The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry

Bill
by:
12 Comments
Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This easy mushroom noodle stir fry is a great dish for mushroom lovers, as well as vegetarians and vegans alike (just leave out the pork). We were looking for a simple dish to try out the black mushrooms we recently dried on the window sill.

It’s only been a few weeks since we dried them, but what a pleasant surprise on the quality and flavor and they should get even more flavorful over time! Drying mushrooms is very easy, if you can find fresh shiitakes. But you can also buy packaged dried shiitake mushrooms at your local Asian supermarket.

Make this easy mushroom noodles stir-fry now!

Mushroom Noodle Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

Wash the dried shiitake mushrooms well and soak in hot water for at least an hour. After rinsing them well, cut off the stems and slice them thinly.

Use a paper coffee filter to decant the mushroom water into a bowl so you have about a cup and set aside. This will add great flavor to your noodles but if you aren’t a fan of such a strong mushroom taste, you can discard it and use plain water or vegetable stock.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Dice your onions or scallions and set aside. If you’re using scallions, reserve some of the green part and slice thinly into slivers. Toss into cold water; they’ll curl up nicely, add flavor and serve as a nice garnish.

Get your pork out and ready to go, mix cornstarch and water to make a slurry and set both aside.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the fresh noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are al dente, rinse in warm water and drain.

If you can’t get fresh or frozen noodles at your Asian grocer, fresh or dried linguini pasta will do but the fresh noodles are really good. Ramen noodles will also work for this dish.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok to high and add 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok along with the ground pork and toss for a minute until lightly browned.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the onion and give it a quick toss for a minute and then add the mushrooms and the Shaoxing wine.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry for another minute and add the mushroom water, soy sauce, dark mushroom soy sauce (or sub regular dark soy sauce), sesame oil, and white pepper.

Reduce to medium/low heat and let simmer for about 5 minutes. If your mushrooms did not have enough time to soak, you may want to add a few tablespoons more of water and let it cook for a few minutes longer.

Add your cornstarch slurry to the mixture until it thickens enough to just coat a spoon.

At this point, if your noodles are sticky, then give them a quick rinse with hot water in the colander to loosen them up and toss them into the wok/make sure they are coated with the sauce.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer your stir fried mushroom noodles to a bowl and garnish with the green scallion and serve!.

Make this mushroom noodle stir fry for dinner and have the leftovers for lunch.

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This easy mushroom noodle stir fry is perfect for your meatless Mondays!  Also check out our Vegetable Lo Mein and Vegetable Ramen recipes and add them to your meatless Mondays!

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry, by thewoksoflife.com

4 from 1 vote

Easy Mushroom Noodle Stir fry

This Easy Mushroom Noodle stir-fry or is a great dish for mushroom lovers, as well as vegetarians and vegans alike. You won't miss meat in this delicious vegetarian mushroom noodle stir fry dish!
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Mushroom noodles in bowl with chopsticks
serves: 2
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the dried mushrooms well and soak for 1 to 2 hours. Drain the water that the mushrooms have been soaking in through a coffee filter and set aside 1 cup for use later (if you’re not a fan of a stronger mushroom taste, you can also substitute chicken or vegetable stock). Cut the stems off and discard. Then slice the mushrooms thinly.
  • Dice your onions or scallions and set aside. If using scallions, you can reserve some of the green part, slice thinly into lengthwise slivers and toss into cold water. They will curl up nicely and serve as a nice garnish. Have the ground pork at the ready as well. Mix cornstarch and water to make a slurry and set aside.
  • Boil the noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are al dente, rinse in warm water and drain.
  • Heat the wok on high and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the ground pork and toss for a minute until lightly browned. Add the onion and give it a quick toss for a minute and then add the mushrooms and shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another minute and add the mushroom water, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and a few turns of the white pepper grinder. Reduce to medium-low heat and let simmer for about 5 minutes. If your mushrooms did not have enough time to soak, you may want to add a few tablespoons more of water and let cook for a few minutes longer.
  • Add your cornstarch slurry to the mixture until it thickens enough to just coat a spoon. At this point, if your noodles are sticky, then give them a quick rinse with hot water in the colander to loosen them up and toss them into the wok/coat them in the sauce. Transfer your noodles to a bowl, garnish with scallions and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 760kcal (38%) Carbohydrates: 89g (30%) Protein: 36g (72%) Fat: 29g (45%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 61mg (20%) Sodium: 1153mg (48%) Potassium: 594mg (17%) Fiber: 9g (36%) Sugar: 13g (14%) Vitamin A: 625IU (13%) Vitamin C: 12.4mg (15%) Calcium: 57mg (6%) Iron: 2.3mg (13%)

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

