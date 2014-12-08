The Woks of Life

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies

Sarah
by:
45 Comments
Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s Christmas cookie season again everyone! We have a really crazy cookie recipe for you today, as well as an awesome giveaway, in which there will be 2 (count ’em, 2!)…winners.

So Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies. Is that a good combination, you ask?

Why yes. Yes it is.

The combination of tea and savory flavors is actually really awesome. Check out these Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs from a while back. It’s really only one more small leap from there–a hop, skip and a jump away from all the maple bacon cookie recipes floating around the internet–to this cookie recipe. Plus, the combination of colors–white cookie, green icing, and red(ish) bacon is mega festive for the holidays.

The star of these cookies is the matcha powder. We used a really awesome matcha chai blend from Season with Spice, which also has a really great chai tea flavor.

We’re giving away 2 Tea Sets, which include a bottle of Matcha Chai Powder, as well as a Yuanyang Coffee-Tea Mix (coffee and tea were meant to go together) and a Java Chai Tea Blend, which are all pretty much perfect accompaniment to delicious, buttery sugar cookies. We’ll ship these tea sets to you for free if you win!

To enter the giveaway, like our Facebook page by clicking the “Like” box in the sidebar, and leave a comment on this post! Make sure to include your email, so we can contact you if you win. Open for entry Monday at 12:00 AM until Friday 12:00 AM.

Update: The randomly chosen winners (i.e. closed my eyes and pointed at the screen while scrolling up and down the comments) of the giveaway are Kristen D. and Franny S. Congrats, guys! You’ll both be getting an email from us so we can ship out this lovely tea collection!

season-with-spices-tea-1

Recipe Instructions

Cookie Recipe adapted from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Start by thoroughly whisking together the flour and baking powder in a medium bowl. In a large bowl or mixer, beat the butter until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the sugar and beat for another 3 minutes until fluffy. Beat in the egg, and vanilla until combined, scraping the bowl with a spatula as needed.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

With the mixer on low, add half of the flour mixture and stir until just barely combined. Add the rest of the flour and continue mixing until just combined. (If the dough is still a little soft at this point, add another tablespoon of flour).

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the dough in half and roll out each on parchment paper until 1/4” thick. Refrigerate the rolled dough for 1 hour to 1 day.

After the dough’s been chilled, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a couple baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut shapes out of the dough, and continue re-rolling/cutting until all the dough has been used up.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the cookies on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through. The cookies should have very light coloring. Don’t over-bake, or they’ll be way too crunchy! Cool completely.

Cook the bacon and chop it up roughly.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

After the cookies are cooled, make the icing by stirring together the powdered sugar and milk. Stir in the agave (or syrup), vanilla, and Matcha powder.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Carefully spread frosting on the cookies, and sprinkle with bacon. Let the icing set.

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies

These creative sugar cookies combine a sweet matcha green tea glaze and salty, smoky bacon.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 2 hours 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the cookies:

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (280g)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter (170g, softened but still relatively firm (not bordering on melted)
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar (150g)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla

For the cookie toppings:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 2 teaspoons agave nectar (or light corn syrup)
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon matcha green tea powder
  • 5 slices cooked bacon (chopped)

Instructions

  • Start by thoroughly whisking together the flour and baking powder in a medium bowl. In a large bowl or mixer, beat the butter until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the sugar and beat for another 3 minutes until fluffy. Beat in the egg, and vanilla until combined, scraping the bowl with a spatula as needed.
  • With the mixer on low, add half of the flour mixture and stir until just barely combined. Add the rest of the flour and continue mixing until just combined. (If the dough is still a little soft at this point, add another tablespoon of flour). Divide the dough in half and roll out each on parchment paper until 1/4” thick. Refrigerate the rolled dough for 1 hour to 1 day.
  • After the dough’s been chilled, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a couple baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut shapes out of the dough, and continue re-rolling/cutting until all the dough has been used up.
  • Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through. The cookies should have very light coloring. Don’t over-bake, or they’ll be way too crunchy! Cool completely.
  • After the cookies are cooled, make the icing by stirring together the powdered sugar and milk. Stir in the agave (or syrup), vanilla, and Matcha powder. Carefully spread frosting on the cookies, and sprinkle with bacon. Let the icing set.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

