The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Bill
by:
28 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables was once a very popular American Chinese dish served in virtually all Chinese restaurants. Today, so many authentic Chinese dishes have migrated overseas to the US—Cantonese, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanghainese—that there is a huge selection to choose from. That said, some dishes like this Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables and Moo Goo Gai Pan are still popular and surprisingly, quite healthy. These stir-fries use a small amount of oil relative to what other dishes on Chinese menus call for and have a healthy mix of Chinese vegetables.

Slices of the BBQ roast pork or Cha Siu (sometimes spelled Char Siu) in this roast pork with Chinese vegetables dish provide a distinctive flavor that spices up the fresh bok choy and snow peas as well as the trio of bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and mushrooms.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Where to Get Chinese Roast Pork

If you are lucky enough to have a local Asian grocery store or restaurant that sells fresh BBQ roast pork, then you have the convenient luxury of buying prepared roast pork. However, good quality fresh char siu can be quite pricey, and, for most people, it’s not readily available nearby.

The solution: make your own batch of Chinese roast pork at home using our Char Siu recipe.

Char Siu (Chinese Roast Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

If you haven’t yet tried making roast pork in your oven at home, you’re missing out! Give it a try, or if you consider yourself a master of the grilling arts, you can try your hand at our char siu recipe on the grill! Better yet, you can make a big batch and set some aside to freeze for another day. It thaws out nicely for making this stir-fry, or as an add-in for noodle soups!

Recipe Instructions

Prepare all of the vegetables and set aside. Things will move quickly once the wok is on the stove, and you’ll want to be prepared!

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over medium high heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Immediately add the minced ginger, and let fry for 5 to 10 seconds.

Stir in the minced garlic, and immediately add the mushrooms and red bell peppers. Stir fry for 15 seconds. Turn the heat up to high, and add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 10 seconds.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Next add the Chinese Roast Pork (Cha Siu). Stir fry for 20-30 seconds.

Next, add the large white bok choy and give everything a good stir fry for 15 seconds. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and fresh ground white pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Add the snow peas and continue to stir-fry until they are evenly distributed in the mixture. Stir in the hot chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Once it comes to a boil, stir in half of the cornstarch thickener, and cook for 20 seconds—until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch mixture if the sauce seems thin and if there is too much standing liquid. Add more chicken stock if the dish isn’t saucy enough for your liking—it’s all about your personal preference! Check how things are tasting, and if you’d like, you can add more soy sauce, oyster sauce, or salt to taste.

Plate and serve your roast pork with Chinese vegetables with steamed rice!

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 8 votes

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables was a very popular American Chinese dish served in virtually all Chinese restaurants. Fresh slices of Chinese char siu roast pork stir fried in a melody of Chinese vegetables makes this a healthy and delicious stir-fry dish.
by: Bill
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prepare all of the vegetables and set aside. Things will move quickly once the wok is on the stove, and you’ll want to be prepared!
  • Heat your wok over medium high heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Immediately add the minced ginger, and let fry for 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Stir in the minced garlic, and immediately add the mushrooms and red bell peppers. Stir fry for 15 seconds. Turn the heat up to high, and add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 10 seconds. Next add the roast pork. Stir fry for 20-30 seconds.
  • Next, add the bok choy and give everything a good stir fry for 15 seconds. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and fresh ground pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 20 seconds.
  • Add the snow peas and continue to stir-fry until they are evenly distributed in the mixture. Stir in the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil.
  • Once it comes to a boil, stir in half of the cornstarch thickener, and cook for 20 seconds--until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch mixture if the sauce seems thin and if there is too much standing liquid. Add more chicken stock if the dish isn’t saucy enough for your liking--it’s all about your personal preference! Check how things are tasting, and if you’d like, you can add more soy sauce, oyster sauce, or salt to taste.
  • Plate and serve with steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 237kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 52mg (17%) Sodium: 752mg (31%) Potassium: 669mg (19%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 6030IU (121%) Vitamin C: 82.7mg (100%) Calcium: 152mg (15%) Iron: 2.7mg (15%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

28 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments