The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Recipe Roundups Our 20 Most Popular Recipes of 2020

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes of 2020

Sarah
by:
16 Comments
Korean Fried Chicken wings and tenders

As 2020 comes to a close, we’re all reflecting on what a year it has been. They’re calling it, “a year like no other.” A year that challenged us, transformed our everyday routines, and had us all grappling with anxiety, loss, grief, and frustration.

But it was also a year that connected us, made us reflect on ourselves and our society, and allowed us to care for each other in so many ways.

Many of us turned to our kitchens this year—to what may be the one of the ultimate signs of resilience in the face of uncertainty—cooking and enjoying a great meal in spite of it all.

In our family, we had our fair share of eating distanced outside, leaving meals on doorsteps, swapping recipes we normally would have made together, grabbing takeout to save our favorite restaurants, and virtual family dinners.

So many of you wrote in to tell us that our family’s recipes helped you and your loved ones through this tough time, whether it was with new cooking projects to fill the long stints at home or techniques to improve your kitchen skills, recreating flavors you didn’t know you could and rekindling memories of flavors past.

While earlier this year, we recapped all the top recipes of 2020 lockdown cooking, today we’re looking back on our most popular recipes of 2020. These were the brand new recipes you cooked through all the Zoom calls, day-pajama-to-night-pajama changes, binge-watching, and banana-bread-baking.

We were surprised to see how quickly our readers jumped on brand new recipes this year—sometimes getting into the kitchen to make them within hours of us hitting the “publish” button. It was wonderful—as always—for us to see all the great meals you shared and the comforts they brought.

It’s been a hard year, and we’re not sure what’s to come in 2021, but we’ll keep cooking!

Our Most Popular Recipes of 2020

20. Pad Thai

Pad Thai recipe, thewoksoflife.com
Lifting pad thai with chopsticks, thewoksoflife.com

Kaitlin made it her mission this year to perfect Pad Thai, doing her research and watching video after video of street stall vendors in Thailand cooking up these tasty noodles. (In short, ditch the ketchup, up the sauce, and long live tamarind!) She finally perfected it, and many of those who tried it agree!

Read More

19. Salt and Pepper Tofu

Salt and Pepper Tofu, thewoksoflife.com
Salt and Pepper Tofu, thewoksoflife.com

We’re happy to report that the surge in plant-based cooking is still going strong! For anyone who loves Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops, this tofu version does a surprisingly excellent job scratching the itch!

Read More

18. Perfect Baked Japanese Sweet Potatoes

Baked Japanese Sweet Potato, thewoksoflife.com
Baked Japanese Sweet Potatoes, thewoksoflife.com

As everyone sought out ways to boost their immunity and develop healthy habits, our baked Japanese sweet potato guide became a go-to for fluffy, tender results every time.

Read More

17. Mango Sago

Mango Sago Dessert, thewoksoflife.com
Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

We’ve posted many Honeymoon Dessert inspired sweet soups and ice cream confections over the years, but this one was particularly popular! The squishy sago, simple mango puree, topped with more chunks of juicy mango was a sleeper hit!

Read More

16. Chicken Mei Fun

Chicken Mei Fun, thewoksoflife.com
Plate of Chicken Mai Fun, thewoksoflife.com

This was a simple lunchtime joy of my mom’s from her days working 9 to 5 in Manhattan. Some things don’t need much explanation. They’re just really really tasty.

Read More

15. Chicken Khao Soi

Chicken Khao Soi, thewoksoflife.com
Chicken Khao Soi, thewoksoflife.com

2020 escapist cooking at its best. This Khao Soi is one of those dishes that takes some extra effort to assemble, but is totally worth it in the end!

Read More

14. Taiwanese Pork Chops

Taiwanese Pork Chop, thewoksoflife.com
Taiwan pork chop recipe, thewoksoflife.com

With Chinatown hit hard this year, everyone was craving a Taiwanese pork chop. In New York City, you can grab a plate from May Wah Fast Food and Taiwan Pork Chop House for about $7, and be in and out in 20 minutes. The immediate gratification of the original is hard to beat (and we got many requests for the ground pork sauce that May Wah ladles over the top), but you all loved this treasure trove of pure Taiwanese goodness until it became safe to grab takeout once more.

Read More

13. White Sugar Sponge Cake – Bai Tang Gao

Bai Tang Gao, thewoksoflife.com
White Sugar Sponge Cake, thewoksoflife.com

This bai tang gao has been consistently requested over the years, and my mom finally got it right. It may not look like much, but this is such a comfort food from childhood for so many of you!

Read More

12. Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

Chinese Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce, thewoksoflife.com
Pork Ribs in Black Bean Sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Black bean sauce is one of the most comforting Chinese flavors. Dishes like these pork ribs come together fast (especially if you’ve blanched the ribs in advance). It’s so tasty and satisfying with a big bowl of steamed rice.

Read More

11. Yunnan Rice Noodle Soup

Yunnan Rice Noodle Soup, thewoksoflife.com
Yunnan Little Pot Rice Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

This humble, customizable bowl of spicy Yunnan noodles had you all running for your pantries and your stores of chili oil. We weren’t sure how popular it would be, but we were pleasantly surprised!

Read More

10. Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon, thewoksoflife.com
Yaki udon, thewoksoflife.com

Jumbo chewy udon noodles are hard to say no to, but when they’re crisped up with dashi butter (yes, dashi butter), vegetables, and chicken in this Yaki Udon? Mmmmm.

Read More

9. Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup, thewoksoflife.com
Spoonful of vegetarian hot and sour soup, thewoksoflife.com

It didn’t take long for you all to realize that our vegetarian hot and sour soup is just as good as our Hot & Sour Soup with pork! In fact, Kaitlin sampled it unawares and didn’t even realize it was vegetarian!

Read More

8. Vegan Pad Krapow

Vegan Thai Basil Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com
Vegan Thai Basil Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Some of your favorite recipes on the blog are our easy Thai basil stir fries, like our Thai basil chicken, Thai basil pork belly, and Thai basil beef. This version made with minced seitan was just as delicious! If you’re more flexitarian or plant-based rather than strictly vegan, you can add in fish sauce to make it even more delicious. (Vegans can also check out vegan fish sauce, which is made from seaweed!)

Read More

7. Zha Cai Rousi Mian | 榨菜肉丝面

Zha Cai Shredded Pork Noodle Soup, thewoksoflife.com
Chinese Zha Cai Noodle Soup, thewoksoflife.com

It’s always delightful to see simpler, humble dishes like this one be received so well. Tasty pickled zha cai (mustard stems) is known as a bit of a lazy food—you crack open a bag and have it with rice or porridge when you’re feeling lazy. But when it comes together in a stir-fry with strips of pork, the result is an incredibly easy topping for a tasty noodle soup.

Read More

6. Chinese Cold “Salad” Dressing

Stirring scallions and cilantro into sauce, thewoksoflife.com
All Purpose Chinese Cold Salad Dressing, thewoksoflife.com

This year in particular, folks were on the hunt for summer recipes that were light on effort as the fatigue of spring gave way to a brighter summertime. This simple Chinese cold “salad” dressing—that can be paired with a number of vegetables—did the trick!

Read More

5. Thai Grilled Chicken – Gai Yang

Thai Grilled Chicken (Gai Yang), thewoksoflife.com
Marinated chicken for gai yang, thewoksoflife.com

With the summer upon us, we weren’t about to let grilling season go to waste! Enter this Thai Grilled Chicken, with its lime, lemongrass, shallot and garlic heavy marinade and nam jim jaew sauce.

Read More

4. Tuna Tomato Pasta

Tuna Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce and Tuna, thewoksoflife.com

Our pantries were the saving grace of 2020. This tuna tomato pasta has always been a family favorite—it usually shows up on our table on Christmas Eve—but this version, made with all pantry ingredients (and pictured here with carrot tops in lieu of parsley), became a reader favorite!

Read More

3. Golden Fried Rice

Golden Fried Rice
Golden Fried Rice

Golden Fried Rice is one of those rich, life-affirming dishes. Cooked rice is coated in egg yolks and stir-fried. Add in a little handful of something green and that’s it!

Read More

2. Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders
Korean Soy Garlic Wing

While we posted our Korean Fried Chicken recipe relatively recently—just about a month ago—it quickly rose in the ranks to the #2 spot for the year. Full credit goes to our family friend David, whose love for Bonchon Chicken and expertise (born of late night chicken tender orders on more than one occasion) led him to develop this excellent version!

Read More

1. Homemade Chinese Egg Noodles

Homemade Chinese Egg Noodles, thewoksoflife.com
Homemade Thin Chinese Egg Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

It’s not surprising that a recipe made of just the basics takes the top spot! Flour, salt, eggs, water. (No yeast!) It seemed that everyone had a renewed energy to take on foods they would never make from scratch, whether it was out of a desire to reduce trips to the grocery store, or to pass the time. Finding much solace in carbs myself, I made these at least once a week for about three months straight! (Thankfully, the fashion item of the year was sweatpants.)

Read More

There you have it! Our most popular recipes of 2020.

…Aaaaaaaand you didn’t think that Kaitlin would let this post go by without keeping a record of our third-annual competition of WHOSE CUISINE REIGNS SUPREME, did you?

Which Woks of Life family member had the most recipes on this list?

Here are the final scores from the judging table:

Judy: 7 – WINNER

Kaitlin: 5

Bill: 4

Sarah: 4

It’s not surprising that in a year of upheaval, mother knew best!! We will be back next year with more recipes. Byeeeee, 2020!

Original Iron Chef Chairman

Happy New Year!

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

16 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarStevey says

    Thank you for your great recipes. They have inspired me to go to the kitchen more durithe pandemic lockdown that we had for 50+days in Victoria, Australia. Happy New Year to all of you. Stevey

    Reply

  2. AvatarAndreas says

    Hi guys,
    2020 wasn’t so great after all, but the one thing that really lightened things up was home cooking! Thanks for a lot of new inspirations and old trustworthy recipes.
    Happy New Year to you all.

    Reply

  3. AvatarDaniel Bucks says

    Thank you for teaching me how to use a wok this year. Chinese food from the local restaurants come in 2nd to your recipes. I now have a stack of your recipes printed and well stained from being next to the stove while I’m cooking. Happy New Year!!!

    Reply

  5. AvatarFrank says

    Curses upon you guys. You have now condemned me to quarantine in the kitchen because of these great looking recipes. Will be trying the Salt and Pepper Tofu first. I love tofu but wife cannot eat it – only make Ma Po for myself nowadays. Chicken Mei Fun goes next. Can I use a crispy lettuce like Romaine in lieu of cabbage in the Mei Fun? Thanks for these recipes.

    Reply

  7. AvatarLChow says

    Greetings from Canada. Enjoy reading all the recipes and stories as well as the new format of website is fantastic! 👏 Looking forward to getting recipes in the new year. All the best for 2021. Stay safe.

    Reply

  9. AvatarGlenda Mah says

    I made the Hit and Sour soup last night. It was amazing, better than any restaurant soup. Thank you for sharing all the recipes. I’ve made so many, all with success.

    Reply