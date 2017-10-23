The Woks of Life

Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

Bill
by:
65 Comments
Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like eggplant, it can sometimes be tricky to find recipes that go beyond the standard fare. This Hunan Steamed Eggplant is a nice change over the usual, especially if you’re looking for a spicy dish with strong flavors.

Chinese or Japanese purple eggplants are the best choice for this Hunan Steamed Eggplant. They cook up quickly, are tender and soft, and they really soak up that delicious Hunan-style spicy dressing!

What’s more, this Hunan Steamed Eggplant is completely vegetarian/vegan! When testing this recipe, Judy and I enjoyed this steamed eggplant over lots of white rice, and it makes for a pretty satisfying one plate dinner.

One of Our Favorites in China

I remember the first time we had this Hunan Steamed Eggplant. It was in China (bet no one saw that one coming!) at an authentic Hunan restaurant where we also enjoyed Duo Jiao Fish and Stir-Fried Leeks with Preserved Pork. We ordered the eggplant as an appetizer.

It was served warm, and the green peppers and garlic were barely cooked. The raw flavors and aromas really stood out when coupled with the tender Chinese eggplant. Needless to say, we were impressed by the combination.

Unfortunately, we rarely came across this dish in Chinese restaurants locally, until recently, when it popped up on the menu of a new Hunan restaurant we tried in New Jersey–still one of the best places to find unexpectedly authentic Chinese food, if you ask us!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Their version of Hunan Steamed Eggplant was very close to the dish we first tried in China, and I immediately thought to add this dish to our family archives and share it with everyone! It took a few tries to get this steamed eggplant recipe just right, so hope you all enjoy this one!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant: Recipe Instructions

Cut your Japanese eggplants into 3-inch pieces and then cut them into quarters lengthwise. Arrange on a heatproof plate for steaming.

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare your wok or large covered pot pan for steaming (or use a metal steamer or dedicated steaming kitchen gadget, if you have one). If you are not familiar with how to steam foods, check out some of our favorite gadgets for steaming on our Chinese cooking tools page.

Better yet, see our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Steam the eggplant for 10 minutes, or until soft. You can serve the eggplant on the same plate, or transfer it to a serving plate. If transferring your steamed eggplant to a serving plate, be sure to include any liquid from the steamed eggplant.

Heat the vegetable oil and toasted sesame oil in a wok or saucepan over medium high heat and add the fresh ginger and sesame seeds.

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15-20 seconds, stir in the hot chili oil (preferably homemade), sesame paste, soy sauce, salt, and sugar until well combined.

Once the sauce begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the finely chopped long hot green peppers, garlic, half of the scallions, and the fermented black beans. Add the Thai chili only if you like your food super spicy, because they are extra spicy and your dish will already be on the spicy side without them!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

1 tablespoon fermented black beans, rinsed and drained

Pour the sauce over the eggplant and top with the rest of the scallions.

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Hunan Steamed Eggplant as an appetizer, side dish, or as a full meal alongside steamed rice!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

4.95 from 18 votes

Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

This Hunan-Style steamed eggplant is a vegan/vegetarian dish that packs a ton of flavor and can be served as an appetizer, side, or full meal with rice!
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut your Japanese or Chinese eggplants into 3-inch pieces and then cut them into quarters lengthwise. Arrange on a heatproof plate for steaming.
  • Prepare your wok or large covered pot pan for steaming (or use a metal steamer or dedicated steaming kitchen gadget, if you have one).
  • Steam the eggplant for 10 minutes, or until soft. You can serve the eggplant on the same plate, or transfer it to a serving plate. If transferring your steamed eggplant to a serving plate, be sure to include any liquid from the steamed eggplant.
  • Heat the canola and sesame oil in a wok or saucepan over medium high heat and add the fresh ginger and sesame seeds.
  • After 15-20 seconds, stir in the hot chili oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, salt, and sugar until well combined.
  • Once the sauce begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the finely chopped peppers, garlic, half of the scallions, and the black beans. Add the Thai chili only if you like your food super spicy, because it will already be on the spicy side.
  • Pour the sauce over the eggplant and top with the rest of the scallions.

nutrition facts

Calories: 202kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Sodium: 482mg (20%) Potassium: 321mg (9%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 20.4mg (25%) Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 0.6mg (3%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

