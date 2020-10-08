This vegetarian hot and sour soup is a meat-free version of a Chinese takeout favorite that also happens to be one of our most popular recipes on the blog!

You won’t miss the meat, as hot and sour soup already traditionally gets umami from vegetarian ingredients like dried shiitake mushrooms.

How to Make Hot & Sour Soup Vegetarian

This is a very easy soup recipe to adapt for a vegetarian diet. Even our original hot and sour soup recipe is already chock full of dried lily flower, wood ears, shiitake mushrooms, spiced tofu, firm tofu, and bamboo shoots.

In fact, in your average bowl of hot and sour, you’ll usually find very little meat! Besides leaving out the pork, the only other adjustment you need to make is using vegetable or mushroom stock instead of chicken stock.

You can also make this soup completely vegan by omitting the egg.

My grandparents owned a Chinese takeout restaurant, so we know our hot and sour. Hope you give this recipe a try!

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup: Recipe Instructions

In separate bowls, soak the dried lily flowers, wood ears, and dried shiitake mushrooms in 1 cup of hot water each for 1 hour, until hydrated. Reserve the shiitake mushroom soaking water.

Trim the tough ends off the lily flowers and cut them in half. Roughly chop the wood ears, and thinly slice the shiitake mushrooms.

Cut the spiced tofu into thin 2 inch-long slices. Cut the tofu into ¼ inch thick pieces, also about 2 inches long.

Add the stock and strained mushroom soaking water to a large soup pot, and bring to a boil. Add the salt, sugar, dried chili pepper (if using), white pepper, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and sesame oil.

Next, add the lily flowers, wood ears, shiitake mushrooms, and bamboo shoots.

Bring the soup to a simmer, and stir in the spiced tofu, firm tofu, and vinegar.

Combine the cornstarch with ¼ cup water to make a slurry. Ensure it’s well-combined, as the cornstarch tends to settle to the bottom of the bowl.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and use your soup ladle to stir the soup in a steady circular motion to make a whirlpool while slowly drizzling in the cornstarch slurry. This prevents the cornstarch from clumping. Simmer for another 30 seconds to thicken. (You can make/add more cornstarch slurry if you like your soup thicker, but don’t go overboard!)

Taste the soup and adjust seasonings to your preference. Add more white pepper if you like it spicier. You can also add more vinegar, soy sauce, or salt.

With the soup simmering/bubbling lightly, stir the soup in a circular motion once again. Slowly pour the beaten egg into the soup in a thin stream.

When the egg is cooked, add the scallions.

Ladle into bowls and serve!