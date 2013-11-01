Fried rice is one of those things that can be made from just about anything and vegetable fried rice is no different. All you need is some leftover rice and various mix-ins. If we haven’t mentioned it already, it’s a great way to use up all the odds and ends in your refrigerator. We’ve made fried rice out of the last of a leftover Thanksgiving turkey before (SUPER Asian of us, I know. It’s actually pretty good. And…this was AFTER we’d already made turkey soup, turkey sandwiches, and turkey congee. Yes, congee. So good. A leftover Thanksgiving bird is a wealth of opportunity, people).

ANYWAY. Back on topic. This is a totally vegetarian vegetable fried rice, and is just as good as a fried rice made with meat. The addition of dark (or mushroom) soy sauce gives it a rich, darker color and great flavor.

Try it! We added egg to make it a bit heartier, but this could easily be made vegan if you just omit the egg. You know, if that’s your thing.

You’ll need:

Dice all of your veggies so all of them have the same uniform shape and set them aside in neat piles. The exception is the mung bean sprouts, which just need to be cleaned and trimmed.

Take out your cooked rice and break up any clumps of rice onto a plate. Generally, the best time to make this dish is if you have leftover rice in the fridge but if you don’t, just let your cooked rice cool uncovered on a plate. Wash and wet your hands with cold water and handling the rice while breaking up clumps will be much easier!

Beat two eggs in a bowl in a bowl and scramble them in a pan using one tablespoon of oil. Cut the scrambled eggs with your spatula so you don’t get large clumps of egg. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

Heat the wok on the highest setting and add 1 tablespoon of oil, red onion and carrots and stir for about 30 seconds. Next, add the mushroom, peppers, and peas and stir-fry for another 30 seconds.

Add in your rice. Stir the mixture together for a minute to heat up the rice. Be sure to firmly scrape the bottom of the wok with your spatula to prevent the rice from sticking. A hot wok is also a must to prevent sticking but ensuring that you scrape the bottom of the wok as you mix.

Once the rice is warmed, add the dark soy sauce, salt, light soy, and white pepper and stir-fry for another minute.

You can see from the picture that some of the rice has started to stick but don’t panic! As the rice and the wok heat up, your wok bottom scraping with your handy metal wok spatula pays off with a non-stick effect. Add the bean sprouts.

Stir-fry to soften them up.

Add your egg and give it a final mix.

Plate, garnish with scallions, and dig in!



