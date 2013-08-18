The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Low Carb Asian Turkey Lettuce Cups with Avocado

Low Carb Asian Turkey Lettuce Cups with Avocado

Sarah
by:
12 Comments
turkey lettuce cups avocado

In China, I once had this dish of stir-fried vegetables and ground pork combined in a tasty mix and served with freshly steamed buns. You take the tasty filling and eat it with the bread, making for a delicious combination. This turkey lettuce cups recipe is a healthier alternative, using ground turkey and lettuce cups.

The addition of avocado just makes it even better. Avocado always makes everything better. You can use iceberg, romaine, or any kind of lettuce that’s strong enough to hold up to a filling.

The best part of this Asian turkey lettuce cups recipe is that you can substitute whatever meat you like, or leave it out and just have the tofu. Feel free to change the ingredients to your liking. That’s the great thing here. You can use whatever you have and just make it work.

Recipe Instructions

Start by prepping your veggies. Take out the edamame, corn, and chopped carrot.

edamame carrot corn

Dice the onion…

chopped onion

And mince up the garlic and ginger

garlic ginger

Then heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a minute until fragrant.

garlic ginger sautee

Then add the ground turkey and cook for a few minutes until it’s browned.

ground turkey

Take the turkey out of the pan and add another tablespoon of oil. Add the firm tofu. See? These little vehicles of flavor won’t bite. Take the plunge! Tofu is your friendddd…

firm tofu

Turn up the heat to high and break up the tofu into small pieces. Cook until all the liquid evaporates and the tofu starts to get some color, about 10 minutes. Make sure to stir it occasionally to prevent burning.

tofu

Add the carrot, corn, edamame, and onion. Stir everything together and cook until the vegetables start to go tender, about five minutes.

turkey lettuce cups

Add the turkey back to the pan. If I haven’t mentioned it already (and if I have, then I’m a-sayin’ it again!), you can use whatever ground meat you like here. Beef, chicken, pork, lamb…whatever strikes your fancy.

turkey lettuce cups

Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and Chinese black vinegar. Cook down until most of the liquid is reduced and the veggies, tofu, and turkey are a rich, dark color.

turkey lettuce cups

Add the crushed red pepper flake and cook for another minute.

crushed red pepper flake

Take your lettuce leaves and put them on a plate. Spoon some of the mixture into each lettuce cup. Garnish with a slice of avocado and a sprinkling of chopped peanuts and sesame seeds. Just put all the fixin’s out on the table and let everyone assemble their own.

turkey lettuce cups filling

turkey lettuce cups avocado

These Asian turkey lettuce cups are a healthy, low-carb (for you low-carbers out there), quick meal! Done and done.

Asian Turkey Lettuce Cups with Avocado

Low carb Asian turkey lettuce cups are healthy, using a variety of vegetables and tofu cooked in a brown Asian dark sauce.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:lettuce cups
Turkey lettuce cups with avocado
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (very finely minced)
  • ½ pound ground turkey (225g)
  • 1 pound firm tofu (450g)
  • 1 carrot (diced)
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 cup edamame (if you can’t find this, you can also substitute frozen peas)
  • 1 small onion (diced)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Iceberg or romaine lettuce leaves
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 tablespoons chopped roasted unsalted peanuts
  • Sesame seeds (for garnish)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a minute until fragrant. Then add the ground turkey and cook for a few minutes until it’s browned.
  • Take the turkey out of the pan and add another tablespoon of oil. Add the tofu. Turn up the heat to high and break up the tofu into small pieces. Cook until all the liquid evaporates and the tofu starts to get some color, about 10 minutes. Make sure to stir it occasionally to prevent burning.
  • Add the carrot, corn, edamame, and onion. Stir everything together and cook until the vegetables start to go tender, about five minutes. Add the turkey back to the pan.
  • Add the sesame oil, the 2 kinds of soy sauce, and vinegar, and cook down until most of the liquid is reduced and the veggies, tofu, and turkey are a rich, dark color. Add the crushed red pepper flake and cook for another minute.
  • Take your lettuce leaves and put them on a plate. Spoon some of the mixture into each lettuce cup. Garnish with a slice of avocado and a sprinkling of chopped peanuts and sesame seeds. Fold up each lettuce cup kind of like a taco and enjoy!

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

12 Comments

Rate this recipe:




  1. AvatarStephen says

    Enjoyed these. I’m glad I kept searching the freezer section for shelled edamame—while you say peas can be substituted, I think the soy beans really add to this.

    It’s an easy dish. I used more ground turkey and didn’t use tofu. Next time I’ll probably add sliced shiitake as well-because I like them 😉.

    Easy to make these low Weight Watchers points, btw.
    Going to become one of our ‘’go to’ simple and satisfying meals.

    Reply

  4. AvatarNicki says

    This looks amazing! I’m pinning, and featuring tomorrow on Pin Your Friday Favorite (tshirtjeans.blogspot.com). Thanks for linking up! You guys have an awesome sight.

    Reply