Mall Chicken Teriyaki – Sarku Copycat

We’ve all done it, in shopping malls across America. The ride up the escalator to the food court. The slow but purposeful full circle around all the vendors, plucking toothpicked free samples of chicken teriyaki from styrofoam plates proffered on plastic trays. The carefully furrowed brow whilst contemplating each sample, to show the hopeful faces holding those trays that they’re very much in the running.

In all my years of mall-going––from junior high days spent looking for tiny, overpriced, sparkly t-shirts to the obsessive bargain-hunting of today––the sample guy with the most success has always been the chicken teriyaki guy.

This is a recipe for that mall chicken teriyaki that you’ve probably found yourself lining up for once or twice. I know I say this a lot, but you’ll be really surprised at how easy it is to make. You can take what those guys at Sarku Japan (or whatever equivalent chain you probably have at your local mall) do on a giant flat-top griddle, and replicate it in your own kitchen, with just 9 ingredients (10, if you count the steamed rice you’re going to serve it on top of!).

If you’re not in the mood to head to the mall, but you’re craving that plate of “mall” chicken teriyaki, then you’re going to love this.

[UPDATE 6/19/2016: After receiving some comments from readers on this recipe, I recently revisited and retested it. We’ve since made some adjustments!]

You’ll need:

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into small chunks
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons mirin
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • steamed rice, to serve

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, and cornstarch.

Mix together until all the ingredients are well combined. Allow to marinate for 2 hours.

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan in one layer (reserving the marinade), and allow it to sear on one side for 1 minute.

Then start stir-frying for another minute.

Add the reserved marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer to reduce the sauce until it thickens and coats the chicken. Serve over rice!

Mall Chicken Teriyaki

Our recipe for the quintessential chicken teriyaki you love to get at malls across America. Make our mall chicken teriyaki at home, with just 9 ingredients!
Prep Time2 hrs 15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time2 hrs 20 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: chicken teriyaki
Servings: 6
Calories: 272kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Mix together until all the ingredients are well combined. Allow to marinate for 2 hours.
  • Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan in one layer (reserving the marinade), and allow it to sear on one side for 1 minute. Then start stir-frying for another minute.
  • Add the reserved marinade to the pan, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer to reduce the sauce until it thickens and coats the chicken. Serve over rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 272kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 30g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 144mg | Sodium: 882mg | Potassium: 393mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 35IU | Calcium: 19mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

147 Comments

