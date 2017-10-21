The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 16 Comments

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

I will fabricate any excuse to put bacon in recipes, as many of you well know (see: my bacon-wrapped pork chop sticky rice bake, my leftover Thanksgiving turkey ramen with chopped bacon on top, the totally gratuitous addition of bacon to my recipe for Kimchi Fries––I could go on). This Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry is just the latest chapter in a long history of out-of-control bacon usage.

What can I say? Bacon is incredibly convenient, not to mention delicious. Everyone knows this. All you have to do is defrost it (a quick stay in a bowl of warm water usually does the trick), and you’re ready to add it to a multitude of recipes!

I especially like to cook it in the wok, like in my dad’s bacon and egg fried rice, for example, because you can just chop it up and crisp it right in the wok.

You only need 10 ingredients to make this bacon & scallion egg noodle stir-fry, and it comes together in about 25 minutes (hooray for less time in the kitchen!). I used thick wonton egg noodles, because I love their chewy, feathery(? — not the right word, but you’ll see what I mean) texture, as well as the fact that they do very well in stir-fries.

See below for a photo referencing the exact type of noodles I used, so that you can go find them in your local Asian grocery store. You do have to boil them first for a couple minutes before adding them to your stir-fry. Oiling the egg noodles right after you drain them also helps them stir-fry easily without the noodles clumping up.

OK, let’s get to it.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Thick Wonton Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the soy sauces, sesame oil, sugar, wine and white pepper in a small bowl and set aside.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the noodles for about 2 minutes, or until al-dente. Drain, toss with oil to keep the noodles from clumping up, and set aside.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a wok over medium heat. Add the bacon…

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

And fry until it’s dark and crisp.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat to high, and add the julienned scallions. Stir-fry until they’re just beginning to wilt.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles back to the wok and toss them well, loosening them with tongs or a pair of chopsticks.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the soy sauce mixture and toss continuously for a couple minutes, until the noodles are uniformly golden brown.

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry hot!

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

And don’t forget to use chopsticks of course!

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.5 from 4 votes

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry is the latest chapter in a long history of out-of-control bacon usage. Bacon is just what an egg noodle stir-fry needs!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: bacon noodle
Servings: 4
Calories: 434kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix the soy sauces, sesame oil, sugar, wine and white pepper in a small bowl and set aside.
  • Boil the noodles for about 2 minutes, or until al-dente. Drain, toss with oil to keep the noodles from clumping up, and set aside.
  • Heat a wok over medium heat. Add the bacon, and fry until it’s dark and crisp. Turn up the heat to high, and add the julienned scallions. Stir-fry until they’re just beginning to wilt.
  • Add the noodles back to the wok and toss them well, loosening them with tongs or a pair of chopsticks. Add the soy sauce mixture and toss continuously for a couple minutes, until the noodles are uniformly golden brown. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 434kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 53mg | Sodium: 624mg | Potassium: 166mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 215IU | Vitamin C: 3.4mg | Calcium: 23mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ants Climbing A Tree (Ma Yi Shang Shu)
How to Make Soy Milk at Home
Vegetable Egg Rolls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

16 Comments

  1. Jillian B says

    5 stars
    Thank you so much for this recipe. I made it tonight with a hand pulled noodle I had in the fridge (out of egg noodles) and it seriously rocked. The sauce proportions were perfect. Will do this with egg noodles next time!

    Reply

  2. Connie says

    Another winner! Simple recipe with ingredients that are readily available. I am eating this as I type and it is delicious. Thank you for all the fabulous recipes!

    Reply

  3. Gerrit Visser says

    5 stars
    Made this tonight, then made seconds! I used back bacon (peameal) instead of regular because that is what we had.

    Yet another tasty, excellent recipe, thank you!

    Reply

  4. Nancy says

    Bet that this would be a yummy breakfast with either eggs scrambled into it (as with fried rice) or a nice sunny side or poached egg perched on top!

    Reply

  5. Ruth says

    4 stars
    How terrible is it if I use different noodles? What would be a reasonable substitute? BTW – LOVE, LOVE, LOVE your recipes!!!!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Ruth, honestly, you could use cooked spaghetti in this dish and it would be totally fine! You may need a bit more oil and stir fast, because it would be more likely to stick. Just keep an eye on it.

      Reply

  7. Kristine says

    Hi this looks great and I’m going to give it a try. Quick ? where is the egg? Do I add to bacon and scallion prior to noodles?

    Reply

    • Carl Yee says

      4 stars
      They use egg noodles, not eggs and noodles. And the softened egg noodles get added back to the wok towards the end, before the sauce is added in.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables