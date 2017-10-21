I will fabricate any excuse to put bacon in recipes, as many of you well know (see: my bacon-wrapped pork chop sticky rice bake, my leftover Thanksgiving turkey ramen with chopped bacon on top, the totally gratuitous addition of bacon to my recipe for Kimchi Fries––I could go on). This Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry is just the latest chapter in a long history of out-of-control bacon usage.

What can I say? Bacon is incredibly convenient, not to mention delicious. Everyone knows this. All you have to do is defrost it (a quick stay in a bowl of warm water usually does the trick), and you’re ready to add it to a multitude of recipes!

I especially like to cook it in the wok, like in my dad’s bacon and egg fried rice, for example, because you can just chop it up and crisp it right in the wok.

You only need 10 ingredients to make this bacon & scallion egg noodle stir-fry, and it comes together in about 25 minutes (hooray for less time in the kitchen!). I used thick wonton egg noodles, because I love their chewy, feathery(? — not the right word, but you’ll see what I mean) texture, as well as the fact that they do very well in stir-fries.

See below for a photo referencing the exact type of noodles I used, so that you can go find them in your local Asian grocery store. You do have to boil them first for a couple minutes before adding them to your stir-fry. Oiling the egg noodles right after you drain them also helps them stir-fry easily without the noodles clumping up.

OK, let’s get to it.

You’ll need:

Mix the soy sauces, sesame oil, sugar, wine and white pepper in a small bowl and set aside.

Boil the noodles for about 2 minutes, or until al-dente. Drain, toss with oil to keep the noodles from clumping up, and set aside.

Heat a wok over medium heat. Add the bacon…

And fry until it’s dark and crisp.

Turn up the heat to high, and add the julienned scallions. Stir-fry until they’re just beginning to wilt.

Add the noodles back to the wok and toss them well, loosening them with tongs or a pair of chopsticks.

Add the soy sauce mixture and toss continuously for a couple minutes, until the noodles are uniformly golden brown.

Serve this Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry hot!

And don’t forget to use chopsticks of course!