The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese vegetable recipes » Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 27 Comments

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-fry is inspired by a dish that we order at many restaurants around Beijing.

When we first arrived here, we immediately set to trying as many restaurants as we could. Many of the Hunan, Sichuan, and “jack-of-all-trades” restaurants (homestyle cooking with no exclusive regional cuisine) feature this “dry pot” (gan guo) dish of cauliflower, garlic, ginger, chilies, and fatty pork belly. It’s a delicious dish that we can’t resist, no matter how many times we’ve had it. The slightly crispy, saucy, spicy cauliflower and pork are so good, you could just order that and a bowl of rice and be very very happy.

The one downside to the dish, however, is that it’s a bit oily. In order to really get that crispiness, Chinese chefs will use high heat and lots of oil. We came up with this method of roasting the cauliflower in the oven first, and then stir-frying, to achieve a similar effect with less oil. Give this roasted cauliflower stir-fry try and you’ll know exactly what I mean!

You’ll need:

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine the pork with the marinade ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread out the cauliflower in a single layer and drizzle with olive oil.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp and golden, about 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower halfway through baking.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the garlic, chilies, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes, making sure they don’t burn. Turn up the heat to high, add the pork, and cook until browned.

Stir in the cauliflower (keep the heat on high), and cook for a minute.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallion, sesame oil, wine, and the soy sauces. Season with additional salt if needed.Cover the lid and bring everything to a simmer. Uncover, give everything another stir, and you’re ready to plate.

serve over rice!Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this roasted cauliflower stir-fry over rice!

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

This Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-fry is inspired by a dish that we order at many restaurants around Beijing. The slightly crispy, saucy, spicy cauliflower and pork are so good, you could add rice and make this dish a meal.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cauliflower stir-fry
Servings: 4
Calories: 202kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine the pork with the marinade ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread out the cauliflower in a single layer and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp and golden, about 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower halfway through baking.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the garlic, chilies, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes, making sure they don’t burn. Turn up the heat to high, add the pork, and cook until browned.
  • Stir in the cauliflower (keep the heat on high), and cook for a minute. Add the scallion, sesame oil, wine, and the soy sauces. Season with additional salt if needed. Cover the lid and bring everything to a simmer. Uncover, give everything another stir, and serve over rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 202kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 14mg | Sodium: 1057mg | Potassium: 583mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 260IU | Vitamin C: 72mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1mg

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons
Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-Fried Noodles
Honey Glazed Ribs (蜜汁排骨) - Oven Baked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

27 Comments

  1. Barbara Freda says

    5 stars
    I made this last night as a side dish. It was amazing! I didn’t have tried chilird, so I used fresh/frozen one I grew last summer.
    Every receipt I’ve tried on your website has been excellent.
    Thank you so much for sharing.

    Reply

  2. Annette Wilson says

    I spent 15 days in China last month (Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang) and had stir-fried cauliflower in all three places (including 4 mornings for breakfast in Shenyang). Interesting that it was similar in all three cities. I knew there had to be a way to make it at home. Trying it tonight for dinner and I can’t wait…cauliflower roasting in the oven as I type this. Nice that I had all of the ingredients at hand, too. Thanks so much for such clear directions and great pictures.

    Reply

  3. Amy says

    Just made this for my family last night. Everyone loved it. Teen and his friend took it for lunch today. After I found the recipe (and your site) by searching for stir fried pork and cauliflower, I saw that your blog won the Saveur blog award. I can see why. Thanks.

    Reply

  4. Angela says

    Another great recipe from your site. I’m eager to try many more. I just happened to have leftover dumpling-mix so I made meatballs which I first deep-fried before adding to the wok, instead of the sliced pork. An unexpectedly delicious outcome!

    Reply

  5. Helena says

    Hi,

    Thanks a lot for this wonderful recipe. I saw it this morning and made it for dinner with tofu instead of pork because we’re vegans. My son really loved it and so did I. Next time I’ll try the green beans/eggplant stir fry!
    Btw: you have a new fan from The Netherlands!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables