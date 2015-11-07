The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Dumplings & Wontons Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Sarah
by:
18 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

You’re about to do something slightly different today with a pile of dumpling wrappers. Rather than fill them with the usual vegetable or pork fillings, you’re going to take ground chicken, Frank’s hot sauce, lots of cheddar cheese, and a few other ingredients, and you’re going to make buffalo chicken potstickers. Because it’s the right thing to do.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Honestly, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner. While Chinese-style dumplings will always be my go-to choice, this kind of Americanized concoction is a welcome departure from the norm. I mean, Buffalo chicken potstickers? Why the heck not?

This recipe is a snap to put together. The filling is very easy, and if you buy store bought dumpling wrappers, there isn’t much left to do but fold them up (you can use this vegetable dumpling recipe if you’d like to make the dumpling wrappers from scratch). Grab a friend to help you fold them, and you’ll be done in under half an hour.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers: Recipe Instructions

Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, Frank’s hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Wet the edges of each round dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this classic dumpling post.

Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this post. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a nonstick pan over medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated. While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce.

Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this post. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a nonstick pan over medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated. While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron or nonstick pan over medium to medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated.

While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve the Buffalo chicken dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce. We won’t judge you if you decide to use a traditional dumpling sauce either!

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

4.50 from 2 votes

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

These buffalo chicken potstickers are the perfect appetizer for any party. Spicy, crispy, and cheesy, they're definitely not your everyday dumpling!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers
Cuisine:American
Buffalo Chicken Dumplings
serves: 8
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 2 stalks celery (finely chopped)
  • 1 pound ground chicken (450g)
  • 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (120 ml, add more or less depending on your spice tolerance)
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper
  • 48 dumpling wrappers (round wrappers)
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese (30g, crumbled)
  • 1 green onion (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream or greek yogurt (120g)

Instructions

  • Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this post.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron or nonstick pan over medium to medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated.
  • While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 4 dozen dumplings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 440kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 26g (40%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 93mg (31%) Sodium: 942mg (39%) Potassium: 459mg (13%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 495IU (10%) Vitamin C: 13mg (16%) Calcium: 273mg (27%) Iron: 2.3mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

18 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments