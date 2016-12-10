The Woks of Life

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings

Sarah
by:
68 Comments
Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

I learned how to make dumplings at my grandmother’s knee. It took me years to master the perfect fold––probably because I got a rather early start, and it would take a while before my clumsy five-year-old’s hands got the hang of the whole gyoza and dumpling-making process.

Today, my sister and I are machines when it comes to dumpling assembly. When it’s time to make a batch, my grandmother just sits back, opens up a copy of InStyle magazine, and sips her hot water while watching years of patient teaching pay off.

We’ve posted many a dumpling recipe on this blog, including our go-to usual recipe, pork and chive dumplings, vegetable dumplings, and even a crazy buffalo chicken dumpling. Today, however, we’re going to make the Japanese version of these pan-fried packets of amazingness––gyoza.

Gyoza vs. Chinese Dumplings

In my mind, there are a few key differences between gyoza dumplings and say, a Shanghainese pork dumpling.

  • The dumpling wrapper is a bit thinner
  • The filling often has a distinct ginger flavor
  • The meat and vegetable filling is often ground much finer

My dad has many fond memories of traveling to Japan on business trips and downing plates and plates of these with a bunch of coworkers and plenty of Sapporo draft beer.

Needless to say, he was a big part in developing this particular recipe.

Let’s make ‘em.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Gyoza Recipe Instructions

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Begin by blanching the napa cabbage in boiling water for 30 seconds.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain the cabbage in a colander and rinse with cold water. Squeeze any excess water from the cabbage with your hands.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

To the food processor, add the blanched cabbage, ground pork, smashed garlic, ginger, scallion, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, salt and white pepper. Pulse the mixture in the food processor until the filling is well-combined.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare sheet pans or cookie sheets lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper. To assemble the gyoza dumplings, place about 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of each wrapper, and use your finger dipped in a small bowl of fresh water to moisten the outer edges of the wrapper. You could simply fold them in half, or you can pleat them as you see in the photos (Check out our full tutorial on how to fold dumplings/gyoza). Make sure they are well-sealed.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Notice again how thin these gyoza wrappers are. They were harder to find but thin skins are a must for the more delicate Japanese gyoza dumplings.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a tablespoon of cooking oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the gyoza in the pan and fry until the bottom of the gyoza become crispy and golden, about 2-3 minutes.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

When the gyoza have fried, add 1 tablespoon of water to the hot pan and immediately cover the pan to steam the dumplings. We use much less water than Chinese dumplings since the skins are so thin and they cook much faster than potstickers with thicker store-bought dumpling skins or Chinese dumplings with home made skins.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the gyoza dumplings steam until the water has evaporated (about 2 minutes), remove the cover, and continue cooking until the bottoms of the gyoza get crispy again. With the thinner skins and the finely ground filling, Gyoza cook much faster as well! For more alternative methods on cooking gyoza, see Sarah’s post on How to cook dumplings

Prepare your dipping sauce by combining the soy sauce, rice vinegar, hot water, and sugar in a small bowl, and serve alongside the crispy gyoza!

For more variations on dipping sauces, see our recipe for traditional dumpling sauce.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 13 votes

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings

Japanese gyoza are like Chinese dumplings and potstickers but use thinner skins and finely ground meat. Gyoza are a more delicate than the usual potsticker.
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Japanese
serves: 10
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

You’ll need:

  • 5 cups napa cabbage (about 1 pound/450g, roughly chopped into large pieces)
  • 8 ounces ground pork (70% to 80% lean, 225g)
  • 1 clove garlic (smashed)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ginger (minced)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (plus more for pan-frying)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 tsp white pepper
  • Store-bought gyoza wrappers

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • Begin by blanching the napa cabbage in boiling water for 30 seconds. Drain the cabbage in a colander and rinse with cold water. Squeeze any excess water from the cabbage with your hands.
  • To the food processor, add the blanched cabbage, ground pork, smashed garlic, ginger, scallion, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Pulse the mixture in the food processor until the filling is well-combined.
  • Prepare sheet pans or cookie sheets lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper. To assemble the gyoza, place about 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of each wrapper, and use your finger dipped in a small bowl of fresh water to moisten the outer edges of the wrapper. You could simply fold them in half, or you can pleat them as you see in the photos. Make sure they are well-sealed.
  • Heat a tablespoon of cooking oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the gyoza in the pan and fry until the bottom of the gyoza become crispy and golden, about 2-3 minutes.
  • When the gyoza have fried, add 1 tablespoon of water to the hot pan and immediately cover the pan to steam the dumplings. Let the gyoza to steam until the water has evaporated (about 2 minutes), remove the cover, and continue cooking until the bottoms of the gyoza get crispy again.
  • Prepare your dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, and serve alongside the crispy gyoza!

Tips & Notes:

Makes 4-5 dozen.

nutrition facts

Calories: 208kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 24g (8%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 20mg (7%) Sodium: 615mg (26%) Potassium: 194mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 140IU (3%) Vitamin C: 10.7mg (13%) Calcium: 50mg (5%) Iron: 1.7mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

