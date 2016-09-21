The Woks of Life

Chicken Tikka Masala

Sarah
by:
60 Comments
Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

A favorite found on so many Indian restaurant menus in cities across America, I like to think of Chicken Tikka Masala almost as the General Tso’s Chicken of Indian cuisine. It probably didn’t actually originate in the country it’s purported to be from, but almost everyone’s tried it, and everyone who’s tried it loves it.

Chicken tikka masala is a warm blanket of creamy, spicy, flavorful goodness, and the sauce soaked into a pile of basmati rice is my happy place. I’d mostly left this dish to the professionals, until I discovered this recipe on Food.com.

It seemed relatively simple, and it was a good way to use up a bunch of spices that don’t really get to see that light of day that often in our kitchen—garam masala, annatto, and ground coriander to name a few.

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

The results of this chicken tikka masala recipe were spectacular, and it was surprisingly quick to pull together. After a couple hours of marinating time, the entire dish was done within 20 minutes or so––faster than our local Indian takeout guys take to deliver to our apartment. Win!

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe Instructions

Thoroughly combine the chicken with all the marinade ingredients and allow to marinate for 2-3 hours.

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the chicken from the marinade.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Sear the chicken on all sides.

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, in another large skillet, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter over medium heat, and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute.

Add the garam masala, ground coriander, turmeric powder, cumin, paprika, and salt. Cook for another minute. Stir in the tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the heat down, and when the sauce is no longer bubbling, stir in the cream. Cook over medium low heat, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly.

When the chicken is browned, add it to the sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow everything to simmer for 5-8 minutes. Stir in the cilantro (if using).  You have just made your chicken tikka masala in less than 30 minutes after the chicken was done marinating! 

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Be sure to serve your chicken tikka masala with lots of basmati rice!

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Tikka Masala, by thewoksoflife.com

4.91 from 21 votes

Chicken Tikka Masala

After marinating your chicken in Indian spices it takes less than 30 minutes to cook this quick and easy but thoroughly delicious Indian Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe adapted from Food.com.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Indian
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 3 hours
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 3 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

To marinate the chicken:

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs (900g, cut into bite-sized chunks)
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons annatto powder (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (minced)

To cook the chicken & make the sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 14 oz. tomato sauce (400g)
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream (180 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)

Instructions

  • Thoroughly combine the chicken with all the marinade ingredients and allow to marinate for 2-3 hours. Remove the chicken from the marinade.
  • In a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Sear the chicken on all sides. Meanwhile, in another large skillet, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter over medium heat, and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute.
  • Add the garam masala, ground coriander, turmeric, cumin, paprika, and salt. Cook for another minute. Stir in the tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Bring the heat down, and when the sauce is no longer bubbling, stir in the cream. Cook over medium low heat, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly.
  • When the chicken is browned, add it to the sauce. Allow everything to simmer for 5-8 minutes. Stir in the cilantro (if using) and serve with basmati rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 419kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 33g (66%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 200mg (67%) Sodium: 1140mg (48%) Potassium: 756mg (22%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1295IU (26%) Vitamin C: 6.8mg (8%) Calcium: 112mg (11%) Iron: 3.4mg (19%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

