The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Main Dishes » Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian

Published: Last Updated:
By 125 Comments

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Zha Jiang Mian (炸酱面), or “Fried Sauce Noodles…” So famous in China that the mere mention of it immediately makes people think of Beijing. It’s sold everywhere—from street vendors to restaurants in five star hotels. Prices can vary from 10RMB (about $1.60) to 100RMB, but trust me: higher prices don’t necessarily guarantee better taste. A dish of perfectly chewy noodles with a rich, meaty sauce, Zha Jiang Mian is just another one of those perfect dishes that you don’t really mess with too much.

One of our readers asked if we could share a recipe for this famous noodle dish, so I asked a local Beijing friend for their family recipe. He didn’t let us down, asking his sister (the best cook in their family) to write down her Zha Jiang Mian recipe for us. When I finally got the paper in my hands, I wasn’t quite sure what to say.

All the ingredients were there, of course. But no amounts were specified. It was much like asking for directions in Beijing. The usual reply you’ll get is something along the lines of, “It’s ahead!” No one seems to think you’d need any more information than that. How far ahead? What landmarks do I look for? Should I be walking or taking a cab? I looked at the recipe and felt simultaneously confused…and flattered that she seemed to trust that I’d know what to do with her very cryptic and vague instructions. With her seemingly incomplete zha jiang mian recipe, it ended up taking two tries to get it right. Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

For the noodles, look for any kind of thick, flour-based noodles. We used these wide, flat ones that tasted really delicious, but whatever you can find will work. Look at your local Asian market for the sweet bean sauce and the ground bean sauce. Sweet bean sauce, or tian mian jiang (甜面酱) is a thick, dark brown sauce made from wheat flour, sugar, salt, and fermented yellow soybeans. It can be found in a can, or in plastic tubs. Some brands and recipes use Hoisin sauce and sweet bean sauce interchangeably, but generally I find hoisin sauce brands (especially the more commercial ones) are thinner, lighter and sweeter. Better if you can find the darker, more concentrated version for this dish. Just look for these Chinese characters: 甜面酱. Ask the staff at your local Chinese grocery store to help you find it!

sweet-bean-paste

The ground bean sauce is also made with fermented yellow soybeans but is quite salty and less sweet. Look for this jar or something similar:

 ground-bean-sauce

If you’re looking for a simple easier noodle recipe, then try out 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian) which is also a Beijing favorite or the Shanghai fried noodles stir-fry. But if you’re a little more adventurous, then read on!

Ok, let’s start. You’ll need:

Marinate the pork with the following for 15 minutes: ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, ½ teaspoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon white pepper.

Heat a tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat and add the pork fat (if using). Cook for 1 minute to render the fat down, and add the marinated ground pork to the wok. Cook for a minute to brown it, and then add the ginger and garlic. Let everything caramelize together.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped mushrooms. Stir fry everything together for another 2-3 minutes.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sweet bean sauce, bean paste, dark soy sauce, and water, stirring everything together well. Lower the heat and cover the wok. Simmer the sauce for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Mix with the sauce…

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

…and toss with the julienned carrots, cucumbers, and scallions.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

The amount of sauce made in this Zha Jiang Mian  recipe should be good for 4 servings.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Let us know what you think when you try this Zha Jiang Mian Beijing classic!

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.75 from 12 votes

Beijing “Fried Sauce” Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian

Zha Jiang Mian (炸酱面), or Fried Sauce Noodles is so famous in China that the mere mention of it makes people think of Beijing. It’s sold everywhere—from street vendors to restaurants in five star hotels.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: zhajiang mian
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 446kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Marinate the pork with the following for 15 minutes: ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, ½ teaspoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon white pepper.
  • Heat a tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat and add the pork fat (if using). Cook for 1 minute to render the fat down, and add the marinated ground pork to the wok. Cook for a minute to brown it, and then add the ginger, garlic, and mushrooms. Stir fry everything together for another 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the sweet bean sauce, bean paste, dark soy sauce, and water, stirring everything together well. Lower the heat and cover the wok. Simmer the sauce for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
  • While that’s happening, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Mix with the sauce and toss with the julienned carrots, cucumbers, and scallions. This amount of sauce should be good for 4 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 446kcal | Carbohydrates: 52g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Potassium: 390mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 5495IU | Vitamin C: 6.8mg | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage
Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes
Savory Chinese Turnip Pancakes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *






This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

125 Comments

  1. Irene says

    5 stars
    I made this, though I added Mala spicy bean paste to add some spice to it. It is awesome! The leftover eaten next day soaked in the deep flavours, and tasted even better!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables