a culinary genealogy

Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

Judy
by:
146 Comments
Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

If you have never heard of The Godmother’s Chili Crisp Sauce or The Godmother’s Black Bean Sauce, get out from under your rock because you are MISSING OUT. Simply put, everyone who has tried her sauces is hooked. We’ve mentioned these Lao Gan Ma (“The Godmother”) sauces here and there in recipe posts over the years, but we really need to take the time to point out the phenomenon of these sauces. And, in case you were wondering, this recipe for Lao Gan Ma Noodles is not a sponsored post!

Our Love for This Sauce

In fact, our very first post on the blog, for Simple Spicy Pan-fried Noodles, uses the sauce. The name of the brand is in Chinese only, so everyone made up their own name for the brand which, in Chinese, lao gan ma, means “old godmother.” Here are some names we’ve heard over the years:

  • “Lady sauce” (our family’s preferred terminology)
  • “Old lady sauce”
  • “Angry man sauce” (we had to clarify to a neighbor that it’s actually a woman on the label!)

People may not know the proper name of the brand, but they know they can create wonderfully tasty dishes by adding in a spoonful of these sauces.  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

The Godmother is actually a real person––a widow who never finished school and can’t read. But her sauces helped raise her two boys, and she built a world famous brand in just twenty years’ time!

As a businesswoman in a former life, I understand hard work, but going from a small village in China to building a global brand boggles my mind. Her secret is the focus on the quality and integrity of products, and she proudly claims that her sauces are available wherever you find Chinese people! We even saw her sauces once in a Wegmans! It’s a global movement, people.  

I see no difference: 

Tao Huabi

the Godfather

We have not had a chance to try all her sauces and condiments, which range from many kinds of chili oil and sauces, to fermented bean curd, to hot pot sauce bases. But the two sauces that have their permanent spots in our refrigerator are the Chili Crisp and Black Bean Sauce.

We use it as an addition to hot pot dipping sauce, noodles, and even stir-fried mixed vegetables. I made this simple dish of Lao Gan Ma Noodles with the godmother’s chili crisp as an example by combining the hot oil technique from my Hot Oil Noodle recipe.

It’s pretty great, but try it for yourself!  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles: Recipe Instructions

First prepare the sauce base in a large bowl by mixing together the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, scallions, ginger, garlic, “godmother” sauce, sesame oil, za-cai, and sesame seeds.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and wok fry the peanuts for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Take out the peanuts and drizzle the hot oil left in the wok into the sauce base.

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the dried rice noodles per package instructions. Once the rice noodles are a minute away from done, add in the leafy greens to blanch.

Cook for the remaining minute, and then drain the noodles and the greens. Pour the sauce base over the noodles, stir to combine, and top with chopped cilantro and peanuts. Mix well and inhale enjoy!  

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Lao Gan Ma Noodles & The Godmother of The Godmother Sauces

This Lao Gan Ma Noodle recipe uses the "godmother" of all sauce brands––a staple in our kitchen!
by: Judy
Lao Gan Ma Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
Ingredients

Instructions

  • First prepare the sauce base in a large bowl by mixing together the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, scallion, ginger, garlic, “godmother” sauce, sesame oil, za-cai, and sesame seeds.
  • Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and wok fry the peanuts for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through. Take out the peanuts and drizzle the hot oil left in the wok into the sauce base.
  • Boil the rice noodles per package instructions. Once the rice noodles are a minute away from done, add in the leafy greens to blanch. Cook for the remaining minute, and then drain the noodles and the greens. Pour the sauce base over the noodles, stir to combine, and top with chopped cilantro and peanuts.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

146 Comments

  1. AvatarNicole says

    5 stars
    Really delicious! We used Lao Gan Ma chili crisp, and fresh mi xian instead of dried rice noodles. Looking forward to trying this again with the chili and black bean sauce!

    Reply

      • AvatarSara says

        5 stars
        I made this recipe over the weekend. It was so good! I made a few modifications – I only had thin wheat noodles, so used those. My husband doesn’t love raw garlic so I did briefly heat the garlic, scallions and za-cai in the skillet after I roasted the peanuts (I just pushed them to the side of the skillet and turned the heat off) and mixed everything in there instead of a bowl. I also increased the amounts of everything for the sauce (vinegar, etc.) because we like sauce. It was perfect, definitely making again. Thanks!

        Reply

        • JudyJudy says

          Great to hear that readers are altering recipes to suit their tastes as well as what’s in the fridge, that’s the way it should be :-) Thank you for trying out our recipes :-)

          Reply

