This easy mushroom noodle stir fry is a great dish for mushroom lovers, as well as vegetarians and vegans alike (just leave out the pork). We were looking for a simple dish to try out the black mushrooms we recently dried on the window sill.

It’s only been a few weeks since we dried them, but what a pleasant surprise on the quality and flavor and they should get even more flavorful over time! Drying mushrooms is very easy, if you can find fresh shiitakes. But you can also buy packaged dried shiitake mushrooms at your local Asian supermarket.

Make this easy mushroom noodles stir-fry now!

Mushroom Noodle Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

Wash the dried shiitake mushrooms well and soak in hot water for at least an hour. After rinsing them well, cut off the stems and slice them thinly.

Use a paper coffee filter to decant the mushroom water into a bowl so you have about a cup and set aside. This will add great flavor to your noodles but if you aren’t a fan of such a strong mushroom taste, you can discard it and use plain water or vegetable stock.

Dice your onions or scallions and set aside. If you’re using scallions, reserve some of the green part and slice thinly into slivers. Toss into cold water; they’ll curl up nicely, add flavor and serve as a nice garnish.

Get your pork out and ready to go, mix cornstarch and water to make a slurry and set both aside.

Boil the fresh noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are al dente, rinse in warm water and drain.

If you can’t get fresh or frozen noodles at your Asian grocer, fresh or dried linguini pasta will do but the fresh noodles are really good. Ramen noodles will also work for this dish.

Heat the wok to high and add 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok along with the ground pork and toss for a minute until lightly browned.

Add the onion and give it a quick toss for a minute and then add the mushrooms and the Shaoxing wine.

Stir fry for another minute and add the mushroom water, soy sauce, dark mushroom soy sauce (or sub regular dark soy sauce), sesame oil, and white pepper.

Reduce to medium/low heat and let simmer for about 5 minutes. If your mushrooms did not have enough time to soak, you may want to add a few tablespoons more of water and let it cook for a few minutes longer.

Add your cornstarch slurry to the mixture until it thickens enough to just coat a spoon.

At this point, if your noodles are sticky, then give them a quick rinse with hot water in the colander to loosen them up and toss them into the wok/make sure they are coated with the sauce.

Transfer your stir fried mushroom noodles to a bowl and garnish with the green scallion and serve!.

Make this mushroom noodle stir fry for dinner and have the leftovers for lunch.

This easy mushroom noodle stir fry is perfect for your meatless Mondays! Also check out our Vegetable Lo Mein and Vegetable Ramen recipes and add them to your meatless Mondays!