We’ve posted many Chinese dumpling filling recipes over the years, each with their own unique flavor and character, including fillings made with ground pork, chicken, beef, fish, and vegetables.

Dumplings are both a celebration food (especially around Chinese New Year), as well as an everyday emergency meal. With a big batch in the freezer, you’re never more than 15 minutes away from a tasty snack, breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Take your pick of the dumpling fillings we have below, get together with friends and family, and make a big batch!

Distinguishing Different Types of Dumplings

Many cultures have some sort of dumpling in their culinary repertoire, from kreplach and pierogies to momos, mandu, and gyoza.

Today, we’re talking about the dumplings known in Chinese as jiǎozi (饺子). These are distinguished from other Chinese dumplings, like soup dumplings (xiǎo lóng bāo – 小笼包), round glutinous rice dumplings (tāngyuán – 汤圆), wontons (húntún – 馄饨), steamed buns (bāozi – 包子), and other special dumplings like egg dumplings (dàn jiǎo – 蛋饺), which are wrapped not in a flour-based dough, but with egg, and dim sum har gow (虾饺) or siu mai (烧卖).

These are the folded little creations that you can steam, pan-fry, or boil. When steamed, you can call them zhēng jiǎo (蒸饺). Boiled dumplings are known as shuǐjiǎo (水饺), while pan-fried dumplings can be called jiān jiǎo (煎饺) or guōtiē (锅贴), which literally means “pot stick,” and is where the English term potsticker comes from.

However you decide to cook them, these dumpling fillings will work in most applications! That said, you may see slightly different folding techniques from recipe to recipe. For instance, Northern style dumplings are usually boiled (shuǐjiǎo – 水饺), made with fresh dumpling dough, and folded in a very simple manner (no pleats). Shanghai-style dumplings have thinner wrappers and are usually pleated.

You can make any of these dumplings with either homemade dumpling dough or with store-bought wrappers. If you’re intimidated by the idea of wrapping your own dumplings, don’t worry! We have a tutorial on How to Fold Chinese Dumplings in 4 Ways, from crazy easy, to more advanced. Start with the easiest method and work your way up. Practice makes perfect!

Dumpling Filling Recipes

Pork

Ground pork is the most common dumpling filling base across China. We have several pork dumpling recipes, each with a different vegetable complement.

1. The Only Dumpling Recipe You’ll Ever Need

This was the very first dumpling recipe we ever published on the blog, and still one of our most popular. Countless Woks of Life readers have replicated it over the years. It’s also our most flexible recipe. Use bok choy, frozen Shepherd’s Purse, or other tender leafy greens to make the dumpling of your dreams!

2. Pork & Chive Dumplings

Pork and Chinese garlic chives is a classic dumpling combination, and a family favorite. We have one version from my mom’s cousin’s husband from Beijing, as well as our own delicious version. Find Chinese garlic chives in Chinese grocery stores, or grow your own Chinese chives (they’re a super easy, hardy perennial that also flowers in late summer and can be grown as an ornamental plant).

3. Pork and Celery Dumplings

Our grandma (Judy’s mom) used to make these dumplings often when we were growing up. It wasn’t always my favorite combination, but I’ve grown to appreciate the subtle celery flavor here. The key is making sure the dumpling filling is nice and juicy, and not too dry. This has become a go-to recipe!

4. Pork and Cabbage Dumplings

These pot-sticker-style dumplings demonstrate the guotie (potsticker) cooking method. If you’re afraid of folding dumplings, this is a good recipe to start with. No fancy pleating needed!

5. Japanese Pork Gyoza

While this isn’t a Chinese dumpling, but a Japanese one, we had to mention it as they’re so popular in Japanese restaurants. You can whip up the filling in a food processor, as the texture of gyoza filling is a bit different from a Chinese dumpling filling. Make sure to use thin wrappers here.

Seafood

Shrimp, fish, and crab are special additions to dumpling fillings—particularly for special occasions!

6. San Xian Filling with Shrimp, Pork, and Chicken

This is a classic wonton filling, but you can also use it to make dumplings. The combination of shrimp, pork and chicken in one little pouch makes for a super flavorful eating experience!

7. Shandong Pork and Fish Dumplings

This is a Northern Chinese style filling with a combination of pork and deboned fish. If you’ve never had a fish-based dumpling, you’ll be surprised at how delicate and delicious these are.

Chicken

If you don’t eat pork, chicken dumplings are a great alternative. We prefer to use dark meat chicken here. If you can’t find pre-ground dark meat chicken, try grinding it yourself using boneless skinless chicken thighs and our hand-chopping technique!

8. Chicken Zucchini Dumplings

Looking for a different way to use up summer zucchini? Or a dumpling filling recipe that doesn’t require a specialty Chinese vegetable? This Chicken Zucchini dumpling filling is it! These delicately flavored dumplings are a real crowd-pleaser, and a great new way to use zucchini/courgettes.

9. Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms

Chicken and mushrooms were a match made in heaven. Dried shiitake mushrooms give this filling a really rich flavor. It’s one of my favorites!

10. Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

This one is a major wildcard, but if you’re looking for a game day snack or party appetizer that will surprise and delight your guests, make these buffalo chicken potstickers! Serve them alongside Kaitlin’s Air Fryer Buffalo Wings with lots of blue cheese dip!

Beef

11. Chinese Beef Dumplings

In Northern China, where pork isn’t consumed as much, you’ll see beef or lamb dumplings on restaurant menus and street carts. This recipe is our tasty beef dumpling, with lots of chopped scallion.

Vegetarian

12. Vegetable Dumplings

If you’re looking for a vegetarian dumpling filling, look no further than this recipe. It’s been a Woks of Life reader favorite for years. Even if you’re not vegetarian or vegan, you may be shocked at enjoying these dumplings more than the meat-filled ones!

Bonus Recipes!

Perfect Dumpling Dipping Sauce

While we enjoy a dipping sauce of plain Chinese black vinegar, if you’re looking for something with a little more complexity and zip, this is the perfect dipping sauce for your dumpling creations! Whip it up in less than 5 minutes.

Homemade Dumpling Wrappers

Did you know that all you need to make dumpling wrappers is all-purpose flour and water? While we often use store-bought wrappers for convenience, making your own is a real game-changer if you have the time.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers

If you want a dumpling wrapper with a little more fiber and less refined carbohydrate, try out this whole wheat version

Gluten-free Dumpling Wrappers

Our gluten-free dumpling wrappers prove that you can still enjoy any of these dumpling fillings on a GF diet!

Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup

Looking for a different way to enjoy your stash of frozen dumplings? Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup is a spicy, delicious recipe from my mom that you have to try.

***

We hope you enjoyed this collection of dumpling filling recipes, and that it inspires you to try your hand at making dumplings at home!