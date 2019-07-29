The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

Published: Last Updated:
By 140 Comments

Pho Recipe (Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup), by thewoksoflife.com

Pho has long been one of my absolute favorite things to eat. There has been more than one occasion in which I have actually gotten in my car and driven over 45 minutes for the express purpose of indulging in good bowl of the stuff, which is why this pho recipe is sorely needed.

Note: This recipe was originally published in March 2015, with updates added as of July 2019. The recipe has been tested by us and many readers and approved by Vietnamese friends, so it remains the same! 

What Is Pho?

Pho (I found out in college that it’s actually pronounced “fuh.” For someone who’d been shamelessly calling it “foe” for eighteen years, this was an embarrassing revelation) is a Vietnamese noodle soup that’s often made with beef and topped with awesome things like fresh bean sprouts, basil, and chilies.

There’s just something about it—the fragrant broth, the slightly chewy rice noodles, and all the aromatic toppings (the squeeze of lime at the end is the BEST)—that seriously justifies a 90-minute roundtrip drive.

The Quest For a Great Broth

A bowl of pho is only as good as the broth. There’s no trick to the noodles, really, and the beef is often added to the soup raw. The other vegetable and herb toppings are ALL added to the soup raw.

In short? No broth, no bacon.

I never really thought it would be realistic to make it myself at home––chalk it up to a cynical but somewhat substantiated opinion that no broth I could make at home would ever taste as good as the (sometimes MSG-laden) restaurant equivalent.

I decided to take a stab at it anyway, and the results were awesome. I also talked with a Vietnamese friend/mom who cooks this dish on a regular basis for her family and got all the tips! Her kids are grown and in college, but she says they always come home for her pho!

There is a bit of prep involved to get the broth going, but after that, it’s just a long, slow simmer until you’re ready to assemble the dish.

4 Key Steps to Make Pho Broth

Here are the 4 steps and secrets to making a proper pho broth:

  1. Pre-boiling the beef bones and meat
  2. Charring the ginger and onions
  3. Toasting the spices
  4. Adding fish sauce (said Vietnamese friend told me that one of the secrets to a great pho recipe is to not add salt, and instead add enough fish sauce to bring the broth to the correct level of saltiness.)

I know, it’s a lot of fish sauce! However, she said that this method tastes the best, but most people don’t do it because fish sauce is so expensive.

She also mentioned, rather proudly, that the Vietnamese brands of fish sauce are much more flavorful (and expensive at $9-$12 a bottle) than the Thai brands most people buy. Which is just food for thought.

In accordance with this insider information, feel free to add more fish sauce to the broth and decrease the amount of salt. As is our mantra here at The Woks of Life, it’s all up to your own taste preferences! Oh, and definitely buy a high quality fish sauce for this pho recipe. It will only make your broth better!

Pho (Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup), by thewoksoflife.com

Pho Recipe Instructions

Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions (one at a time) over an open flame, or place each directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Rinse away all the blackened skins and set aside.

Charring onion over open flame, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and thoroughly clean the stockpot. This process removes any impurities/scum and will give you a much cleaner broth.

Add 5 quarts fresh water back to the stockpot and bring to a boil. Transfer the bones and meat back to the pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce and sugar. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the beef chuck is tender, about 40 minutes. Skim the surface often to remove any foam and fat.

Remove one piece of the chuck and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Then transfer this piece of beef to a container and refrigerate (you will slice this to serve with your pho later. If you were to leave it in the pot, it would be too dry to eat). Leave the other piece of chuck in the pot to flavor the broth.

Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom pod (if using), fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the broth.

Aromatics tied in cheesecloth in broth, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the pot and continue simmering for another 4 hours. Add the salt and continue to simmer, skimming as necessary, until you’re ready to assemble the rest of the dish. Taste the broth and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce as needed.

To serve, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place a few slices of the beef chuck and the raw sirloin on the noodles. Bring the broth to a rolling boil and ladle it into each bowl. The hot broth will cook the beef. Garnish with your toppings, and be sure to squeeze a lot of fresh lime juice over the top!

Bowl of pho with beef and herbs, by thewoksoflife.com

Scroll down for the full list of ingredients and the recipe card.

Short on time? Check out our Instant Pot Pho recipe as well!

Authentic Pho Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Mmmm. Pho noodle pull!

Pho rice noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

4.88 from 8 votes

Pho Recipe

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup topped with awesome things like fresh bean sprouts, basil, and chilies. This pho recipe was approved by a Vietnamese friend!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 hrs 30 mins
Total Time6 hrs
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: pho
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 495kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

You’ll need:

Garnishes:

Instructions

  • Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions (one at a time) over an open flame, or place each directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Rinse away all the blackened skins and set aside.
  • Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and thoroughly clean the stockpot. This process removes any impurities/scum and will give you a much cleaner broth.
  • Add 5 quarts fresh water back to the stockpot and bring to a boil. Transfer the bones and meat back to the pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce and sugar. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the beef chuck is tender, about 40 minutes. Skim the surface often to remove any foam and fat.
  • Remove one piece of the chuck and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Then transfer this piece of beef to a container and refrigerate (you will slice this to serve with your pho later. If you were to leave it in the pot, it would be too dry to eat). Leave the other piece of chuck in the pot to flavor the broth.
  • Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the broth.
  • Cover the pot and continue simmering for another 4 hours. Add the salt and continue to simmer, skimming as necessary, until you're ready to assemble the rest of the dish. Taste the broth and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce as needed.
  • To serve, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place a few slices of the beef chuck and the raw sirloin on the noodles. Bring the broth to a rolling boil and ladle it into each bowl. The hot broth will cook the beef. Garnish with your toppings, and be sure to squeeze a lot of fresh lime juice over the top!

Nutrition

Calories: 495kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 30g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 69mg | Potassium: 1106mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 270IU | Vitamin C: 14.9mg | Calcium: 95mg | Iron: 4.4mg

 

140 Comments

  1. Arlyn says

    Hi, thanks for the recipe. I’ve been told you should roast the beef bones in a 400f oven before making the broth, along with the onions. Have you heard of that?

    Reply

      • CL says

        Hi,

        Im curious – if I roast the bones first, would I still need to do the initial step of parboiling the bones? Really excited to try this out!

        Thanks

        Reply

  2. Yutaka Kochiyama says

    Hi , I was wondering what do you do with the spices, bones and the second piece of chuck roast
    after you finish making the broth. I thought they would be taken out. Also the charred onion and ginger.

    I guess the meat can be shreaded and left in the broth.

    I’m planning on making this recipe, Thanks for the info….Twobacas

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Yutaka, I generally don’t bother straining the broth after it’s finished. That said, you can! I find that the second piece of chuck is usually pretty flavorless after simmering in the stock for such a long time––the flavor essentially all goes into the broth itself, which is what you want!

      Reply

  3. Kevin says

    This is probably my favourite dish and this is an amazing recipe, so thank you so much. I still have very fond memories of my travels through Vietnam and one of the best things about it was the abundance of pho everywhere, I can literally eat that stuff 24/7.

    Anyway, I made it twice according to your recipe thus far and I’m gonna make it again tomorrow. The last time I made it, I ended up skipping the second piece of beef chuck (the one that is meant for consumption) since I found it a little too tough and ‘chewy’ after having sat in the fridge for a couple of hours (even though my guests disagreed and found it quite delicious, but I will consider setting a piece of the broth aside another time so I can slowly simmer a piece of beef chuck in the proper amount of time required to ensure that it is properly cooked shortly before serving the soup, just to see if that makes any difference in terms of flavour and texture). Instead, I made some miniature beef balls spiced with fresh cilantro and mint among others and I tossed these in the broth along with the raw slices of sirloin (just before serving, in other words); the hot broth will cook the meat balls equally fine as well and as far as I’m concerned it works out very well. Thanks again and best regards from the Netherlands!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      mmmmmm you made homemade beef balls!? That’s amazing! Thanks for stopping by and sharing your results with us, Kevin. We’re so glad that you enjoyed it with friends. :)

      Reply

  4. Eunice says

    This is pretty awesome recipe. I learned how to make pho from my mom and though it is easy to make, the biggest ingredient is time. My broth is usually a 24hr-ish (!!) simmer, though I’ve rushed it and made it in 8-12hrs before. Instead of chuck, I use brisket & oxtail–more expensive but also so delicious! The only other ingredients I add is sliced daikon. Mom said it makes the broth “taste cleaner” but daikon doesn’t really taste like anything. I just like how it soaks up the flavors is a fun treat in my bowl. A few other tips if you don’t always have the individual spices on hand, most asian grocery stores sell the pho spices, pretty much measured out the same, prepackage with a cheesecloth bag for easy use. And 3crab brand fish sauce is really the best.

    Reply

  5. The Pontificator says

    On using sriracha or other hot sauce as a condiment:

    Somewhere I read that despite the history of Huy Fong Sriracha in pho here in the US that this is not a universal practice in Vietnam esp. the North.

    Not ever having tried pho I’m interested in hearing some feedback.

    John

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey John, I usually don’t put Sriracha in my pho. I’m not entirely sure what best practice is in Vietnam, as I’ve never been there. I say just do what tastes best to you!

      Reply

    • Phan says

      I’m from Vietnam. The North and the South both have chili sauce to eat with pho. My favorite way to eat pho: add chili sauce, pickled garlic, lemon and chinese fried bread (in vietnamese its called “chao quay”)
      Siracha is not popular in VN. Me and my friends who lived overseas agreed that it is the best we got close to chili sauce. Thats why I even bring chili sauce fron VN to the US. There are also two types of chili sauce: one for squid, fries and one for pho ( I think this type only produced in the north)

      Reply

  6. Pixie says

    I have finished simmering the pho and I noticed that there is some marrow still in the bones. Should I scoop it out and add it to the broth or toss it out with the bones? I could mix the marrow in a small bowl with some of the broth and then re-add it to the pot? I plan to chill the broth overnight and serve the finished pho tomorrow night. Tomorrow should I remove any fat layer that may have congealed at the top of the pot?

    By the way, the broth is exceptionally tasty. As in Killer Good!!! Even better than that!!!!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Pixie, you can do whatever you like with the marrow––it’s quite fatty, so if you want to remove all the fat, I wouldn’t add it. That said, I didn’t really skim the fat off of the broth when I made it. Call me old fashioned. :)

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Corinne, you can always do it outdoors if you have a grill, or you could try a kitchen torch, though it’s probably going to take longer. And it’s a little dangerous if you’ve never used one before!

      Reply

  8. Ann says

    Hi there! I’m a newbie when it comes to making pho so I’ve been searching on line for more info on making pho. On one blog, she stated that she prefers using salt instead of fish sauce for the broth because the fish sauce will cause the brith to turn sour. What are your thoughts on this please. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Ann, I’ve done a fair amount of research on this, and most (if not all) authentic pho recipes use fish sauce in some capacity. I’m not sure if the fish sauce causes the broth to taste sour at all, but I do know that a squeeze of lime at the end will do just that––and it tastes amazing! That said, feel free to tweak the recipe according to your tastes. :)

      Reply

      • Ann says

        Thank you for your prompt reply Sarah! I’m going to try your recipe first simply because it sounds yummy! Again, don’t know how I came across your site but I am not leaving any time soon.

        Reply

    • Yen O says

      Hi Ann,

      I’m Vietnamese and I make Pho all the time and my parent used to have a Vietnamese restaurant. At the boiling/simmering of the stock step (after par-boiling step), we typically use salt for that exact reason and also the fish sauce in the broth will stink up the house a bit especially boiling for 5 hrs. We add the fish sauce at the end of the simmering step to prevent it having a slight sour taste (different taste from the lime juice squeezed in the bowl).

      For someone who makes pho alot, we can taste the difference but to some, you can hardly tell.

      Reply

  9. Aravindhan says

    I am a big fan of Pho and it’s my usual favorite whenever I go to Vietnamese restaurants in St.Paul, who serve Pho in Vegetable broth(with vegetables/tofu). Any pointers on how we could tweak the recipe for vegetarians?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      I’m not entirely sure how to change the recipe for vegetarians, as the beef broth is so central to it. But you could find a recipe for a mushroom broth––which will have that same deep, almost meaty flavor. Then you could serve the soup with all the fixings (except the beef), and replace the beef with fried tofu puffs! Yum!

      Reply

    • Ashley Nguyen says

      Regarding to the recipe for vegetarians, I use a few big sweet onions & lemongrass, Korean radish, ginger, cinnamon stick, star anise, salt and soy sauce for the broth, then add mushroom and slide fried tofu in after.
      Some people use carrot for the broth, but I don’t like its smell.

      Reply

  10. Anh says

    I’m Vietnamese and this is the most authentic Pho recipe on the Internet, that I’ve seen. Everything from tossing out the initial batch of water and cleaning the stockpot to get a clearer broth to charring the onion and ginger. The preference of using fish sauce to season the broth, rather than salt, is right on point. I live in Southern CA and a bottle of fish sauce is not that expensive (we prefer the 3 Crabs brand). BTW…love your site. Lots of great recipes.

    Reply

