The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)

Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)

Published: Last Updated:
By 79 Comments

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m not going to lie–if you put this Braised Beef Noodle Soup and my Spicy Beef Noodle Soup side by side, I would choose the latter. It’s not much of a surprise, since I’ve been known to post some of our more throat-burning, tongue-numbing spicy Sichuan dishes, but for readers with tamer taste buds, this Braised Beef Noodle Soup recipe is what you’ve been waiting for.

I’m not usually one to brag, but this recipe is what I would call a Big Success, and I’m fairly certain that it will be one of the best bowls of beef noodle soup you’ll ever have!

Everyone knows that I don’t like overly complicated recipes. The cooking method for this braised beef noodle soup recipe is very similar to my Spicy Beef Noodle Soup, and many of you have successfully made it already! The biggest change between this recipe and that one is in the dried spices and in this case, the aromatics are doing all the heavy lifting.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

As for the beef, you can use one of these three cuts of beef. Depending on where you live, prices can vary widely, but here are some general considerations:

  • Beef chuck: economical and cooks quickly
  • Beef shank: texture-wise, there’s some gristle, which requires longer simmering, but can be very good if you like that kind of thing. It also often costs 50% more than beef chuck.
  • Beef brisket: it’s fattier and tastes beefier, but it does have a higher price point.

Regardless of which cut you choose, a good rule of thumb for picking your beef is to look for good marbling. This marbled fat keeps the meat from drying out and intensifies the beef flavor–particularly important for this braised beef noodle soup, since the beef cooks for a relatively long time. This is one of those times that the “fat-free” route should be reserved for something else. 

As for the aromatics, I know it’s a challenge to gather these dried ingredients, but it’s absolutely worth the effort, not to mention they keep for a long time and can be used for many other Asian braised dishes. So do your best to gather as many of the aromatics listed below as you can, if not all!

Also, be careful to follow the correct quantities for each aromatic ingredient. Overloading them can transform your soup from a delicious broth into Chinese medicine!

Now let’s get started.

You’ll need:

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

First place the aromatics in a piece of cheesecloth tied tightly with kitchen string or disposable/fillable tea filter bags. That’s the cinnamon, black cardamom, fennel seeds, star anise, cloves, tangerine peel, bay leaves, white peppercorns, licorice slices, sand ginger, and amomum white cardamom.

Phew. It’ll be worth it. Trust me.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, rinse off the beef under cold running water. In a soup pot, add 16 cups of water, the ginger, and beef. Bring to a boil and cook for a few more minutes until you see some foam floating on the top of the water.

Skim the foam off. You don’t want these impurities from the beef making your soup cloudy.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn off the heat, fish out the pieces of beef, and strain the resulting broth through a fine-meshed strainer, into a heatproof bowl or other pot. Set aside, along with the ginger pieces.

In another large, thick-bottomed soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the rock sugar, the white parts of the scallion, and the garlic.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for a few minutes until the scallions are lightly seared. Add the beef, turn up the heat, and mix everything well.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for about 5 minutes, and stir once or twice in between. Add the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, and light soy sauce, and stir everything together well so that the beef is coated in the soy sauce.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the aromatics, plus the daikon and the broth and ginger pieces that you boiled the beef in.

Bring everything to a boil and immediately turn the heat down to medium.

Simmer for 90 minutes. The broth should be steadily simmering, where you can see water moving in the pot, but not at a rolling boil.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

After 90 minutes, turn off the heat and let it stand (with the lid on) for another hour.

Now your beef soup base is ready. Reheat, remove the aromatics, and add salt to taste before serving.

You add salt at this point, because adding salt too early will dry out the beef.  

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions, strain, and transfer to a large bowl.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Blanch a handful of your leafy greens of choice, you can blanch them in the noodle water, and add it to the noodles. Then, ladle in the beef and the soup.

Top the braised beef noodle soup with the chopped green parts of the scallions you set aside earlier and some chopped cilantro (optional).

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

And if you really can’t resist a bit of spice, add a spoonful of your homemade chili oil. Wink! Wink!

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this braised beef noodle soup!

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.73 from 11 votes

Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)

This braised beef noodle soup used Chinese dry aromatics and beef with marbled fat making a delicious rich beef noodle soup that rivals restaurant versions!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: taiwanese beef noodle soup
Servings: 8
Calories: 519kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First place the aromatics in a piece of cheesecloth tied tightly with kitchen string or disposable/fillable tea filter bags. That’s the cinnamon, black cardamom, fennel seeds, star anise, cloves, tangerine peel, bay leaves, white peppercorns, licorice slices, sand ginger, and amomum white cardamon. Phew. It’ll be worth it. Trust me.
  • Next, rinse off the beef under cold running water. In a soup pot, add 16 cups of water, the ginger, and beef. Bring to a boil and cook for a few more minutes until you see some foam floating on the top of the water. Skim the foam off. You don’t want these impurities from the beef making your soup cloudy. Turn off the heat, fish out the pieces of beef, and strain the resulting broth through a fine-meshed strainer, into a heatproof bowl or other pot. Set aside, along with the ginger pieces.
  • In another large, thick-bottomed soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the rock sugar, the white parts of the scallion, and the garlic. Cook for a few minutes until the scallions are lightly seared. Add the beef, turn up the heat, and mix everything well.
  • Cook for about 5 minutes, and stir once or twice in between. Now add the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, and light soy sauce, and stir everything together well so that the beef is coated in the soy sauce.
  • Now add the aromatics, plus the daikon, and the broth and ginger pieces that you boiled the beef in. Bring everything to a boil and immediately turn the heat down to medium. Simmer for 90 minutes. The broth should be steadily simmering where you can see water moving in the pot, but not at a rolling boil.
  • After 90 minutes, turn off the heat and let it stand (with the lid on) for another hour. Now your soup base is ready. Reheat, remove the aromatics, and add salt to taste before serving. Just remember, adding salt too early will dry out the beef.
  • Cook the noodles according to the package instructions, strain, and transfer to a large serving bowl. Blanch a handful of your leafy greens of choice in the noodle water, and add it to the noodles. Then, ladle in the beef and the soup. Top with the chopped green parts of the scallions you set aside earlier and some chopped cilantro (optional). And if you really can’t resist a bit of spice, add a spoonful of chili oil. Wink! Wink!
  • Enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 519kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 40g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 117mg | Sodium: 857mg | Potassium: 751mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 1355IU | Vitamin C: 26.7mg | Calcium: 114mg | Iron: 4.6mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Roasted Garlic
Two Kinds of Pita Chips & Homemade Hummus
Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao - 胡萝卜糕)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

79 Comments

  1. Stephanie says


    Hi guys,

    This recipe was really easy to follow. I loved the fragrance the soup produced while it was cooking. Unfortunately, it smelled and looked better than it tasted! Not sure where I went wrong. It just didn’t have enough flavour. Do you have any suggestions as to how I can improve the flavour now as I still have about half a pot of soup left?!!

    Thank you.

    Reply

  2. Juliana says

    Hi! I’m writing a luncheon for my high school culinary program and wanted to use this recipe! What type of noodles do you recommend (I need a specific name to look up or a recipe)?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Juliana, I like thinner noodles for noodle soups, since they are less starchy and less filling. If you are near an Asian Supermarket, you can buy thin fresh noodles, or thin dried noodles. I really don’t like to give out brand names, because I don’t want people chasing or searching for a particular brand unnecessarily.

      Reply

      • REG says

        If you can’t get fresh noodles locally, Wegmans has several Taiwanese sourced dried wheat noodles under the ‘Oriental Mascot’ brand. In particular, the ‘Chinese Yang Chung Noodle’ (Simple noodle) would work good here as a thin wheat noodle as Judy suggests. I have substituted these in a pinch when we haven’t made the run to the Asian supermarket in a while.

        I also have a Phillips pasta machine and have made thicker wheat noodles on it that come out fantastic. Fresh noodles and pasta are amazing. Haven’t tried making any by hand yet – seems like that is a skill I would have to devote some no small amount of time to learning :)

        Reply

      • REG says

        The ‘fresh’ noodles I buy for this dish in the Asian supermarkets here on the east coast of the USA are under the ‘Twin Marquis’ brand – ‘Plain Noodles (Thick/Thin)’. They are made in NYC. They have the characters for Taiwan in the name, so that is as close as I have gotten to authentic fresh noodles here in the US.

        I am experimenting with this recipe in an instapot, scaling to my 6qt cooker, and taking cues from your Taiwanese spicy beef noodle instapot recipe.

        Reply

  4. Joy says

    Love this recipe but is it possible to substitute the spices with a Taiwanese spice packet? I don’t cook that often so would like to avoid buying a bunch of ingredients. If so, is there anything else we should add?

    Reply

  5. RG says

    Made this several times – fantastic recipe. Found everything in the local Asian supermarket here in Maryland.

    Best result is when I used pretty fatty chuck, supplemented with some beef stock, and simmered for more than two hours, putting the daikon in for the second hour.

    My Hing Kong born in-laws now say I cook better Asian food than my wife, thanks to this site.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables