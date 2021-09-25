The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Spicy Sichuan Okra Salad

Spicy Sichuan Okra Salad

by:
23 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Spicy Sichuan Okra Salad

This spicy Sichuan Okra Salad was inspired by a restaurant dish we tried at Sichuan Mountain House in Manhattan. You don’t necessarily think of okra when you think of Chinese cuisine, but this dish puts okra’s delicate flavor and unique texture on full display! 

Recipe Inspiration

This past summer, Kaitlin and Sarah were in Manhattan’s Chinatown shopping for props (dishes, teacups, serving items) for our cookbook photo shoots. 

After paying a visit to every restaurant supply store on the Bowery, they stopped at Sichuan Mountain House for lunch. The restaurant is an old favorite of Sarah’s and Justin’s, and it was their first time there in 2 years. 

The restaurant did not disappoint. They came back excited about a new dish they’d tried—an okra salad (or cold dish – 凉菜/liángcài) with a spicy sauce. We decided we had to come up with our own version! 

Sichuan Spicy Okra Salad

The sauce or dressing we came up with is similar to our Droolworthy Sichuan Chicken (口水鸡 – kǒushuǐ jī) sauce. It has a sesame paste base, sesame seeds, chili flakes, light soy sauce, and sugar, as well as an oil infused with scallions, garlic, star anise, cinnamon, and Sichuan peppercorn. 

It’s spicy, savory, and very delicious. It also happens to be vegan and vegetarian, so you could also look at it as a tasty alternative to Kou Shui Ji! 

Cooking With Okra

We love cooking with okra. We’ve grown it in our garden, and they produce the most beautiful and delicate flowers before bearing their fruits. 

Okra is often fried (or in my case, stir-fried) or stewed. In this recipe, it is simply blanched. Boiling the okra for two minutes cooks it through while locking in its vibrant green color. 

Okra’s signature gooeyness also factors into this recipe, as the okra thickens the sauce and makes it cling to the vegetables. 

While Sarah didn’t used to be a fan of okra, I think this recipe has fully converted her! 

On to the recipe! 

Recipe Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the okra, and boil for 2 minutes. While the okra is boiling, prepare an ice bath. 

Boiling okra in water

Use a strainer or slotted spoon to transfer the boiled okra to the ice bath. The okra should have a bright jewel green color! Leave the okra in the ice bath while you prepare the sauce. 

In a small saucepan, combine the oil, scallions, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick, and Sichuan peppercorns. Place over medium low heat.

Scallions, garlic, and spices in saucepan with oil
Infusing oil in saucepan

Cook for about 10 minutes, until the scallions are thoroughly wilted and the garlic is a light golden color. 

Infusing oil with scallions, garlic, and spices

Meanwhile, add the sesame seeds, chili flakes and salt to a small heatproof bowl. 

When the oil has finished infusing, pour the oil through a strainer into the bowl of sesame seeds and chili flakes, and stir well. 

Stir in the sesame paste, light soy sauce, sugar, and hot water until thoroughly combined. 

Arrange the okra in a serving bowl.

Okra in serving dish

Pour the sauce over the top, and serve! 

IF YOU LIKED THE DINNERWARE WE USED IN THIS POST:

If you liked the beautiful bowl we used in this post, check out Musubi Kiln, a company that sources traditional handcrafted tableware from Japanese artisans! Here’s the link to the bowl itself.

For 5% off your purchase, use coupon code: THEWOKSOFLIFE

Sichuan Spicy Okra Salad
4.8 from 5 votes

Spicy Sichuan Okra Salad

This spicy Sichuan Okra Salad recipe is a Chinese-style cold dish that's easy to make and very delicious. Try this new way to prepare okra!
by: Judy
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:Chinese
Sichuan Spicy Okra Salad
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the okra, and boil for 2 minutes. While the okra is boiling, prepare an ice bath.
  • Use a strainer or slotted spoon to transfer the boiled okra to the ice bath. The okra should have a bright jewel green color! Leave the okra in the ice bath while you prepare the sauce.
  • In a small saucepan, combine the oil, scallions, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick, and Sichuan peppercorns. Place over medium low heat, and cook for about 10 minutes, until the scallions are thoroughly wilted and the garlic is a light golden color.
  • Meanwhile, add the sesame seeds, chili flakes and salt to a small heatproof bowl.
  • When the oil has finished infusing, pour the oil through a strainer into the bowl of sesame seeds and chili flakes, and stir well. Then stir in the sesame paste, light soy sauce, sugar, and hot water until thoroughly combined.
  • Arrange the okra in a serving bowl, and pour the sauce over the top. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 271kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 25g (38%) Saturated Fat: 18g (90%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Sodium: 710mg (30%) Potassium: 372mg (11%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1210IU (24%) Vitamin C: 19mg (23%) Calcium: 126mg (13%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

23 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook