy dishes that you might see on the table at your parents’ or grandparents’ house!

Though, as I typed out the Chinese characters for this dish, I was surprised to see that 肉沫茄子 (rou mo qie zi) auto-populated as one of the top options! I’m surprised that this Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork is that popular, but it’s no wonder, as it’s a tasty, simple dish.

A big reason why this dish is so simple is the use of ground meat. No slicing and dicing, and no messy cutting board or knife to wash! Everyone could always do with a little more spare time, so I also modified this classic recipe by adding cooked spaghetti to make it a delicious one-pot meal.

As for the eggplant, we used the large dark purple (black) eggplants you always see at the supermarket but you can used just about any eggplant for this braised eggplant dish,  including the longer and light purple Chinese or Japanese eggplant varieties.

And yes, you heard right–spaghetti! If you don’t live near an Asian supermarket, this is a perfectly fine substitution for Asian wheat noodles (though, if you do–traditional Chinese noodles will always be my preference!). You shouldn’t let a lack of Asian noodles hold you back from enjoying a traditional-tasting noodle dish!

Spaghetti is actually a perfect substitute for dishes like lo mein, stir-fried noodles, and even noodle soups. Not to mention, spaghetti reheats better than noodles––we all know that overnight noodles can be rather unpleasant. All in all, I’m a big fan of working with what you have!

After all that noodle talk, I should probably say that Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork 肉沫茄子 is usually served over rice! If you’d rather take this route, just remember to thicken the sauce with a small amount of cornstarch slurry (cornstarch + water).

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Whether you serve this braised eggplant with noodles, pasta, rice, or just by itself, it’s sure to please everyone at the dinner table. Here’s how to make it.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt into 8 cups of water in a large bowl. Soak the cubed eggplant in the salt water for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, drain the eggplant, and use your hands or a clean dish towel to squeeze the water out of it. Set aside. This step helps the eggplant cook faster and absorb less oil later on. Win, win!

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

In a separate bowl, mix the ground pork with 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon cornstarch, and 2 teaspoons water. Marinate for 15-20 minutes.

Next, cook the spaghetti (or noodles) according to the package instructions. Drain, and set aside.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a clean wok over medium heat, and cook the bell pepper for about a minute. Transfer the peppers to a dish, and set aside.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, heat 3 tablespoons of oil in the wok over low heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for about a minute.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chili, and cook for another minute.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ground bean sauce, and cook for another minute. Then add the pork, and turn up the heat.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

When the pork is browned, add the eggplant, and stir-fry everything together thoroughly.

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for a couple of minutes before adding 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoon oyster sauce, and 2 cups chicken stock (or water). Mix everything together well, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes over medium heat, or until the eggplant is tender. At this point in the cooking process, there should be plenty of sauce in the wok. The starch from the spaghetti or noodles will help thicken it.

Lastly, add the bell pepper, cooked noodles, and chopped cilantro to the wok (if using).

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix everything well, add salt to taste, and serve immediately!

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Remember that if you want to serve this braised eggplant dish with rice, you will have to dissolve about a tablespoon of cornstarch in 2-3 tablespoons of water, and then simmer this mixture in the sauce to thicken it!

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.42 from 12 votes

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork - 肉沫茄子

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork (肉沫茄子) is another one of those easy “home-style” dishes your parents’ or grandparents’ serve! Home cooked Braised eggplant
Prep Time35 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time1 hr 5 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: braised eggplant
Servings: 4
Calories: 651kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt into 8 cups of water in a large bowl. Soak the cubed eggplant in the salt water for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, drain the eggplant, and use your hands or a clean dish towel to squeeze the water out of it. Set aside. This step helps the eggplant cook faster and absorb less oil later on. Win, win!
  • In a separate bowl, mix the ground pork with 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon cornstarch, and 2 teaspoons water. Marinate for 15-20 minutes.
  • Next, cook the spaghetti (or noodles) according to the package instructions. Drain, and set aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a clean wok over medium heat, and cook the bell pepper for about a minute. Transfer the peppers to a dish, and set aside.
  • Next, heat 3 tablespoons of oil in the wok over low heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for about a minute. Add the chili, and cook for another minute. Add the ground bean sauce, and cook for another minute. Then add the pork, and turn up the heat. When the pork is browned, add the eggplant, and stir-fry everything together thoroughly.
  • Cook for a couple of minutes before adding 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoon oyster sauce, and 2 cups chicken stock (or water). Mix everything together well, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes over medium heat, or until the eggplant is tender. At this point in the cooking process, there should be plenty of sauce in the wok. The starch from the spaghetti or noodles will help thicken it.
  • Lastly, add the bell pepper, cooked noodles, and chopped cilantro to the wok (if using). Mix everything well, add salt to taste, and serve immediately!

Nutrition

Calories: 651kcal | Carbohydrates: 74g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 1430mg | Potassium: 1009mg | Fiber: 10g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 13.8% | Vitamin C: 50.2% | Calcium: 5.4% | Iron: 14.4%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Garlicky Broccoli Stir-Fry
How to Make Vietnamese Coffee
Hamburger Fried Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

34 Comments

  1. Patricia says


    Made the noodle version of this tonight. Used 1 lb of pork but otherwise followed the recipe. Delicious and a great choice for summer! I enjoy your recipes and your travel blog. Will be referring to your recommendations for my upcoming trip to Shanghai and Hong Kong!

    Reply

  2. Serena says

    Yum! I made this for my mom and she said it was good (she rarely compliments my cooking)! LOL I served it with rice, and used chicken stock which added extra flavor. I substituted green onions instead of cilantro and substituted black bean garlic sauce for the ground bean sauce (but used one tablespoon). Comfort food.

    Reply

  3. Toni Jean says


    How did i miss this one when it came out?!? :P I cannot wait for the farmers’ markets to start their eggplant bonanza, i can tell this one needs me!! Thanks for all the work you do to make me so happy. :)

    Reply

  5. katherine says


    I just made this and it was delicious! I served it over rice. I used green onions instead of cilantro on top, which was very good! Delicious :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables