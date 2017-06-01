Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork (Cang Ying Tou – 苍蝇头)

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou (苍蝇头) literally translates to “Flies’ Heads” in Chinese. And you thought you had heard it all! Someone definitely wasn’t being attentive to image and appetites when they gave this dish the name “flies’ heads.” But that person is not me! I’m just the messenger.

So Why Flies’ Heads?

Well, not to generalize too much, but Chinese names can get pretty creative based on the shape or look of something. Just look at these pictures of Guilin’s “Elephant Trunk Hill” (桂林象山) and Hunan’s “Gate to Heaven” (湖南天门洞).

Guilin’s Elephant Trunk Hill (桂林象山):

Hunan’s Gate to the Heaven (湖南天门洞):

Now look at the picture of this Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork dish. See what I mean? The namesake, of course, is the fermented black beans.

While the image the name evokes may slightly put you off, I have to say that any negatives end there. The flavor of this dish is “the bomb dot com,” as some of our family members who watch too much Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives described it. The flavors—“flies heads” or not—are just too delicious to ignore!

Easy to Prepare with Chives Or Scapes

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork is a prominent Taiwanese home-style dish. It goes great with rice, and goes even better with congee! (It’s a perfect pairing for our 20-minute congee!)

Plus it’s one of our many dishes that is made with ground meat, which means it’s wonderfully simple and easy to prepare. If you don’t like ground pork, any ground meat will work: ground beef, ground chicken, or ground turkey.

One last note: if you can’t find garlic chives, garlic scapes work well too. I remember getting a ton of those in the summer CSA boxes I used to get every season.

So if you’re looking for a garlic chive stir fry recipe to use them up, this is the one. Check out our ingredients entry on garlic chives or Chinese chives because there are different types!

Let’s get started!

Recipe Instructions

Preheat your wok over high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn down the heat, and let the wok cool down a bit before adding 1 tablespoon of the oil. (This step of superheating the wok before adding oil prevents the meat from sticking to the wok. This method works well for pan-frying anything–fish included.)

Once the oil is heated, turn the heat down to medium, and add the ground pork. Cook it until the meat is lightly browned. Add in the Shaoxing wine, ½ tablespoon light soy sauce, and the sugar. Mix well, turn off the heat, and transfer the cooked meat to a bowl.

Now turn the heat down to low, and add the last 2 tablespoons of oil and the ginger. Cook it for a minute, then add the garlic and fermented black beans. Cook everything for a minute or two, taking care to avoid burning.

Next, add the red long hot peppers, and turn the heat up high. Stir fry everything together, and let it cook for a minute uncovered.

Then, add in the cooked pork and garlic chives (if you use scapes, you will need to extend the cooking time at the end for 1-2 minutes with the wok lid on) and stir-fry.

Now it’s time to add in the remaining light soy sauce (1½ tablespoons) and the sesame oil. Stir-fry to combine. At this point, you can salt to taste, but the fermented black beans are quite salty. I found that I didn’t need to add any salt. But be fast about it, because the garlic chives cook quickly.

Transfer your Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou to a dish and serve with steamed rice.