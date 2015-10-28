The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese chicken recipes » Spicy Chicken Stir-fry (Firebird Chicken)

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry (Firebird Chicken)

Published: Last Updated:
By 34 Comments

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This spicy chicken stir-fry was inspired by an episode of that guiltiest of guilty Food Network pleasures, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. At a restaurant called Blue Koi in Kansas City, one of the signature dishes is something called “Firebird Chicken,” a spicy chicken dish served over noodles, which had us drooling in front of the TV. (Plus, the two owners/chefs are sisters, and their wacky senses of humor hit pretty close to home for us!)

For me, the key flavor component to this spicy chicken stir-fry dish is Chinese Sacha BBQ sauce, which is also often used for hot pot as a dipping sauce. The Sacha sauce has a unique flavor and, in my opinion, makes the Firebird Chicken and our copycat version really tasty and unique.

sacha-bbq-sauce

While I have been to Kansas City, I have never visited Blue Koi to eat, but I can tell you that flavors of this recipe lived up to the delicious images we saw on TV (and were probably good enough for Guy Fieri to shamelessly stuff his face with). And––Kaitlin will like this––if you use her crazy good Homemade Chili Oil recipe, you’ll be in spicy chicken stir-fry heaven!

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Something that we did shamelessly copy from the show was the cool trick of adding some water to the chicken before the rest of the marinade. This keeps the chicken breast tender and moist during the stir-fry process; we were skeptical at first, but it really makes a difference!

I was excited about this one when I saw it, and even after making it a couple of times in our kitchen, I’m still excited for everyone to try it. If you’ve never heard of Sacha sauce, this is definitely a good reason to go out and buy a jar!

For the chicken and the marinade:

  • 12 oz. chicken breast, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil

For the rest of the dish:

Optional auxiliary sauce kicker:

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with 2 tablespoons water. Use your hands to massage the water into the chicken until it is absorbed. Add the rest of the marinade ingredients to the chicken, mix well and set aside.

Heat your wok until almost smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread the chicken one layer deep, and let sear for about 20 seconds. Turn the chicken and let the other side sear for another 20 seconds. Then, immediately transfer back into the marinade bowl.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil and ginger to the wok, and let caramelize for 10 seconds. Working quickly, stir in the garlic and scallions. After 15 seconds, add the seared chicken (and any juices from the bowl), and the bamboo shoots.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

The wok should be on the highest heat and should be searing hot for this next step. Pour the tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the wok and quickly add the Sacha sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and chili oil. It’s a good idea to combine all these ingredients in a bowl before you turn on your stove, so that you’re not fumbling with jars and bottles while cooking. Note: If this sounds too spicy for you, you can add chili oil to taste rather than the entire amount called for.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry everything to combine—at this point, it’s a glistening, spicy, delicious party. The sauces should combine nicely and the cornstarch from the chicken marinade should thicken the sauce slightly. Add a tablespoon of chicken stock if the sauce is too thick.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like a lot of sauce, add in the optional auxiliary sauce kicker ingredients at this point, and stir fry for another 20 seconds. Plate and serve your spicy chicken stir-fry over rice!

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry (Firebird Chicken)

This spicy chicken stir-fry is perfection. With chicken, scallions, bamboo shoots, and a sauce that goes great over rice, you'll want to make it every week!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: spicy chicken stir-fry
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 243kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the chicken and the marinade:

  • 12 oz. chicken breast (340g, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil

For the rest of the dish:

Optional auxiliary sauce kicker:

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with 2 tablespoons water. Use your hands to massage the water into the chicken until it is absorbed. Add the rest of the marinade ingredients to the chicken, mix well and set aside.
  • Heat your wok until almost smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread the chicken one layer deep, and let sear for about 20 seconds. Turn the chicken and let the other side sear for another 20 seconds. Then, immediately transfer back into the marinade bowl.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil and ginger to the wok, and let caramelize for 10 seconds. Working quickly, stir in the garlic and scallions. After 15 seconds, add the seared chicken (and any juices from the bowl), and the bamboo shoots.
  • The wok should be on the highest heat and should be searing hot for this next step. Pour the tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the wok and quickly add the Sacha sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and chili oil. It's a good idea to combine all these ingredients in a bowl before you turn on your stove, so that you're not fumbling with jars and bottles while cooking. Note: If this sounds too spicy for you, you can add chili oil to taste rather than the entire amount called for.
  • Stir-fry everything to combine—at this point, it's a glistening, spicy, delicious party. The sauces should combine nicely and the cornstarch from the chicken marinade should thicken the sauce slightly. Add a tablespoon of chicken stock if the sauce is too thick. If you like a lot of sauce, add in the optional auxiliary sauce kicker ingredients at this point, and stir fry for another 20 seconds. Plate and serve over rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 243kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 401mg | Potassium: 373mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 1.7% | Vitamin C: 3.4% | Calcium: 1.1% | Iron: 3.2%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tilapia and Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry
Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion
Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

34 Comments

  3. Eve says

    Thank you for the recipe, it was delicious – and so easy!

    I was hoping that it would be the same as a takeaway dish that we buy, called “Chili Chicken”, as your pictures look very similar to it. It tasted nothing like it – but i wasn’t disappointed. Now i have had a new flavour experience – AND i can cook it at home (and it was enjoyed by everyone else too)!

    We didn’t have scallions, and i forgot to prepare any onions so that flavour got left out completely. I also did not have the correct Chinese Wine – mine was clear, like water, but i noted on your ingredient guide webpage, that you said it would be okay – and it was.

    I will definitely be making this again… I live 300km from the nearest Asian Takeaway outlet (or any other takeaway place for that matter) – so it is wonderful to be able to make a quick, easy dish which still tastes great.

    Thanks again :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables