The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry (Vegan!)

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry (Vegan!)

Published: Last Updated:
By Leave a Comment

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

This spicy king oyster mushroom stir-fry recipe has three things going for it. 1) It uses just 8 ingredients. 2) It’s incredibly tasty. And 3) It’s completely vegan! 

It’s one of those recipes that isn’t necessarily trying to be vegan/vegetarian. It is completely satisfying and delicious. Even if you’re not on a plant-based diet, you’ll enjoy this stir-fry as a main dish or side. 

Recipe Inspiration

You may be looking at cross-hatch cuts in the oyster mushrooms here, finding them reminiscent of another famous Chinese stir-fry: 

delicious chinese food on table
Photo credit: Gagama Chinese Food

Yes, this recipe is modeled after a famous Chinese dish of…stir-fried pork kidneys! The kidneys are scored in a crosshatch pattern before frying, which is meant to improve the texture and mouthfeel, but also to help the kidneys cling to the delicious sauce/seasonings in the dish. 

Not one for pork kidneys? 

Me either, really.

But we’re in luck, because we have this vegan version made with oyster mushrooms. I got the brilliant idea from a recent video posted by one of our family’s new favorite YouTube channels, Dianxi Xiaoge

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

The channel belongs to a young Chinese vlogger who films recipes from her family’s village in Yunnan province. Her recipes are crazy intricate and fascinating to watch, and all the ingredients come from the landscape around her. 

It’s become a regular family activity to put her videos on the TV and gasp in surprise at every crazy twist and culinary turn! She recently posted this creative idea in a video about Buddhist vegetarian cooking, and I knew I had to give it a try and share it with our readers. I did make a few minor changes to the recipe, including the removal of the deep frying step! 

What Are King Oyster Mushrooms?

King oyster mushrooms, also known as king trumpet mushrooms, have thick, white edible stems and small brown caps. They have a very meaty flavor, and you can find them in Asian grocery stores as well as some well-stocked supermarkets. 

It’s important to note that they’re different from regular oyster mushrooms, which look completely different (thinner stems, wide oyster-shaped caps, and white gills). 

If you’ve never tried king oyster mushrooms before, this recipe is a great entry point!

Note that this dish is very spicy. If you’d like to make it more mild, substitute the long hot peppers with thinly sliced sweet bell peppers.

Spicy king oyster mushroom stir-fry ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Cut each oyster mushroom in half lengthwise. Place each mushroom half flat side down, and score with your knife lengthwise. Make the slices deep, without slicing completely through the mushroom.

Scoring king oyster mushroom lengthwise, thewoksoflife.com

Then make perpendicular cuts across the lengthwise cuts, again making sure not to slice all the way through.

Scoring king oyster mushroom with knife, thewoksoflife.com

Every third cut, slice through the mushroom to create ½ inch pieces. 

Scored pieces of king oyster mushroom, thewoksoflife.com

King oyster mushroom pieces ready for stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Heat 4 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Fry the mushrooms lightly in the oil until golden brown on one side. Flip and fry on the other side until golden. Continue frying until the mushrooms are tender. Remove the mushrooms from the oil. 

Stir-frying king oyster mushroom pieces, thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium low. Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok. Add the ginger, and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.

Frying sliced ginger and garlic in oil, thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the spicy bean sauce and cook for another 30 seconds. 

Frying spicy bean sauce with ginger and garlic, thewoksoflife.com

Add the mushrooms back to the wok, along with the light soy sauce and ½ teaspoon sugar. Add the peppers to the wok and stir-fry everything together for another 2 minutes.

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Serve! 

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

It goes great with a bowl of steamed rice, and maybe an additional dish of leafy greens (like our stir-fried baby bok choy) for a full meal!

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry (Vegan!)

This spicy king oyster mushroom stir-fry recipe is incredibly tasty and also completely vegan. All you need is 8 ingredients!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Vegetarian
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: king oyster mushroom
Servings: 4
Calories: 224kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 pound king oyster mushrooms (450g)
  • 5 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 6 slices ginger
  • 8 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon spicy bean sauce
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 5 long hot peppers (red and/or green, de-seeded and sliced diagonally)

Instructions

  • Cut each oyster mushroom in half lengthwise. Place each mushroom half flat side down, and score with your knife lengthwise. Make the slices deep, without slicing completely through the mushroom. Then make perpendicular cuts across the lengthwise cuts, again making sure not to slice all the way through. Every third cut, slice through the mushroom to create ½ inch pieces.
  • Heat 4 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Fry the mushrooms lightly in the oil until golden brown on one side. Flip and fry on the other side until golden. Continue frying until the mushrooms are tender. Remove the mushrooms from the oil.
  • Reduce the heat to medium low. Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok. Add the ginger, and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Stir in the spicy bean sauce and cook for another 30 seconds.
  • Add the mushrooms back to the wok, along with the light soy sauce and ½ teaspoon sugar. Add the peppers to the wok and stir-fry everything together for another 2 minutes. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 224kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Sodium: 597mg | Potassium: 522mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 54IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 2mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spicy Tofu "Noodles" with Chicken
Old-Style Shanghai Bread
Baobing Chinese Shaved Ice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables