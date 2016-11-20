Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables was once a very popular American Chinese dish served in virtually all Chinese restaurants. Today, so many authentic Chinese dishes have migrated overseas to the US—Cantonese, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanghainese—that there is a huge selection to choose from. That said, some dishes like this Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables and Moo Goo Gai Pan are still popular and surprisingly, quite healthy. These stir-fries use a small amount of oil relative to what other dishes on Chinese menus call for and have a healthy mix of Chinese vegetables.

Slices of the BBQ roast pork or Cha Siu (sometimes spelled Char Siu) in this roast pork with Chinese vegetables dish provide a distinctive flavor that spices up the fresh bok choy and snow peas as well as the trio of bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and mushrooms.

Where to Get Chinese Roast Pork

If you are lucky enough to have a local Asian grocery store or restaurant that sells fresh BBQ roast pork, then you have the convenient luxury of buying prepared roast pork. However, good quality fresh char siu can be quite pricey, and, for most people, it’s not readily available nearby.

The solution: make your own batch of Chinese roast pork at home using our Char Siu recipe.

If you haven’t yet tried making roast pork in your oven at home, you’re missing out! Give it a try, or if you consider yourself a master of the grilling arts, you can try your hand at our char siu recipe on the grill! Better yet, you can make a big batch and set some aside to freeze for another day. It thaws out nicely for making this stir-fry, or as an add-in for noodle soups!

Recipe Instructions

Prepare all of the vegetables and set aside. Things will move quickly once the wok is on the stove, and you’ll want to be prepared!

Heat your wok over medium high heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Immediately add the minced ginger, and let fry for 5 to 10 seconds.

Stir in the minced garlic, and immediately add the mushrooms and red bell peppers. Stir fry for 15 seconds. Turn the heat up to high, and add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 10 seconds.

Next add the Chinese Roast Pork (Cha Siu). Stir fry for 20-30 seconds.

Next, add the large white bok choy and give everything a good stir fry for 15 seconds. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and fresh ground white pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Add the snow peas and continue to stir-fry until they are evenly distributed in the mixture. Stir in the hot chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil.

Once it comes to a boil, stir in half of the cornstarch thickener, and cook for 20 seconds—until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch mixture if the sauce seems thin and if there is too much standing liquid. Add more chicken stock if the dish isn’t saucy enough for your liking—it’s all about your personal preference! Check how things are tasting, and if you’d like, you can add more soy sauce, oyster sauce, or salt to taste.

Plate and serve your roast pork with Chinese vegetables with steamed rice!