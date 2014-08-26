Easy Bourbon Banana Cream Pie

Is there a dreamier dessert out there than banana cream pie?

Yes there is. Boozy banana cream pie.

That is all.

Bourbon Banana Cream Pie: Recipe Instructions

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Stir the crushed cookie crumbs with 6 tablespoons of melted butter until the texture resembles wet sand. Press the mixture into a standard pie plate and bake for 5 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

Ok, time to make pudding!

Have more joyful words ever been spoken? Shout, “time to make pudding!” to your kitchen ceiling. Instant mood boost.

Making vanilla pudding from scratch is a cakewalk. Here’s how: In a saucepan, combine 2/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place the pan over medium heat, and gradually whisk in the milk. Continue to heat up the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Keep stirring and cook another 2 more minutes, and then remove the pan from the burner.

Whisk a small quantity of the hot mixture into the beaten egg yolks, and immediately whisk the egg yolk mixture to the rest of the hot mixture. Cook over low heat for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly. Remove the mixture from the stove and whisk in the last 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla, and 2 tablespoons bourbon until the mixture is smooth. Let the pudding cool completely. If the pudding gets too thick as it cools, whisk in a bit more milk (a little at a time) until you reach the desired consistency.

Slice the bananas into the cooled baked piecrust.

Top with the cool pudding mixture.

And cover and chill for an hour.

For the whipped cream, make sure that your cream is cold! If you’re in a hot summer kitchen, try placing the mixing bowl over a larger bowl filled with ice (this will help the cream whip up nicely). Whip the cream with 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon bourbon until peaks begin to form.

Top the pie with the whipped cream…

(you can use the flat side of your knife to kind of tap the surface of the cream to create those little waves and peaks).

…and then gratuitously sprinkle the pie with more cookie crumbles!

You can chill your bourbon banana cream pie for another 30 minutes or so, and it’ll slice up nicely. Tip: use a sharp knife that’s been dipped in warm water to slice the pie.

This banana cream pie has got to be one of my all-time favorite desserts. It’s creamy, fluffy, perfection in a pie plate.

