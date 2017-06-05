The Woks of Life

Thai Chicken Stir-fry with Basil & Mint

Published:
By 46 Comments

If you’re looking for a really fast, easy dish to make with all of that basil and mint you’ve got growing like weeds in your garden this summer––and perhaps a dinner that tastes just like (better?) than what you can get from your local takeout place, this Thai Chicken Stir-fry with Basil & Mint is the answer to your weeknight dinner prayers.

From start to finish, it only takes about 15 minutes to prepare, and it will make you look like a total BOSS in the kitchen.

And who doesn’t want to look like a total kitchen boss to their family, significant other, roommate, friends, and/or SELF?

Dishes like this Thai Chicken Stir-fry with Basil & Mint make me think about a lot of people who are just getting started in the kitchen––those Seamless, GrubHub, takeout menu dependents who think cooking is too hard or complicated (to be fair, we can probably blame THAT on all the episodes of Chef’s Table and Mind of a Chef we’re all watching on Netflix), or requires a lot of equipment.

Or those who’ve ventured into the kitchen to try something out, but had it all end in crunchy spaghetti, undercooked meat, or a tornado of seemingly every appliance, utensil, and plate scattered and splattered everywhere.

Dishes like this are confidence boosters. They prove that cooking can be fast and easy. Just think, you can walk into your now quiet kitchen, slice and chop a few things, take out a pan, and have this on the table (or…let’s be real, the couch) in front of you in FIFTEEN MINUTES.

That’s less time than it takes me to check my email most days. That’s one or two YouTube video’s worth of time. It’s less time than it takes for the delivery guy to get to your house!

So yeah. Hope that was motivating. Now go to the kitchen and make this. You’re just 15 minutes away from kitchen boss status.

You’ll need:

Combine the sliced chicken with the cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken, and stir-fry until opaque. Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.

Add another tablespoon of oil in the wok, and add the garlic, onion, and chilies. Stir-fry for 1 minute.

Add the reserved chicken, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, sugar, Thai basil, and mint.

Stir-fry for about 30 seconds, until the basil and mint leaves are wilted.

Serve your Thai Chicken Stir-fry immediately with steamed rice.

4.93 from 13 votes

Thai Chicken Stir-fry with Basil & Mint

Thai Chicken Stir-fry with Basil & Mint is the answer to your weeknight dinners. This homemade Thai Chicken stir-fry is better than your local Thai takeout.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: thai chicken stir-fry
Servings: 4
Calories: 229kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs (340g, sliced into thin strips)
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 fresh holland or Thai bird chili (de-seeded and thinly sliced)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup fresh Thai basil leaves
  • 1 cup mint leaves

Instructions

  • Combine the sliced chicken with the cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken, and stir-fry until opaque. Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil in the wok, and add the garlic, onion, and chilies. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the reserved chicken, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, sugar, Thai basil, and mint.
  • Stir-fry for about 30 seconds, until the basil and mint leaves are wilted. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 229kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 64mg | Sodium: 752mg | Potassium: 341mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1020IU | Vitamin C: 24.9mg | Calcium: 58mg | Iron: 1.8mg

 

46 Comments

