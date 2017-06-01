The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork (Cang Ying Tou – 苍蝇头)

Judy
by:
60 Comments
garlic chive stir fry with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou (苍蝇头) literally translates to “Flies’ Heads” in Chinese. And you thought you had heard it all! Someone definitely wasn’t being attentive to image and appetites when they gave this dish the name “flies’ heads.” But that person is not me! I’m just the messenger.

So Why Flies’ Heads?

Well, not to generalize too much, but Chinese names can get pretty creative based on the shape or look of something. Just look at these pictures of Guilin’s “Elephant Trunk Hill” (桂林象山) and Hunan’s “Gate to Heaven” (湖南天门洞).

Guilin’s Elephant Trunk Hill (桂林象山):

Guilin Elephant Trunk Hill

Hunan’s Gate to the Heaven (湖南天门洞): 

Hunan Gate to Heaven

Now look at the picture of this Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork dish. See what I mean? The namesake, of course, is the fermented black beans.

While the image the name evokes may slightly put you off, I have to say that any negatives end there. The flavor of this dish is “the bomb dot com,” as some of our family members who watch too much Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives described it. The flavors—“flies heads” or not—are just too delicious to ignore!

Easy to Prepare with Chives Or Scapes

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork is a prominent Taiwanese home-style dish. It goes great with rice, and goes even better with congee! (It’s a perfect pairing for our 20-minute congee!)

Plus it’s one of our many dishes that is made with ground meat, which means it’s wonderfully simple and easy to prepare. If you don’t like ground pork, any ground meat will work: ground beef, ground chicken, or ground turkey.

One last note: if you can’t find garlic chives, garlic scapes work well too. I remember getting a ton of those in the summer CSA boxes I used to get every season.

So if you’re looking for a garlic chive stir fry recipe to use them up, this is the one. Check out our ingredients entry on garlic chives or Chinese chives because there are different types!

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s get started!

Recipe Instructions

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your wok over high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn down the heat, and let the wok cool down a bit before adding 1 tablespoon of the oil. (This step of superheating the wok before adding oil prevents the meat from sticking to the wok. This method works well for pan-frying anything–fish included.)  

Once the oil is heated, turn the heat down to medium, and add the ground pork. Cook it until the meat is lightly browned. Add in the Shaoxing wine, ½ tablespoon light soy sauce, and the sugar. Mix well, turn off the heat, and transfer the cooked meat to a bowl.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Now turn the heat down to low, and add the last 2 tablespoons of oil and the ginger. Cook it for a minute, then add the garlic and fermented black beans. Cook everything for a minute or two, taking care to avoid burning.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the red long hot peppers, and turn the heat up high. Stir fry everything together, and let it cook for a minute uncovered.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Then, add in the cooked pork and garlic chives (if you use scapes, you will need to extend the cooking time at the end for 1-2 minutes with the wok lid on) and stir-fry.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to add in the remaining light soy sauce (1½ tablespoons) and the sesame oil. Stir-fry to combine. At this point, you can salt to taste, but the fermented black beans are quite salty. I found that I didn’t need to add any salt. But be fast about it, because the garlic chives cook quickly.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer your Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou to a dish and serve with steamed rice.

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Garlic Chive stir fry with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Garlic Chive stir fry with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

4.79 from 14 votes

Garlic Chives with Pork (Cang Ying Tou - 苍蝇头)

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou (苍蝇头) literally translates to “Flies’ Heads” in Chinese. Have this garlic chive stir fry over rice!
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat your wok over high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn down the heat, and let the wok cool down a bit before adding 1 tablespoon of the oil. (This step of superheating the wok before adding oil prevents the meat from sticking to the wok. This method works well for pan-frying anything--fish included.)
  • Once the oil is heated, turn the heat down to medium, and add the ground pork. Cook it until the meat is lightly browned. Add in the Shaoxing wine, ½ tablespoon light soy sauce, and the sugar. Mix well, turn off the heat, and transfer the cooked meat to a bowl.
  • Now turn the heat down to low, and add the last 2 tablespoons of oil and the ginger. Cook it for a minute, then add the garlic and fermented black beans. Cook everything for a minute or two, taking care to avoid burning.
  • Next, add peppers, and turn the heat up to high. Stir fry everything together, and let it cook for a minute uncovered. Then, add in the cooked pork and garlic chives (if you use scapes, you will need to extend the cooking time at the end for 1-2 minutes with the wok lid on) and stir-fry.
  • Now it’s time to add in the remaining light soy sauce (1½ tablespoons) and the sesame oil. Stir-fry to combine. At this point, you can salt to taste, but the fermented black beans are quite salty--I found that I didn’t need to add any salt. But be fast about it, because the garlic chives cook quickly.
  • Transfer to a dish and serve with steamed rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 364kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 51mg (17%) Sodium: 932mg (39%) Potassium: 535mg (15%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 3880IU (78%) Vitamin C: 77.5mg (94%) Calcium: 97mg (10%) Iron: 2.6mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

