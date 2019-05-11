The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread was a sandwich made popular in the 1960s and 70s in the Catskills region of upstate New York.

Known as the Borscht Belt or “Jewish Alps” back in the day, towns in the Catskills would swell during the summer with resort and camp vacationers from New York City.

Meals at Catskills resorts were pretty regimented. Dinner was usually  served between 4:30 and 6:30 and the Kosher menu was limited so if you didn’t like what was being served, you were out of luck. Also, after a good late night comedy routine, game of cards, or horse racing at the Monticello Raceway, folks got hungry-hungry for Chinese food!  

During my summer vacations, I sometimes worked as the night shift line cook at the Holiday Inn restaurant and bar, and frequently made this satisfying Chinese BBQ Pork and Garlic Bread sandwich and the occasional shrimp with lobster sauce for those hungry late night patrons.

The Origin of the Chinese Roast Pork and Garlic Bread Sandwich

The rumor is that this famed roast pork sandwich (some called it the “RPG,” for “Roast Pork and Garlic”) started in a Chinese/Italian/American restaurant called Herbie’s in Loch Sheldrake, NY.

Herbie’s was frequented by nightclub entertainers and comedians who hung out for late night snacks and drinks after their Catskills resort performances.

The restaurant’s Chinese Roast Pork Sandwich became so popular, it was replicated by many local restaurants and later migrated to the city, appearing in restaurants, bars and delis in Brooklyn.

It’s very possible you’ve never heard of the RPG sandwich––even my daughters thought I was crazy when I told them about it! But then I showed them this article, where a Senior Critic at Eater wrote about his search for the fabled sandwich.

Where Could You Get Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread?

Sadly, Herbie’s in Loch Sheldrake closed down long ago, so you can’t get the original roast pork sandwich. Many of the local restaurants who offered Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic bread have also closed down.

Everyone had their favorite place those days. The ones I personally remember were:

  • Singer’s: A Chinese/American deli and restaurant located on Main Street in Liberty, NY. We recently found out that the owners’ son, Jeff Golder, frequently cooks our recipes here at The Woks of Life, and that his sister Debi also reads the blog! My father, See Kam Leung worked there in the 1960s.
  • Holiday Inn Restaurant & Bar: Off exit 100 in Liberty, NY, I worked there in the 1970s and early 1980s with my stepfather, Mr. Yiu, as a kitchen man and line cook making Chinese and American food. He taught me everything about both Chinese and American cooking, and many of our recipes on the blog are the result of those lessons!
  • The Triangle Diner: Located just across from the entrance to Grossinger’s Hotel and resort, it was a frequent stop for both diner food and Chinese food. I knew most of the Chinese chefs working there in the day––it was a small Chinese community!

What is Chinese Roast Pork?

You can’t use just any roast pork for this sandwich!

For an authentic a Cuban sandwich, you have to use Cuban-style roast pork, right?

For an authentic Chinese Roast Pork Sandwich, you have to use Chinese Roast Pork, or Char Siu. It’s best made fresh from scratch.

The good news is, it’s easy! It takes less than an hour to make (minus marinating time). Check out our Chinese BBQ roast pork recipe and the video below to see how we make it.  

What Kind of Bread To Use

Crusty Italian bread is best. That’s what was used at the Holiday Inn, and I’m pretty sure they used Italian bread at Herbie’s also.

An alternative could be a hoagie or submarine roll, but whatever bread you use, it needs the fresh garlic and must be lightly toasted!

What to Serve with this Sandwich

To do it in the true Catskills style, serve a Kosher pickle with this sandwich along with Chinese hot mustard and duck sauce on the side.

The sweet and spicy combination of these two classic sauces really add variety to your sandwich.

We’re excited to share this retro Catskills regional recipe!

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread: Recipe Instructions

Slice the Chinese roast pork (char siu) into thin slices. We used to use a deli slicer back in the day at the restaurant, but you can do fine with a good chef’s knife.

Thinly Slicing Chinese BBQ Pork, thewoksoflife.com

Mixed the fresh mashed garlic (you can also use a garlic press) with the olive oil and salt.

Mixing crushed garlic with olive oil, thewoksoflife.com

Cut the Italian roll in half. If the roll is very thick, you may want to remove some of the soft bread inside. I have seen Bobby Flay do this on sandwich showdowns on his “Beat Bobby Flay” show, and he always wins!

Save the removed bread to be made into breadcrumbs, or to add to meatloaf or meatballs!

Italian rolls with inside bread removed, thewoksoflife.com

Spread the garlic and olive oil mixture evenly on one side of the bread and lightly toast it.

Lightly toasted italian rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Spread 2 teaspoons butter (if using) on the other side of the bread and repeat with the other roll. You can use the garlic and oil spread on both sides if you do not want to use butter.

Lay the sliced pork on the sandwich.

Adding sliced pork to sandwich, thewoksoflife.com

Close the sandwich, cut on a diagonal, and plate with a Kosher dill pickle, Chinese hot mustard, and duck sauce on the side.

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread, thewoksoflife.com

Roast Pork and Garlic Bread Sandwich, thewoksoflife.com

We hope you enjoyed this recipe and piece of food history! Do you remember the RPG in your youth? Questions about how to make the recipe? Let us know in the comments.

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread: A Retro Sandwich Recipe

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread was a sandwich made popular in the 1960s and 70s in the Catskills region of upstate New York, and it's a classic American cultural food mashup!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Sandwich
Cuisine: Chinese American
Keyword: Chinese roast pork on garlic bread, roast pork sandwich
Servings: 4
Calories: 457kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Slice the Chinese roast pork (char siu) into thin slices.
  • Mixed the fresh mashed garlic (you can also use a garlic press) with the olive oil and salt.
  • Cut the Italian roll in half. If the roll is very thick, you may want to remove some of the soft bread inside. Spread the garlic and olive oil mixture evenly on one side of the bread and lightly toast it.
  • Spread 2 teaspoons butter (if using) on the other side of the bread and repeat with the other roll. You can use the garlic and oil spread on both sides if you do not want to use butter.
  • Lay the sliced pork on the sandwich, close it, cut on a diagonal, and plate with a Kosher dill pickle, Chinese hot mustard, and duck sauce on the side.

Notes

Makes 2 large sandwiches, 4 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 457kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 82mg | Sodium: 447mg | Potassium: 468mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 2.5% | Vitamin C: 0.8% | Calcium: 1.7% | Iron: 34.4%

 

20 Comments

  1. marquis_morse says

    Looks mindblowing. I thought you guys might be interested to know that here in Amsterdam a char siu sandwich on a baguette is a very normal and somewhat popular thing. This came about because both Indonesia and Suriname were both Dutch colonies, and in the mid 20th century, food from these colonies frequently became combined into a sort of “kitchen of the Indies”, meaning both the former Dutch East and West Indies, and foods from either colony frequently ended up on baguettes because, well, the Dutch love sandwiches :) Google broodje moksi meti. But man, now we just need to add the garlic bread!

    Reply

  2. Jeremy says

    Here on the Jersey Shore, there was this one pizza place that offered to put any sub on a garlic bread roll instead of the normal sub roll. I thought that was a great idea and made for a great meatball sub.

    I never thought about putting Chinese roasted pork in a garlic bread roll. This sounds like the most amazing dish that I will be making this weekend.

    As always,
    Thanks for the great recipes and food history info!

    Reply

  3. Cheryl Ching says

    Sorry this is off topic, but do you guys have any molten salted duck egg recipes to share? I have had it at dim sum in both the steamed bun variation (流沙包) and the fried sesame ball version (煎堆). It’s my absolute favourite! I would love to know how I can make it at home.

    Reply

      • Cheryl says

        Thanks for the response, Bill. But alas, nai wong bao just doesn’t have the same goo factor… 😔
        I really hope Judy can develop a liu sah bao recipe to share with us some day! I trust the recipe development and testing here more than most food blogs.

        Reply

  4. Roxanne says

    Ummm…this makes me hungry. Now I see where the last two recipes were leading (duck sauce and Chinese Hot Mustard). Your blog is the one I recommend for anyone looking, not only for Chinese / Asian food, but also dishes like Prime Rib. Thank you for doing such a great job.

    Reply

    • Marc Gray says


      Wow, for me this was a true retrospective. My inlace had 2 properties near Hurleyville in Sullivan County and I recall the eateries that were nice enterprising friendly family owned and operated. My time in Liberty were always brief. I was there for my first time in Liberty in the mid sixties until not so long ago. Thanx mutely for this !

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Marc, glad this recipe stirred some memories up for you – the sixties and seventies were the good old days up there in the Catskills!

        Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Roxanne, we do try to mix up the recipes on the blog, and I personally love posting classic recipes. Believe it or not, the prime rib recipe also came out of the Catskills restaurants and hotel kitchens!

      Reply

  5. Jane says

    Here in SF area we mostly have what’s called French bread. Some chewy baguette, some softer rolls. I’m never sure what texture to go for when recipes ask for Italian. Hoagie rolls are soft? Italian are harder? — Maybe need a guide to New York bread!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jane, French bread is usually crustier, and I like a nice chewy bread with a crust. Hoagie rolls and Italian bread is a bit softer, but they are great after they are toasted. The conclusion – use the bread that you like!

      Reply

  6. Jeff Goldner says

    Dad says Singer’s was serving this long before Herbie’s. But it certainly was ubiquitous. Debi has been desperate for a recipe. I will be making your pork again soon, this time with the recommended cut of meat. The key thing that will be hard to reproduce is the bread. We used Katz’s “Club Bread” and I’ve never seen anything quite the same. There will never be another Katz’s.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jeff, That’s a good data point from your dad! I’m sure all the restaurant owners kept track of each other :) Totally agree there will never be another Katz’s. I have never had a Napoleon like the one they used to make, and their cakes were delicious! My old high school buddy’s father used to work there.

      Reply

  7. S says

    I was born and raised in Southern California and I’ve never seen a restaurant serve char siu on garlic bread! That’s fascinating. It doesn’t sound bad, but definitely different from eating with steamed rice! It’s amazing how foods adapt by region. Thanks for posting this, and many interesting stories and recipes.

    Reply

    • Jeff Goldner says

      I have an old Liberty friend in the food service business in LA. He thinks we should go into business selling these. I think Food Truck sounds right! Think there’s a market?

      Reply

